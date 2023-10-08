AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:38 a.m. EDT

Caleb Williams finds the end zone once more in triple OT, and No. 9 USC survives Arizona 43-41

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California stopped Arizona’s final attempt in a wild 43-41 victory. Williams passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12), who botched a 25-yard field goal attempt on the final snap of regulation. Noah Fifita passed for 313 yards and threw two of his five touchdown passes to Jacob Cowing in overtime, but the Wildcats blew an early 17-point lead and fell just short of a signature victory under third-year coach Jedd Fisch.

Diamondbacks chase Clayton Kershaw in 1st inning and rout Dodgers 11-2 in NLDS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriel Moreno’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Arizona, and the Diamondbacks battered Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the way to an 11-2 victory in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. The D-backs also got homers by Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Tommy Pham. Merrill Kelly beat the Dodgers for the first time, limiting them to three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired 11 in a row during one stretch. Kershaw staggered through the worst start and shortest of his 16-year career. The three-time Cy Young Award winner got tagged for six runs and recorded just one out.

Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has claimed a third gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships on Sunday by winning the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition. Biles oozed confidence throughout. She had no hesitation on her jumps and delivered controlled spins before dismounting in style, with just a small hop when landing. She earned a score of 14.800 points to win ahead of China’s Zhou Yaqin by a margin of just 0.1 of a point. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil took the bronze medal. In Antwerp, where she started her collection of 22 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage.

Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDS

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Ranger Suárez and the Philadelphia bullpen stifled baseball’s most prolific offense, and the Phillies blanked the 104-win Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. The East champion Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the Phillies after the opener in Atlanta. Wild-card series hero Bryson Stott broke a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth. Harper padded the lead with a drive over the right-field wall in the sixth off Spencer Strider, baseball’s only 20-game winner. Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Monday night.

Boomer Sooner: Gabriel tosses late TD pass as No. 12 Oklahoma beats No. 3 Texas in Red River rivalry

DALLAS (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma remained undefeated with a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas. It was their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the SEC. The pocket was collapsing around him when Gabriel threw the game-winner to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score. The left-handed quarterback had missed the Sooners’ 49-0 loss in last year’s game because of a concussion.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Turns out, Oklahoma is back; Tide rising in West; coaching malpractice at Miami

The final Red River Rivalry in the Big 12 before it moves to the Southeastern Conference felt like a chance for No. 3 Texas to lay claim to being the best team in the country. Instead, second-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got his first signature win and the 12th-ranked Sooners stamped themselves as College Football Playoff contenders. Meanwhile, in the current SEC, the more you watch the rest of the SEC West, the better Alabama looks. The Crimson Tide, despite some issues, sit atop the division after beating Texas A&M. And Miami gave one away.

Georgia Tech stuns No. 17 Miami 23-20, on TD with 2 seconds remaining

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Haynes King threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with two seconds remaining after Miami turned the ball over with the game all but won, and Georgia Tech stunned the 17th-ranked Hurricanes 23-20 on Saturday night. Georgia Tech got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after referees ruled that Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled the ball at the Yellow Jackets’ 26-yard line after the Hurricanes decided not to take a knee on that play to essentially run out the clock. And Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned that mistake into a miracle.

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener. Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and Alvarez had three RBIs as the defending World Series champions earned their 10th straight victory in Game 1 of a Division Series. Verlander settled in after a shaky start and the Astros built a 5-0 lead through six innings with big swings from Altuve and Alvarez. Jorge Polanco and rookie Royce Lewis hit consecutive homers off Héctor Neris in the seventh to make it 5-4. Alvarez’s second homer of the game in the bottom half gave Houston some insurance, and Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for the save.

Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning helped Texas reach the sixth inning with a lead, and the Rangers’ maligned bullpen held on through some anxious moments for a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of their AL Division Series. Josh Jung homered and made a nice play at third base to start a critical double play for Texas, which improved to 3-0 in these playoffs — all on the road. The Rangers entered the postseason without Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer and with a bullpen largely considered a weak link, but they’ve allowed only three runs in three games against the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore.

Swiatek beats Samsonova to take China Open title. Korda stuns Medvedev at Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek won the China Open final with a near-perfect 6-2, 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova, for her tour-leading fifth title of the season. Swiatek’s triumph, in her first visit to China, was her 16th career title and adds to her impressive 2023 haul that includes titles at Roland Garros, Doha, Stuttgart and Warsaw. Like her dominant defeat of third-ranked Coco Gauff in the semifinal, Swiatek’s serve was again the telling difference in Sunday’s final, denying Samsonova a single break point opportunity throughout the 69-minute match. At the Shanghai Masters, Sebastian Korda stunned third-ranked Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8), 6-2 to advance to the fourth round.

