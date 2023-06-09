AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:44 a.m. EDT

Panthers rally, top Golden Knights 3-2 in OT in Game 3 of Stanley Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into overtime and the Florida Panthers pulled off some more postseason dramatics to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 2:13 left in the third period for the Panthers, who got the franchise’s first title-series game win in seven tries. Florida had to fend off a power play to start overtime, and Verhaeghe got the winner from the slot to get the Panthers within 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Saturday night. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida. Adin Hill made 20 saves for Vegas, but got beat on the only shot that came his way in overtime.

Matthew Tkachuk returns from big hit in Stanley Cup Final, adds more playoff heroics

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk returned after leaving Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final and provided more of his trademark playoff heroics. Tkachuk was sidelined early after a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. Before the absence he set up the Panthers’ first goal. Late in the third period he scored to tie it with 2:13 left in regulation and set the screen on the overtime winner. Tkachuk is now tied for the most points in postseason.

Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Racing Association has announced that live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state. Both Belmont and Saratoga reopened for training Friday morning, and the 11-card race will start at 12:50 p.m. The NYRA said in a statement that it will actively monitor air quality conditions to ensure the environment remains safe ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Racing at Belmont Park was canceled Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had warned the Belmont Stakes could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.

Nuggets’ Christian Braun seeking NBA title a year after winning NCAA championship

DENVER (AP) — Denver rookie Christian Braun is in rarified air with the Nuggets two wins shy of winning the first NBA championship in franchise history. The rookie from Kansas won a national championship last year and if the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat he’ll become just the fifth plyer to win an NBA title the year after winning a national championship, joining Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby and Billy Thompson. Braun also won championships his sophomore, junior and senior seasons in high school. So this would be his fifth title in seven years.

Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.

Oklahoma wins third straight Women’s College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep. The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2013 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso. Oklahoma’s only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.

In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves

DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Baseball is steeped in the tradition of fans wanting to jeer the umpire. One Little League in New Jersey is taking a more hands-on approach. It’s trying to curb the appetite among the crowd watching 10- and 11-year-olds play baseball who curse at the unpaid volunteers behind the plate. The fans could become the umpires if they won’t follow league rules on sportsmanship. Outbursts of bad behavior at sporting events for young people have had frightening consequences for officials at all youth levels. The Deptford Little League is hoping its solution is a preventative one.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek seeks a 3rd French Open title in women’s final against Karolina Muchova

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek will face Karolina Muchova in the French Open women’s final on Saturday in Paris. Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and is trying to win her third championship in four years at Roland Garros. It also would be her fourth Grand Slam trophy overall. She is a 22-year-old from Poland. Muchova is ranked 43rd and will be appearing in her first major final after eliminating No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Muchova is a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic. She and Swiatek have only played each other once before and it came back in April 2019 in Prague. Muchova won that one.

Sabally sisters to play against each other for 1st time Sunday in WNBA game on ABC

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou and Nyara Sabally were never competitive with each other growing up in Germany. Their mom made sure of that. The sisters, two years apart in age, will play against each other for the first time when Dallas visits New York on Sunday in a nationally televised game. This isn’t the first time sisters have squared off in the WNBA. Former No. 1 draft picks Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike played against each other when Nneka was on Los Angeles and Chiney was in Connecticut. The Samuelson sisters, Katie Lou and Karlie, also played against each other. The Saballys were teammates at Oregon, but never had the chance to be on the court at the same time because of Nyara’s knee injuries.

Florida back in Stanley Cup Final after taking advantage of matchups at home vs. Vegas

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Being at home proved to be crucial for the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Coach Paul Maurice getting the right matchups allowed his team to win Game 3 in overtime and cut its series deficit to 2-1. Each of Florida’s goals in regulation came with Matthew Tkachuk’s line against the opponents Maurice wanted on the ice. And Carter Verhaeghe’s goal also showed the Panthers can be competitive in this series at even strength despite special teams woes.

