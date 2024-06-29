AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:40 a.m. EDT

Orlando Cepeda, the slugging Hall of Fame first baseman nicknamed ‘Baby Bull,’ dies at 86

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Orlando Cepeda, the slugging first baseman nicknamed “Baby Bull” who became a Hall of Famer among the early Puerto Ricans to star in the major leagues, has died. He was 86. The San Francisco Giants and his family announced his death Friday night and a moment of silence was held on the scoreboard at Oracle Park midway through a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cepeda was a seven-time All-Star who played in three World Series. One of the first Puerto Rican stars in the majors but limited by knee issues, he became Boston’s first designated hitter. He credited his time as a DH for getting him enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1999 as selected by the Veteran’s Committee.

Wimbledon 2024: Iga Swiatek calls herself a perfectionist and now she wants to improve on grass

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Iga Swiatek calls herself a perfectionist, and she knows she has not been perfect at Wimbledon so far in her career. The grass-court tournament begins on Monday and is the only Grand Slam event where the 23-year-old from Poland has not made it past the quarterfinals. Swiatek is coming off her fourth championship in five years on the red clay at the French Open. She also won a title on the hard courts of the U.S. Open in 2022 and made it to the semifinals on that surface at the Australian Open earlier that year. She is 9-4 at the All England Club.

Macklin Celebrini selected No. 1 by San Jose at NHL draft where Las Vegas and hockey royalty mix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have added a foundational piece to their rebuilding plan. The Sharks took Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the NHL draft Friday. He was just the fourth freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player. The nation’s youngest player at 17 finished second with 34 goals and third with 64 points. The Chicago Blackhawks took Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov of Belarus with the second pick. Hockey and Las Vegas royalty shared the stage with Celine Dion announcing Montreal selecting Ivan Demidov and former NHL star Joe Thornton announcing Celebrini’s pick.

Olympics and unfinished business await for hurdler Holloway while Sha’Carri and Lyles keep blazing

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Grant Holloway won U.S. track trials in the 110-meter hurdles Friday, finishing in 12.86 second to earn a chance to capture the Olympic title that eluded him in an upset loss three years ago. The 26-year-old three-time world champion will head to the Olympics as the favorite even after clipping the eighth hurdle and having to lean into the finish to beat Freddie Crittenden by .07. This marked Holloway’s third sub-13 run of the season — the second-fastest of his career. Daniel Roberts finished third in 12.96, making this the first race in history with three sub-13 times. Others with unfinished business looming at the Olympics include Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, each of whom blazed through their 200-meter semifinals.

England fans fall out of love with Gareth Southgate, once seen as a unifying force

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Gareth Southgate was credited with making England fans fall back in love with their national soccer team. Now many are turning on him. Southgate has been a largely unifying force for the national team during a period of upheaval and uncertainty in English politics and culture, but after nearly eight years and four major tournaments, the European Championship appears to signal a shift in opinion toward him.

Simone Biles moves closer to 3rd Olympic trip as injuries mount behind her at US trials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Biles is four rotations away from a third trip to the Olympics. The list of contenders hoping to join her in Paris is thinning quickly. Biles had little trouble sprinting to the lead at the U.S. Olympic trials. Her all-around score of 58.900 put her well ahead of Jordan Chiles and in position to lock up an automatic berth on the five-woman team. The rest of the team is up in the air after injuries to Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello potentially opened the door for 2020 Olympians Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 4th time with surgery scheduled for Tuesday

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale said on social media he has been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time. Vitale announced on Friday that a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer. He is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday. The 85-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He also had six weeks of radiation treatments last year when tests revealed he had vocal cord cancer.

Paralympic swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley may be close to achieving longtime athletic dream

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christie Raleigh Crossley’s dream of being an Olympic swimmer began at age 9, watching the Atlanta Games. The native of Toms River, New Jersey, was named an All-American twice at Florida State but later sustained injuries in two traffic accidents and in 2018 developed a brain tumor that left her partially paralyzed just as she was contemplating a final shot at the Olympics. Now she seems on the cusp of obtaining a place on the U.S. Paralympic swim team after winning the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle in her class at trials on Thursday and Friday. The team is announced on Sunday.

Hawks finalizing talks to trade high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, AP sources say

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing talks to trade high-scoring Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package expected to include two first-round draft picks, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized Friday night. The Hawks are expected to receive forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and point guard Dyson Daniels in the deal, as well as first-round picks in 2025 and 2029. The Hawks made swing player Zaccharie Risacher of France the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña misplays pop fly while taking part in an in-game TV interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña misplayed a fly ball Friday night in a game against the New York Mets while participating in an in-game interview. Peña was involved in an interview with Apple TV+ just before New York’s Jeff McNeil popped up toward the shortstop area with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Peña was shaded toward the second base bag against the left-handed hitting McNeil and ranged to his right and was on the edge of the outfield grass close behind third baseman Alex Bregman. Neither Peña not Bregman put their glove up to make the play on the pop up and the ball landed between them. McNeil was credited with a hit.

