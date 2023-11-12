AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:05 a.m. EST

Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — With coach Jim Harbaugh banned by the Big Ten Conference, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and No. 2 Michigan played unfazed by a scandal that has hounded the program for weeks and beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15. Corum ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, McCarthy made a few key plays with his arms and legs and the Wolverines improved to 3-0 since it was revealed the program was under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scheme. In a game Harbaugh no doubt loved from afar, the 10-0 Wolverines ran the ball on 32 straight plays that counted, starting with the final two of the first half. The struggles in big games continued for coach James Franklin and Penn State.

Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career. Rapinoe went down several feet away from midfielder Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who had the ball outside the penalty area. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Alabama is a national title contender again; Michigan may have its next man

The Alabama team that seemed to be trending in the wrong direction in September is now a legitimate national championship contender with quarterback Jalen Milroe as an emerging star and fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. After sharing the marquee with LSU’s Jayden Daniels last week, Milroe was the star of the show as No. 8 Alabama routed Kentucky. Milroe accounted for six touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. That had never been down by an Alabama player. Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan won without Jim Harbaugh under the direction of his possible long-term replacement.

Bowers returns, No. 1 Georgia routs No. 10 Ole Miss 52-17 to punctuate another SEC East title

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 306 yards, Kendall Milton ran for 127 yards and Brock Bowers made a triumphant return for No. 1 Georgia, which punctuated its return to the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 52-17 rout of No. 10 Mississippi on Saturday night.The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 2 College Football Playoff) turned in their most impressive performance of the season, seemingly peaking at just the right time to make a run at their third straight national title.Georgia scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, building a 28-14 halftime lead against Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2, No. 9) and cruising the rest of the way to its 27th consecutive victory.

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. hit by vehicle in Philly, to miss ‘significant’ time

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has sustained undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday, the team said, and is expected to miss significant playing time. Oubre was transported to a hospital in stable condition and released later Saturday. The team says he is not expected to miss the rest of the season due to the unspecified injuries. The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in Center City when he struck. Philadelphia Police say an investigation is ongoing. The 27-year-old Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams. The 76ers are to play at home Sunday against Indiana.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas arrested after confrontation with construction worker

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker. Kenner police Capt. Mark McCormick says Thomas was arrested without incident Friday night and was released. A person familiar with the situation says Thomas is expected to play Sunday when the Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed Thomas’ status. Police say Thomas threatened a construction worker, threw a brick at his truck and knocked his phone from his hand after complaining about workers parking in front of his house.

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say six people including former NFL player D.J. Hayden have died in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston. A Chrysler 300 sped through a red light early Saturday and collided with an SUV. Four people died at the scene, and two more died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chrysler was among the dead, as was a man who police say was apparently homeless. Hayden was 33. He was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston. He was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and played in eight seasons for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jalen Milroe has 6 touchdowns, No. 8 Alabama blows out Kentucky 49-21 to clinch SEC West title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Milroe had a career-high six touchdowns, three each rushing and passing, and No. 8 Alabama cruised past Kentucky 49-21 to clinch the Southeastern Conference West Division title. A week after rushing for a career-best four touchdowns, the sophomore used his arm and his feet to surpass that total and lead the Crimson Tide to a third conference championship appearance in four seasons. Milroe passed for his three of four TDs by halftime, including strikes of 26 and 40 yards to Amari Niblack and Kobe Prentice. He ran for two 1-yard scores and a 3-yarder. Kentucky’s Ray Davis rushed for two short TDs.

Dillon Gabriel’s school-record 8 TDs lead Oklahoma past West Virginia, 59-20

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel accounted for a school-record eight touchdowns to help No. 17 Oklahoma roll past West Virginia 59-20. Gabriel passed for 423 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 50 yards and three scores. Drake Stoops had career highs of 164 yards and three touchdowns receiving, Gavin Sawchuk had a career-best 135 yards rushing and Nic Anderson added four catches for 119 yards for Oklahoma. West Virginia’s CJ Donaldson ran for 79 yards and a touchdown before going down with a left leg injury in the third quarter.

González, Gotham win NWSL championship after Megan Rapinoe’s career ends with an injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — World Cup winner Esther González scored the go-ahead goal on a header in first-half stoppage time and Gotham FC survived a wild finish to beat OL Reign 2-1 in a National Women’s Soccer League championship match that was in its first few minutes when Megan Rapinoe hobbled off the pitch in a heartbreaking end to her career. The non-contact injury to Reign star Rapinoe took some of the wind out of the crowd at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium. Rapinoe was in a walking boot after the match. She said she’s pretty sure she tore her right Achilles tendon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.