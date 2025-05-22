AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:04 a.m. EDT

Pacers tie it on Haliburton’s jumper at buzzer, then beat Knicks 138-135 in OT of East finals Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton tied it with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 in overtime Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks led by 14 points with under 3 minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of late 3-pointers. Haliburton hoped he had won it with another, but replay confirmed his toe was on the line and it was a 2-pointer that tied it at 125. Andrew Nembhard eventually made the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining in OT.

Choke! Haliburton brings back memory of Pacers’ postseason past in front of Reggie Miller

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton was waiting for the right time to bring back Reggie Miller’s choke signal from the Pacers’ postseason past. A big shot at Madison Square Garden with Miller in the building seemed perfect — even though his celebration turned out to be premature. Haliburton ran toward the crowd along the sideline with his hands around his neck after hitting a long jumper as time expired in regulation Wednesday night. He hoped it was a 3-pointer to beat the New York Knicks, but video replay showed that his toe was on the line and it was a 2 that had tied the game. The Pacers went on to win 138-135 in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander voted as the NBA’s MVP, continuing run of international players winning the award

The case for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simple. He’s the best player on an Oklahoma City Thunder team that had the best record this season and set a league mark for margin of victory. If that wasn’t enough, he also won the scoring title. That’s an MVP year. Gilgeous-Alexander was announced Wednesday as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, his first time winning the award. It’s now seven straight years that a player born outside the U.S. won MVP, extending the longest such streak in league history.

Indianapolis Colts’ music-loving owner Jim Irsay dies at age 65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts’ owner who leveraged the popularity of Peyton Manning into a new stadium and a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday at age 65. Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the teams chief operating officer, made the announcement in a statement from the team. He said Irsay died peacefully in his sleep. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Ward said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.”

Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1

DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals in a 5:26 span early in the third period and the Dallas Stars opened their Western Conference final rematch against the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-3 victory Wednesday night. Dallas began the third period with a two-goal deficit and a man advantage from a penalty that carried over from the second. Heiskanen scored 32 seconds in, Granlund tied it and Duchene put the Stars ahead to stay with a second-effort score that made it 4-3. Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist for the Stars. Esa Lindell added a empty-netter that went almost the entire length of the ice. Game 2 is Friday night in Dallas.

Dallas Stars not getting shut out on power play in this West final against Oilers

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars aren’t getting shut out on the power play in the Western Conference final against Edmonton this time. Dallas had three power-play goals in a game-turning 5:26 span early in the third period of their 6-3 series-opening victory Wednesday. It comes a year after going 0 for 14 in six playoff games against the Oilers. Miro Heiskanen scored the first power-play goal only 32 seconds into the third period. Mikael Granlund tied it 3, and Matt Duchene put the Stars ahead to stay. Dallas is only the second team since 1934, when power-play goals were first officially tracked, to have three of them in the opening six minutes of a playoff period.

NFL teams can keep using the tush push after ban proposal fails at owners meetings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners narrowly failed to pass a proposal to prohibit the tush push. The fate of the short-yardage strategy was on the agenda at their spring meetings. The ban on offensive players from pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping or encircling a runner was supported by a 22-10 vote, according to a person with knowledge of the proceedings, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because details weren’t made public. That’s two short of the three-quarters majority required by league bylaws. Health and safety committees for the players and owners and the league’s competition committee all unanimously recommended the proposal.

After NFL approval, LA28’s Wasserman is optimistic MLB players will also find a path to the Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics remain optimistic that Major League Baseball will find a way to join the NFL in sending the world’s best athletes in their respective sports to the 2028 Games. LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman said he has been in close contact with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about the decision that must be made by both the league and the players’ union on whether to send players to the Olympics in the middle of the 2028 MLB season. There’s no current timetable for the decision. Wasserman says MLB participation is the right thing for everybody involved.

Bueckers crosses another first off career list as homecoming leaves Wings with latest loss to Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paige Bueckers admired the Minnesota Lynx as a kid while cheering on each of the four WNBA championships that played a part in her ascension to becoming the first overall pick in the draft last month. Beating the Lynx might be a different story for Bueckers. Her Dallas Wings have lost to Minnesota twice in the first five days of the season. That included her WNBA debut in Dallas and her first homecoming game as a pro. She had 12 points, 10 assists and three steals in the 85-81 defeat on Wednesday by the Lynx.

Penske fires top 3, including Tim Cindric, from IndyCar organization as part of cheating scandal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has fired team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer in the wake of an Indianapolis 500 cheating scandal. Penske said in a statement Wednesday that “nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams.” Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden and teammate Will Power were found to have an illegally modified part on their cars ahead of Sunday’s final round of qualifications for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

