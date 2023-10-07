AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:45 p.m. EDT

Boomer Sooner: Gabriel late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalry

DALLAS (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas. It was their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the SEC. The pocket was collapsing around him when Gabriel threw the game-winner to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Turns out, Oklahoma’s back after rousing Red River win; Tide rising in West

The final Red River Rivalry in the Big 12 before it moves to the Southeastern Conference felt like a chance for No. 3 Texas to lay claim to being the best team in the country. Instead, second-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got his first signature win and the 12th-ranked Sooners stamped themselves as College Football Playoff contenders. Meanwhile, in the current SEC, the more you watch the rest of the SEC West, the better Alabama looks. The Crimson Tide, despite some issues, sit atop the division after beating Texas A&M.

Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ranger Suárez and the Philadelphia bullpen stifled baseball’s most prolific offense, and the Phillies blanked the 104-win Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The East champion Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the Phillies after the opener in Atlanta. Wild-card series hero Bryson Stott broke a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth. Harper padded the lead with a drive over the right-field wall in the sixth off Spencer Strider, baseball’s only 20-game winner. Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Monday night.

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw chased in 1st inning of NLDS against Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw crashed out of Game 1 of the NL Division Series, getting tagged for six runs in one-third of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had never made a start in which he’d pitched less than one inning. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had expected Kershaw to throw about 85 pitches. Instead, he was gone after 35. Kershaw needed 26 pitches before getting the first out of the inning. The D-backs raced to a 6-0 lead and by then, Roberts had seen enough. He yanked the 35-year-old left-hander.

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener. Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and Alvarez had three RBIs as the defending World Series champions earned their 10th straight victory in Game 1 of a Division Series. Verlander settled in after a shaky start and the Astros built a 5-0 lead through six innings with big swings from Altuve and Alvarez. Jorge Polanco and rookie Royce Lewis hit consecutive homers off Héctor Neris in the seventh to make it 5-4. Alvarez’s second homer of the game in the bottom half gave Houston some insurance, and Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning helped Texas reach the sixth inning with a lead, and the Rangers’ maligned bullpen held on through some anxious moments for a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of their AL Division Series. Josh Jung homered and made a nice play at third base to start a critical double play for Texas, which improved to 3-0 in these playoffs — all on the road. The Rangers entered the postseason without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer and with a bullpen largely considered a weak link, but they’ve allowed only three runs in three games against the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore.

Beck, Bowers pace No. 1 Georgia’s offensive attack in dominant victory over No. 20 Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, Brock Bowers had seven catches for 132 yards and No. 1 Georgia cruised to a 51-13 victory over No. 20 Kentucky. The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extended their winning streak to 23 straight games and are the SEC’s lone unbeaten team this season. Georgia has won 14 in a row over Kentucky and has victories in 33 consecutive regular-season games, a streak that began Nov. 21, 2020, against Mississippi State. Coming off a stunning beatdown of Florida last week, Kentucky (5-1, 2-1) carried none of the momentum it had from that game, allowing Georgia to score on all six of its first-half possessions and trailing 34-7 at intermission.

Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton lead No. 11 Alabama past Texas A&M 26-20 to take control of SEC West

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for a career-high 321 yards and Jermaine Burton caught two touchdown passes as No. 11 Alabama beat Texas A&M 26-20 on Saturday to take control of the SEC West. Burton had nine catches for 197 yards for the Crimson Tide. Milroe, the Texas native, completed 21 of 33 passes and was sacked six times. The Aggies got within one score when coach Jimbo Fisher elected to have Randy Bond kick a 20-yard field goal with 2:11 remaining, but Alabama recovered an ensuing onside kick and moved the chains for a first down to run out the clock.

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts have agreed on a 3-year, $42 million extension, source tells AP

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a contract extension. The Colts announced the deal on Saturday without releasing financial details. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it calls for Taylor to earn $42 million, with $26.5 million guaranteed, over three years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been revealed publicly. The agreement comes the same day that the Colts activated Taylor from the physically unable to perform list because of an ankle injury. They also removed the questionable designation from his status for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Max Verstappen says 3rd Formula One world championship title is his ‘best one’ so far

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen has secured the Formula One title for the third year in a row in a season of near-total domination for the Red Bull driver. He says “this one is the best one” so far. Verstappen finished second in the sprint race in Qatar on Saturday and his teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver who could catch him in the standings, crashed out after being struck by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. Rookie Oscar Piastri won the sprint for McLaren. The title race was all but over long before Verstappen made sure of it Saturday. His run of 10 straight wins, an all-time F1 record, from May to September left him far ahead in the standings.

