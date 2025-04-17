AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:51 a.m. EDT

Last chance time: Hawks-Heat, Grizzlies-Mavericks to decide final NBA playoff spots on Friday

Klay Thompson has played in 33 NBA Finals games. Been to the playoffs nine times. Has four championship rings in his collection. He knows how the big stage feels. Don’t tell him the play-in tournament doesn’t matter. The play-in tournament ends Friday night with a pair of elimination games, win-or-go-home matchups that will have a Game 7 feel to them. In the Eastern Conference, it’s Miami going to Atlanta and in the Western Conference, Thompson and Dallas visit Memphis. The winners go to the playoffs. The losers are finished.

Sacramento Kings and GM Monte McNair agree to part ways, AP source says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair have agreed to part ways, two years after McNair helped end the longest playoff drought in NBA history. A person familiar with the decision said the sides mutually agreed on a breakup shortly after the Kings’ season ended Wednesday night with a 120-106 loss to Dallas in the Play-In Tournament. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the move. The Athletic first reported that McNair was out as general manager.

Amid another lost season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the fire that drives Sidney Crosby still burns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The drive that fuels Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is burning as bright as ever, even as his team struggles. The Penguins will miss the playoffs for a third straight year despite Crosby averaging over a point per game at age 37. Crosby has made it a point not to let Pittsburgh’s struggles affect his play, saying that the opportunity to play is not something he ever takes for granted. Longtime Penguins coach Mike Sullivan added there’s no better mentor on how to be a pro than Crosby, who was named the NHL’s Most Complete Player by members of the league’s Players Association for a sixth straight time.

NCAA panel gives final OK to rule designed to discourage football players from faking injuries

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel gave final approval to a rule designed to discourage football players from faking injuries to stop the game clock. If medical personnel go onto the field to evaluate a player with an apparent injury after the ball is spotted for the next play, that player’s team will be charged a timeout. If the team has no timeouts remaining, a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty will be assessed. Feigning injuries, sometimes at the coach’s instruction, had become a concern of the Football Rules Committee in recent years.

Picking a team from bars to beam and hoping for 10s: Fantasy leagues in gymnastics are a thing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest in gymnastics traditionally peaks with the Olympic cycle, but the sport is popular all year round on the “gymternet,” an online global community for devoted fans. At the college level, major growth in name, image and likeness deals, viewership and streaming availability has been accompanied by a surge in fantasy leagues, too. This year, over 7,000 women’s college gymnastics devotees have found their way to the Gymlytics and GymCastic fantasy platforms — all within the last few years.

QB Cam Ward of Miami is the Titans’ likely pick at No. 1 overall in the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans need a quarterback, hold the No. 1 pick overall and have spent the offseason turning over every stone, rewatching tape and looking at Miami’s Cam Ward up close and personal as much as possible. Signing two journeyman sure makes Ward’s name likely the one written on the card the Titans give NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to kick off the first night of the draft April 24 in Green Bay. If not, Tennessee has done one of the best jobs possible ginning up a trade market to slide back and add picks to fill holes for a franchise mired in three straight seasons.

NFL teams are no longer shying away from older prospects in the draft

Bo Nix has already turned 25. Michael Penix Jr. will get there in May. Both quarterbacks were first-round picks last year. They were among 56 players age 24 or older drafted in 2024. That number was up from 54 in 2023, 44 in 2022, 16 in 2021 and 19 in 2020. There have been more older prospects drafted in recent years because the COVID-19 pandemic gave players an option to stay in school an extra year. Even though the window is ending, the transfer portal and NIL deals might continue to keep some players in school longer. Teams used to shy away from older prospects.

Justin Rose coping with the ‘torment’ of Masters close call

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Rose has been down this road before. He is trying to process another playoff loss at the Masters. Rose rallied from seven shots behind to catch mistake-filled Rory McIlroy. And then McIlroy beat him with a great shot in the playoff to win the green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam of majors. Rose says he received plenty of nice text messages. He was hoping to see one offering congratulations instead of commiserations. But he says he’s playing great golf. Rose says he’s motivated to keep working by the special moments that happen along the way.

Herro goes from raising eyebrows to turning heads as Heat knock out Bulls in Play-In Tournament

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Herro went from raising eyebrows with a shot he missed to turning heads one week later with all the baskets he made. Both times, he did it for Miami in Chicago. Herro had it going, scoring 38 points as the Heat pounded the Bulls 109-90 to advance in the Play-In Tournament. Herro came through in a big way one week after he made a questionable decision late in a loss at Chicago. He hit 13 of 19 shots as the Heat knocked the Bulls out of the Play-In Tournament for the third year in a row. One week earlier, Herro opted to pull up for a 3 with a chance to make it a one-possession game rather than go for a layup or dunk. He missed and Chicago won.

Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 to advance to face the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 23 points in Dallas’ dominant second quarter to get redemption for his dud in Sacramento a year ago, helping the Mavericks beat the Kings 120-106 on Wednesday night to advance in the Play-In Tournament. One year to the day when Thompson missed all 10 shots in his final game for Golden State in a play-in loss in Sacramento, Thompson fueled the win with four 3-pointers in Dallas’ 44-point second quarter. That turned the game into a laugher and kept the Mavericks’ chaotic season alive for at least one more game. Dallas advanced to play at Memphis on Friday night for the chance to get into the playoffs as the eighth seed in the West. The winner of that game will open the playoffs on Sunday at top-seeded Oklahoma City.

