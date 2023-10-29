AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Cousins may have Achilles tendon injury; Stafford, Pickett, Taylor also hurt on rough day for QBs

Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor were the latest quarterbacks to go down with injuries. Cousins’ injury is likely the worst of the bunch. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the team fears the four-time Pro Bowl QB hurt his Achilles tendon. If the tendon is torn, Cousins’ season would be over. The 35-year-old veteran limped to the sideline after suffering the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay. Stafford couldn’t finish a lopsided loss at Dallas because of a thumb injury. Pickett and Taylor both injured ribs.

Wilson, Simmons lead Denver Broncos to first win over Chiefs since 2015 with a 21-9 thrashing

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos snapped their 16-game skid to the Kansas City Chiefs in a big way. They turned three touchdown passes from Russell Wilson and five takeaways into a 24-9 win in cold conditions in Denver. Safety Justin Simmons had a pair of takeways and the Broncos beat Patrick Mahomes for the first time in 13 tries. Mahomes was added to the injury report before the game because of an illness and he was held without a touchdown throw for the first time since a 22-9 Chiefs’ win over the Broncos in 2021.

AP Top 25: Oklahoma slips to No. 10; Kansas, K-State enter poll; No. 1 UGA and top 5 hold steady

Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 10 after being upset by Kansas, the top five teams held their places and the Jayhawks and rival Kansas State both entered The Associated Press college football poll. Georgia is No. 1 for the 20th straight week, receiving 48 of 63 first-place votes, distancing itself from No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines, who were off Saturday after a week of being in the news for an NCAA sign-stealing investigation, received nine first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each received three first-place votes. No. 5 Washington stayed a spot ahead of Pac-12 rival Oregon.

D-backs, Rangers combine for no errors in first two World Series games, continuing year-long trend

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers combined for zero errors over the first two games of the Fall Classic, which is the first time that’s happened since 2018. That’s no accident. The two teams made the fewest errors in the big leagues during the regular season and have a combined eight finalists for Gold Glove awards. The Rangers have five of them season, including catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis García, who has one of the best outfield arms in the big leagues. The D-backs’ finalists are catcher Gabriel Moreno, center fielder Alek Thomas and first baseman Christian Walker.

Rangers’ Scherzer being glued together for start vs. Diamondbacks in World Series Game 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Max Scherzer is being glued together to make his start in World Series Game 3. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has a cut on his pitching thumb that developed when he returned Oct. 18 from a five-week layoff caused by a strained muscle in his right shoulder. He said it won’t bother him when he starts for the Texas Rangers on Monday with the Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tied 1-1. Scherzer says “Found a way to use cotton and Super Glue” and calls it “a little arts and crafts in the training room.”

American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, according to his team. The 29-year-old from Minnesota was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period. Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. He went on to play in the American Hockey League and Germany before agreeing to join Nottingham for this season.

Warriors’ Chris Paul comes off bench for 1st time in his NBA career

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul has come off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. Paul entered Sunday’s Golden State game at Houston as a substitute, checking in with 6:58 left in the first quarter for the Warriors. He started the first two games of the season for Golden State but was out of Sunday’s lineup because Draymond Green returned from an ankle injury and rejoined the starting five. Since the NBA began tracking games started in 1982, no player had appeared in more games and started them all than Paul had entering Sunday. Including playoffs, Paul started the first 1,365 games of his NBA career.

Blaney wins Martinsville and will race for 1st Cup title in NASCAR’s championship

Ryan Blaney will race for his first Cup championship after qualifying for NASCAR’s title-deciding finale with a Sunday win at Martinsville Speedway. William Byron, who led the Cup Series with six wins this season, earned the fourth and final slot in the championship by limping to a 13th-place finish at the Virginia short track. Byron had padded his position with bonus points earned all season and edged Denny Hamlin, who finished third at Martinsville on Sunday, by eight points to qualify for NASCAR’s championship. Blaney and Byron will race Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where the Cup championship will go to the highest-finishing driver.

Harden sits out third straight game, Embiid gets the start for 76ers in home opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden was out for the 76ers. Joel Embiid was in. The reigning NBA MVP skipped a chance to rest and started Sunday night in Philadelphia’s home opener. Harden’s absence against Portland was no surprise. The 10-time All-Star has now missed all three games in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Nurse said he expected Harden to practice on Tuesday. The 76ers don’t play again until Thursday. Embiid almost sat out Sunday to get some rest. But he did get the start against Portland.

Jokic’s 28 points lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95 in Holmgren’s 1st regular-season home game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-95. Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists for the Nuggets. Denver shot just over 60% from the field. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren missed last season with a foot injury, so this was his first regular-season game in front of the home fans. He got a loud cheer when he was introduced and delivered a team-leading 19 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting.

