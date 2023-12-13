AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:58 a.m. EST

Golden State’s Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns. It’s been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November. This fracas wasn’t quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-Star, and could lead to further league discipline, especially considering his history.

Blues fire Craig Berube, cutting ties with the coach who led St. Louis to its 1st Stanley Cup title

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday night, hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. The 57-year-old Berube guided the Blues to the Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He replaced Mike Yeo as coach Nov. 20, 2018, as the interim coach and led an amazing turnaround. He led St. Louis to a 38-19-6 record in 2018-19. The Blues named Drew Bannister, coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, as interim coach.

Wizards, Capitals would move to Virginia in tentative deal, Youngkin says. Mystics would stay in DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams out of D.C. to northern Virginia. Youngkin, a Republican, says the plan calls for a $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria, across the Potomac from the nation’s capital. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis appeared with Youngkin at a Wednesday news conference and endorsed the proposal. Monumental also owns the WNBA’s Mystics. Leonsis says Capital One Arena, where the Wizards and Capitals currently play, could host women’s sports and other events. District officials have made a counterproposal aimed at keeping the men’s teams.

Oklahoma City voters approve sales tax for $900 million arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City voters have approved a 1% sales tax for six years to help fund a new downtown arena for the NBA’s Thunder that is estimated to cost a minimum of $900 million. As a result of Tuesday’s “yes” vote by 71% of voters, the Thunder agree to stay in Oklahoma City through at least 2050. Under the deal, the Thunder’s ownership group will contribute $50 million toward construction of the new arena. The deal also calls for $70 million in funding from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2019. The city agrees to spend at least $900 million to build the new arena. A location hasn’t yet been finalized.

Zaidi: Giants made comparable offer to $700M deal Shohei Ohtani received from rival Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants made three offers to Shohei Ohtani, including a final proposal that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called “very comparable if not identical” to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani spent two hours with the Giants for a ballpark meeting with Zaidi, Greg Johnson, former catcher Buster Posey and new manager Bob Melvin on Dec. 2. Zaidi said San Francisco increased its offers to meet Ohtani’s requests.

Bowl season is complicated by opt outs, coaching changes. Still, there is a reason to watch them all

Bowl season is becoming increasingly complicated. With so many players opting out and jumping into the portal and coaches changing jobs, the teams that show up to play in the bowls often don’t look much like the ones that played during the regular season. Still, you should watch every bowl game. Why watch? AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo has got you covered.

Attacks on referees could kill soccer, top FIFA official Pierluigi Collina says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The attack on a top Turkish referee this week has been described as an example of the “cancer” that threatens to kill soccer. Halil Umut Meler was hospitalized after being attacked by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca at the end of a match. He was also kicked by fans who invaded the field. Meler sustained a slight fracture near his eye but has now been discharged from hospital. Koca punched the referee after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. Meler fell to the ground and was also kicked in a melee when fans invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer.

Turkish soccer matches to resume on Dec. 19 after suspension caused by attack on referee

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The head of the Turkish Football Federation says domestic soccer league matches will resume on Dec. 19. The games had been suspended after a referee was attacked by the president of a top-flight club on Monday. Mehmet Buyukeksi has also told reporters that the federation’s disciplinary board is set to announce the punitive measures to be imposed on MKE Ankaragucu and its president Faruk Koca who has since been arrested. Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face on the field after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig home game against Caykur Rizespor. The referee was also kicked in a melee as fans invaded the playing surface.

AFC boasts a record number of winning teams and NFC filled with losing teams

In a season when much of the NFL is clustered around break even, the AFC can boast a record number of winning teams headed into Week 15 while NFC has the most teams ever on the losing side. Led by four playoff contenders in the ultra-tough AFC North, the AFC has a record 11 teams with a winning a record through 14 weeks. The NFC is on the other side of the equation thanks in part to the the lackluster South division. In all, a record 11 teams in the NFC have losing records.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss rest of season after surgery on his broken index finger

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has had surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand. He will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ remaining four games. Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Herbert is the seventh starting quarterback in the league to be lost for the season because of an injury, provided the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers does not return from his torn Achilles tendon. Herbert’s backup, Easton Stick, will get his first NFL start on Thursday night at Las Vegas.

