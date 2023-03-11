AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:04 p.m. EST

Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup skiing record with 87th win

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom. Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday. Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95. The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense. His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter. Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

Ohtani, Sasaki help Japan reach World Classic quarterfinals

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had another RBI double, 21-year-old right-hander Roki Sasaki reached 100 mph 21 times in 66 pitches and Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic. Shugo Maki hit his second home run of the tournament and Masataka Yoshida had three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the third as the Samurai Warriors overcame a 1-0 deficit. Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a walk. Sasaki struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings, and got the win. He allowed an unearned run, two hits and two walks.

Svensson leads rain-delayed Players as McIlroy misses cut

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Adam Svensson is the 36-hole leader of The Players Championship. Rory McIlroy is headed home after his first missed cut since August. The second round was completed Saturday morning because of a storm delay. Svensson hit onto a hospitality tent on his final hole at the par-5 ninth. He still made birdie for a 67. That gives him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy needed four birdies in eight holes to make the cut. He didn’t come particularly close, shot a 73 and missed by three shots. Collin Morikawa is three shots behind.

BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Lineker

LONDON (AP) — The BBC is facing an escalating crisis over its suspension of program host Gary Lineker for comments criticizing the British government’s new asylum policy. Britain’s national broadcaster is facing allegations of political bias and suppressing free speech as well as praise from some Conservative politicians. It suspended former England team captain Lineker on Friday from hosting highlights show “Match of the Day” over a Twitter post that compared lawmakers’ language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany. The BBC says “Match of the Day” will be aired Saturday without presenters and pundits. There won’t be any post-match player interviews after a growing number of players and broadcasters rallied to Lineker’s support. Hosts of the “Football Focus” show have also declined to appear.

March Madness 2023: Last chances arrive for bubble teams

The men’s college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time. Conference tournaments this week will be capped by Selection Sunday, when the bracket matchups will be set. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The lawyer for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles says he and Michael Davis have been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus. AL.com reports that Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told the newspaper that the indictments were issued Wednesday. Both have been held without bond since their arrest. Miles and Davis are charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, who was sitting in a car when she was struck by a bullet. A police investigator testified last month that Miles provided the handgun that Davis allegedly used in the shooting.

AP sources: Panthers acquire No. 1 overall pick from Bears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are on the clock. Two people familiar with the deal say the Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Bears will receive Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in this year’s draft, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback, although it’s not clear which player the team prefers.

Lars Nootbaar brings ‘grind-it-out spirit’ to Japan and WBC

TOKYO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar has suddenly become a popular star playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He’s qualified by ancestry because of his mother’s Japanese roots. He made two diving catches in the first two games and also had two hits in each. He says his family in Japan is proud and adds “it’s cool for me too to be able to do that for them. I don’t get to talk to them very often, to see them very often. To be able to connect me and my family together from opposite sides of the world. It’s a pretty special moment for me.”

Column: Heiden’s 5 gold medals is greatest feat in sports

Even after all these years, Eric Heiden still marvels at what he accomplished during those nine days in the tiny village of Lake Placid. Five speedskating races, ranging from an all-out sprint of barely more than a lap to a grueling marathon covering more than 6 miles around the oval. Five gold medals. With apologies to every other remarkable accomplishment, Heiden’s sweep of each and every men’s speedskating event at the 1980 Winter Olympics was and remains the greatest feat in sporting history. Even today, the 64-year-old Heiden says, “How in the heck was I able to do that?”

