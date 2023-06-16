AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:48 a.m. EDT

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler is the first player in U.S. Open history with a 62. He held that record for all of 15 minutes until Xander Schauffele joined him. It was an extraordinary morning for the so-called toughest test in golf. Fowler had 10 birdies and finished his round with a two-putt par from just inside 60 feet. Schauffele was two groups behind him and played bogey-free. They settled for their place in the record book. Dustin Johnson and Wyndham Clark played in the afternoon and each shot 64 to get within two shots of the record-breaking duo. Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman finished three shots off the lead.

US 3-0 win over Mexico cut short by homophobic chants on night of 4 red cards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four players were ejected and the match was cut short by the referee after repeated homophobic chants. The United States’ 3-0 win over Mexico for a spot in Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada will be remembered as much for the ugliness as for two goals by Christian Pulisic and one by Ricardo Pepi. Americans Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest were ejected by Salvadoran referee Iván Barton along with Mexicans César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga during the second half. Play was halted in the 90th minute because of homophobic chants, then stopped again with four minutes of stoppage time left.

Gregg Berhalter agrees to return as US national team coach, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an announcement had not been made. The person said an announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation was likely on Friday. Earlier in the evening, Jesse Marsch’s agent, Ron Waxman, tweeted his client will not become the American coach.

A nun commends Dodgers’ handling of Pride Night controversy; some archbishops call it blasphemy

The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans’ diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year’s Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.

Governor signs public funding bill for new A’s stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser’s attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson headlines top guards in NBA draft

Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson is the headliner among the guards in the upcoming NBA draft. Henderson bypassed college basketball to play for the G League Ignite program. He has explosive athleticism that could land him in the first three picks of the draft. The position includes more athleticism and upside in twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson. There are multiple one-and-done college prospects such as Arkansas’ Anthony Black and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace. There’s also a potential lottery pick from national champion Connecticut in sophomore Jordan Hawkins.

Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse. The Bahrain-Victorious team announced the news. The 26-year-old Mäder crashed on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt. The Bahrain-Victorious says Mäder didn’t make it “despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital.” The Tour de Suisse is a preparation race ahead of next month’s Tour de France. Mäder’s death was announced about 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the sixth stage in the eight-day race. The start was delayed and riders gathered in a silent tribute before the stage was canceled.

Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as the Angels beat the Rangers 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings for his first victory in five starts and matched the MLB lead with his 22nd homer as the Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 5-3. Ohtani had already thrown the last of his 99 pitches before Mickey Moniak’s game-tying homer leading off the top of the seventh. That came off Nathan Eovaldi, who lost in his bid to become only the second 10-game winner in the majors. Ohtani hit a 443-foot homer in the eighth inning. It was his 10th homer over the past 16 games, and the second pitching start in a row when he also went deep.

