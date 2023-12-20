AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:47 a.m. EST

Legalized sports betting continued to grow in 2023, though some significant states remain resistant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year. Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets. Florida relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos’ favor. Still on the sidelines are the nation’s two most populous states in California and Texas. Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

QB transfers dominate the headlines. But the portal’s had a major impact on other positions too

All the attention surrounding quarterbacks who switch schools has overshadowed how the popularity of the transfer portal has affected the way colleges try stockpile talent at other positions. The Associated Press measured the impact of the transfers by tracking the top 20 prospects at every position each year from 2019-22 according to the 247Sports Composite. Nearly two-thirds of those 80 quarterbacks already have switched schools or are currently in the portal. But about 55% of the cornerbacks and about half of the safeties, running backs, wide receivers and inside linebackers also have either transferred or are doing so.

New tower at surfing venue in Tahiti spurring more blowback against Paris Olympic organizers

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics say work will continue on a new tower for judges and TV cameras at the surfing venue in Tahiti. That’s despite the sport’s governing body saying it no longer supports the controversial project. The International Surfing Association said Tuesday that it doesn’t want the aluminum tower to be built in the lagoon at Teahupo’o. That’s the site for Olympic surfing next July, chosen because of its world-famous giant waves. The ISA suggested that judges could follow the competitions from a tower built on land, rather than at sea. But Paris Games organizers said Wednesday that suggestion has already been examined and discarded. Chief Paris Games organizer Tony Estanguet said: “The project continues. That’s the wish of the local actors.”

Ja Morant gratified by a ‘perfect ending’ to a ‘perfect day’ as he returns from NBA suspension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant says his game-winning shot at the end of a 34-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans as “the perfect ending” to a “perfect day.” Morant returned Tuesday night from a 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns. His stirring performance helped the Grizzlies snap a five-game losing streak with a stunning 24-point comeback and 115-113 victory over a New Orleans Pelicans squad that had won its previous four games. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins started Morant and played him 35 minutes. Jenkins designed the final play for Morant and called the two-time All-Stars execution of his driving floater at the horn “a special play by a special player.”

Rodgers’ return will come next season, with Jets out of 2023 playoff hunt and QB not 100% healthy

Aaron Rodgers’ quest to make an improbable return this season for the New York Jets appears over. The 40-year-old quarterback said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday he’s not yet 100% healthy in his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon and is still a few weeks away. Rodgers said if the Jets had won last Sunday at Miami and remained in the postseason hunt, he “would have pushed it as far as I could this week” even at less than full health to play against Washington on Sunday. But the Jets were routed 30-0 and eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight year.

The Patriots and Packers are still seeking their 1st 100-yard games from a rusher or receiver

When it comes to getting big games from playmakers, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have been lacking at a historic level. The Patriots and Packers are the only teams in the NFL without a 100-yard receiving game from any player and are among six teams without a 100-yard rushing game. No team has ever gone an entire season of at least 16 games without having either a 100-yard rusher or receiver. The other 30 teams have combined for 155 performances of at least 100 yards receiving and 62 of at least 100 yards rushing.

Focus falls on Sabres coach Don Granato after Buffalo is embarrassed in 9-4 loss to Columbus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The focus of blame in Buffalo is falling on coach Don Granato after the floundering Sabres were left embarrassed in a 9-4 loss to Columbus. The few fans left in the arena began chanting “Fire Donnie” during an outing in which Buffalo allowed seven goals in less than 22 minutes. The loss marked a new low point in a season the Sabres have won consecutive games just once and are in jeopardy of extending their NHL-record playoff drought to a 13th season.

NFL players face pressure as never before, in the digital-age surge of betting and fantasy

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The intensity of NFL fandom that increased with the surge of fantasy football has spiked further in the age of online betting. The accessibility of social media has put players in position to feel that ferocity as never before. That’s one reason why the league has a wellness program for these uniquely high-profile employees. Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is one player who spoke out recently about hateful and racist messages directed toward him on social media after a tough loss. Dealing with the ups and downs of digital feedback is a big challenge.

Jake Paul will train with USA Boxing fighters, accompany team to Paris Olympics to raise exposure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Paul is teaming up with USA Boxing to put a spotlight on the nation’s top competitors at the Paris Olympics. The YouTube star and professional boxer will train with Olympic qualifiers and other fighters at USA Boxing’s home base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next year and he will amplify their stardom on his social media channels. Paul also plans to accompany the U.S. team to France in July. Paul’s exposure could be a compelling asset for USA Boxing as it attempts to persuade fighters to compete for their country.

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer has been named The Associated Press coach of the year in college football. The Huskies are 13-0, won the Pac-12 championship and have a spot in the College Football Playoff in just DeBoer’s second year in charge. The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the CFP championship game on the line. In DeBoer’s two seasons, the Huskies are 24-2 overall. Mike Norvell of Florida State was second in voting and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was third.

