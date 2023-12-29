AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:54 p.m. EST

An underdog for the 5th time since 2009, powerhouse Alabama embraces rare chance to prove ’em wrong

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Nick Saban cared about such things, he could count all the times Alabama has been a betting underdog since 2009 on one hand. Fourth-seeded Alabama is not the betting favorite against Michigan in its College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. It’s only the fifth time over the past 14 seasons Alabama is an actual underdog. Perceived doubt or disrespect are high-octane fuel to almost every modern athlete, and a program that’s been a near-constant favorite every time it takes the field for an entire generation is feasting on its chance to play an underdog.

Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies at 56

Gil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and holder of the closed-course land speed record, died Friday while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida, multiple former colleagues confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 56. Fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan said de Ferran was with his son, Luke, at the private course in Opa-Locka, Florida, when he pulled over and said he wasn’t feeling well. Kanaan said de Ferran apparently suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles driving for Penske, and the 2003 Indy 500 with Roger Penske, as well. In 2000 at California Speedway, de Ferran set the closed-course land speed record during CART qualifying with a lap of 241.428 mph — a mark that stands today.

Tech company says NCAA looking into possible unauthorized access to college football video

A software company that manages practice video footage for college football teams says the NCAA is looking into possible unauthorized access to its data. Players and coaches for Alabama and Michigan have indicated in the lead up to their Rose Bowl matchup on Monday that players had been instructed to avoid watching film using the Catapult Sports app on their mobile devices because of security concerns. Catapult said in a statement it was aware of the ongoing investigation of alleged unauthorized access to college football video footage, but has found no security breach.

Jaguars rule out QB Trevor Lawrence with sprained throwing shoulder, ending his starts streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his professional career because of a sprained throwing shoulder. Lawrence was a spectator at practice all week and was officially ruled out for the team’s home finale against Carolina. C.J. Beathard will make his first start in three years Sunday in what’s become a must-win game for the Jaguars. This will be the first game Lawrence has missed because of injury at any level. He never missed a start in high school and only missed two starts in college because of COVID-19 protocols.

Brazil pays tributes to Pelé one year after his death, Christ the redeemer wears his number

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians paid several tributes to soccer legend Pelé on Friday, one year after the three-time World Cup winner’s death at age 82 due to a colon cancer. A ceremony held at Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the redeemer, one of the South American nation’s most famous postcard locations, featured a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name and number 10 on the statue and a message from Pope Francis. Pelé was a devout Catholic throughout his life.

Former DePaul coach Joey Meyer, who led the Blue Demons to 7 NCAA Tournaments, dies at 74

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74. Meyer died Friday in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. The school did not provide any further information. Joey Meyer played for his father, Ray, for three seasons from 1968-1971, averaging 16.4 points in 75 games for DePaul. Meyer served as an assistant for his father for 11 seasons before taking over when Ray retired after coaching DePaul from 1942-1984. Joey Meyer got the Blue Demons into the NCAA tourney in each of his first five seasons. They reached the Sweet 16 in 1986 and 1987.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he was asked earlier in season to adjust contract or risk benching

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson says he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos have a slim chance to make the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday for the first time since being sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. For now, Wilson says his focus is on helping Stidham, not on his future with the team. Wilson says the Broncos approached him during the bye to adjust his contract or risk being benched. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension last year that kicks in next season.

Creative and aggressive play-callers fuel high-powered offenses for No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas meet in a College Football Playoff matchup at the Sugar Bowl of offenses known for aggressive and creative play calling. Determining who calls plays and how is far from an exact science. For the Huskies, head coach Kalen DeBoer entrusts offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with the play calling. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian calls plays for the Longhorns, with support from OC Kyle Flood. What works for one program might not for another, but it’s never completely a one-man job.

Michigan QB McCarthy focused on Rose Bowl, Wolverines’ title hopes, not his potential NFL future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The biggest question surrounding J.J. McCarthy going into the Rose Bowl isn’t if this will be the junior quarterback’s final game in maize and blue. That one can wait a couple of weeks. The more immediate concern for the top-ranked Wolverines is making sure McCarthy is healthy after he struggled with a lingering ankle injury during the second half of the season. On Friday morning, the junior gave himself a clean bill of health as Michigan continues preparations for its College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama.

QB Joe Flacco’s improbable comeback with Cleveland has Browns in playoffs, eyeing bigger wins

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Joe Flacco comeback story is either getting more surreal or special by the game. The 38-year-old quarterback added another chapter on Thursday night by leading the Cleveland Browns back into the playoffs for just the third time since 1999 with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets. Flacco improved to 4-1 in five starts with the Browns, who signed him last month after losing Deshaun Watson with a shoulder injury. Flacco has passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games — both league-highs in that span. The former Super Bowl MVP has only been in Cleveland for six weeks but feels right at home.

