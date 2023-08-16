AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:47 p.m. EDT

US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says

U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced. The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout this World Cup. The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The U.S. scored just four goals over the course of the tournament. The United States had never finished worse that third in the tournament.

Detmers takes no-hitter into 8th inning, Ohtani hits 42nd homer as Angels beat Rangers 2-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels left-hander Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run as Los Angeles beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 2-0. The Rangers got their first hit Wednesday when Marcus Semien lined a double into the left-center gap with one out in the eighth on the 108th and final pitch by Detmers. Reynaldo Lopez and Carlos Estevez finished off the Angels’ eighth shutout this season. Ohtani, the designated hitter whose turn in the starting rotation this week was skipped because of arm fatigue, went the opposite way for a 437-foot homer to left-center in the first inning off Jon Gray.

Djokovic wins first singles match in the US since 2021, Swiatek rolls at Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic had a short night in his first singles match in the U.S. since 2021, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Western & Southern Open after the Spaniard retired early in the second set with a lower back injury. The second-ranked Djokovic won the first set 6-4, then two points into the second set, Davidovich Fokina hunched over in pain following his return and ended the match after 46 minutes. Djokovic, 36, lost in doubles on Tuesday in his return to the country after missing events because of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions.

England moves into the Women’s World Cup final against Spain after ending Australia’s run

SYDNEY (AP) — England has advanced to its first Women’s World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia and will next play Spain for the title. Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute as England dominated possession in the first half. Sam Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope but European champion England sealed it with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet on Sunday in Sydney. Australia will play Sweden for third place.

Kenya’s crisis is unique and driven by poverty, track and field’s anti-doping head tells the AP

Kenya is likely to haul in another good chunk of medals in distance races at the upcoming track and field world championships in Hungary. Each one of them will throw more suspicion on a country that is in reputational crisis because of doping. The man whose job it is to fix Kenya’s deep-rooted problem says it is “unique” to the sport. The head of track and field’s anti-doping body says the crisis is not state-sponsored like Russia’s but a result of an economic need for hundreds of poor Kenyan runners seeking to make a living out of running who face “a temptation to dope that’s like no other part of our sport.”

Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki are given wild cards into the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis. Both players were given wild cards into the tournament by the U.S. Tennis Association. Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. A year after younger sister Serena retired following the tournament, Venus Williams will be back in Flushing Meadows, where she reached the final in her debut in 1997. She recently returned to competition after missing nearly six months because of injury and scored her first victory over a top-20 player in four years.

Dominican investigation of Rays’ Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco’s alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in Peravia, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. He said the probe is in its early stages and will be chaired by Judge Olga Diná Llaverías, a specialist on child abuse cases.

Yormark: Big 12 had conversations with UConn, Gonzaga but is done expanding

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with the basketball powerhouses on potential membership. Less than two weeks after the Big 12 announced Pac-12 schools will switch leagues and join the conference next year, Yormark appeared on the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” and revealed other potential moves. He called landing Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah a “dream scenario.” Yormark also said he reached out to Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and had a “collegial” conversation.

Ravens unsure when Marlon Humphrey can return from foot surgery; Harbaugh says injury not long term

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out with a foot issue. He was set to have foot surgery Wednesday in a potentially significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield. Coach John Harbaugh says it isn’t a long-term injury, but he didn’t give a more specific timeline and the start of the regular season is less than four weeks away. Humphrey made his third Pro Bowl last season. Harbaugh says Humphrey’s injury is an issue that’s lingered. The defensive back spoke to reporters Tuesday and gave no indication anything was amiss.

House Oversight Committee member asks chairman to refer Dan Snyder to the DOJ for investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking the Republican chair in charge to refer former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to the Department of Justice for lying under oath. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote a letter Wednesday to Kentucky Rep. James Comer urging him to send Snyder’s case to the DOJ to determine if Snyder should be prosecuted for making false statements in his deposition and obstructing a congressional investigation. Raskin pointed to the results of the NFL’s independent review that contradicted Snyder’s testimony. The league fined Snyder $60 million for sexual harassment and financial improprieties last month as part of his sale of the team.

