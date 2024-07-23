AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:39 p.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes is a unanimous choice for the top spot in the AP’s quarterback rankings

Three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for No. 1 quarterback in the NFL in a preseason survey. A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at QB, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. Despite a subpar regular season — by his lofty standards — Mahomes had another exceptional postseason, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a repeat Super Bowl victory and their third title in five seasons. Josh Allen, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, C.J. Stroud and Brock Purdy each received second-place votes.

NFL’s expansion to an 18-game regular season seems inevitable: Analysis

An 18-game NFL season seems inevitable. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already stated he favors expanding the regular season by another game. Now, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell says the players’ union is open to an agreement before the current labor deal expires after the 2030 season. It’s going to take a lot of convincing to get most of the league’s players on board with another game. But the NFL usually gets what the NFL wants. The league persuaded the union to allow a 17th game in the last round of CBA discussions and the schedule was expanded in 2021.

Paul Skenes loses for the first time in 14 months, since pitching in college

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes lost for the first time as a professional. Alec Burleson hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 and sent the 22-year-old rookie to his first defeat since college. Taking the mound for the first time since starting for the National League in last week’s All-Star Game, the 22-year-old right-hander pitched past the seventh inning for the first time in 12 major league starts but lost for the first time in 24 professional appearances. He allowed two runs in 8 1/3 innings.

49ers have no intention of dealing Brandon Aiyuk despite his trade request

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have no intention of granting star receiver Brandon Aiyuk his trade request and remain committed to getting a long-term extension done with one of their most important offensive players. General manager John Lynch says there are no absolutes but that the 49ers expect Aiyuk to be an “integral part of our team.” The 49ers arrived at training camp on Tuesday, with Aiyuk showing up with the rest of his teammates, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t make an announcement. Aiyuk had skipped the entire offseason program, including a mandatory minicamp. Aiyuk would have been subject to potential fines if he didn’t show up.

United States favored to top overall medal table at Paris Games. China may challenge for most gold

The Paris Olympics are set to open this week. The United States goes in as the favorite to win the most overall medals. China is unlikely to overtake the U.S. in the overall medal haul but has a chance to win more gold medals than the Americans. The Games highlight great individual athletes but are also a surrogate for geopolitcal influence and national pride. The United States is projected to win 112 medals overall — 39 gold, 32 silver, and 41 bronze. China is forecast to win 86 overall — 34 gold, 27 silver, and 25 bronze.

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, misses cut at US Junior Amateur after shooting 82-80 at Oakland Hills

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Tiger Woods watched his son, Charlie, shoot a 10-over 80 on Tuesday and miss the cut at 22 over through two rounds at the U.S. Junior Amateur. The 15-year-old Woods, who earned a spot in the 264-player field last month, finished near the bottom of the pack. The top 64 players advance to match play, which begins Wednesday. The 36-hole championship match is Saturday. Woods did fare better on the Oakland Hills South Course, which Ben Hogan dubbed “The Monster,” than he did with an opening 12-over 82 on the North Course.

Angels OF Mike Trout leaves early from first rehab start in minors due to knee soreness

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout lasted just two innings of his first rehab start in the minors due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left knee. The three-time MVP struck out in his only at-bat for Triple-A Salt Lake making his first rehab appearance since tearing the meniscus in his left knee in late April. Trout was pulled after two innings and the Angels said it was due to knee soreness and that he was day-to-day. Angels manager Ron Washington said before their game on Tuesday in Seattle that the plan was for Trout to play five innings in his first game, would be the designated hitter on Wednesday and hopefully be ready to play seven innings in the field on Thursday.

After 3 straight losses to Michigan, Ohio State coach Ryan Day finds himself on hot seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day sounds confident and comfortable discussing this year’s football team. Never mind the three Michigan banners hanging over his head and slightly behind the podium where he’s speaking in Indianapolis. It’s also a not-so-subtle reminder about the looming stakes when he heads home to Columbus, Ohio. Three straight losses to Michigan have put Day squarely on the hot seat despite being 39-3 in conference play since taking over the Buckeyes program in 2018. Whether it’s fair or not, Day understands that wining every game is the expectation at one of college football’s most storied programs — and beating Michigan is the No. 1 goal every season.

WNBA All-Star Game has record 3.44 million viewers, the league’s 3rd most watched event ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game drew a record number of viewers with 3.44 million people watching the contest in Phoenix on Saturday night. The game, which saw the WNBA All-Stars beat the U.S. Olympic team 117-109, easily topped the 1.44 million that viewed the 2003 contest. Saturday’s game peaked with more than 4 million viewers. It was the third most viewed WNBA event ever and the largest audience for the league since its first two nationally televised games in 1997. Last year’s game, which was also on prime time TV, drew 850,000 viewers.

How college sports video games became the entry point to dismantle the NCAA’s amateurism rules

More than a decade ago, college sports video games were identified as an entry point to challenge NCAA rules that prevented college athletes from being compensated. The lawsuits led to the games going away as the NCAA and college sports leaders tried to defend amateurism. Now the games are back. And not only can college athletes be compensated for being included in the games, a model is in the works that will allow schools to share millions in revenue with them.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.