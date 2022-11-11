AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:37 p.m. EST

Click out as Astros GM 6 days after winning World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract. The team has announced the highly unusual move just six days after Houston won the World Series. Manager Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract earlier this week. Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane. Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and that he was given little advance notice of the Wednesday news conference to announce Baker’s deal.

Bills QB Allen returns to practice, questionable for Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has tested his sore throwing elbow for the first time this week. He is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills say Allen’s practice time is limited, which is still considered a step in the right direction after missing the previous two sessions. He hurt his right elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the New York Jets last weekend. Backup quarterback Case Keenum would start for the Bills if Allen doesn’t play. Starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting defensive end Greg Rousseau have been ruled out.

Timme’s 22 lead No. 2 Zags past Spartans on carrier deck

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit that carried the Bulldogs to a 64-63 victory over Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station. Timme made an inside shot with 2:24 left for a 63-61 lead, Gonzaga’s first since early in the game. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left. Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther was called for traveling with 31 seconds left and Michigan State’s Jaden Akins missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Miami Heat’s home arena will get new name after FTX collapse

MIAMI (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to begin actions to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day that the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena since June 2021, and a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and the county was just getting started. In a joint statement Friday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Heat said the news regarding FTX was “extremely disappointing.”

Tsai says Irving isn’t antisemitic; NBPA awaits resolution

Suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets appear to be on a path toward reconciliation. It still isn’t known when the seven-time All-Star will return to the court. Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday that he and his wife Clara spent time with Irving and his family. Tsai says he is convinced Irving does not have antisemitic beliefs. The National Basketball Players Association told its members in an email Friday that it expects the Irving situation to be resolved soon. The NBPA also thanked players for their patience and what the union described as “thoughtful comments” over the past couple weeks in regard to Irving.

Dunn’s late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws to send Temple past No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Friday night. Temple fans stormed the court in a wild celebration. Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. It didn’t matter. Dunn delivered on the second one. Dunn led the Owls with 22 points and Khalif Battle had 21. Caleb Daniels led Villanova with 19 points and Eric Dixon had 18.

Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. Cleveland’s suspended quarterback can begin practicing Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL. He was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He agreed to the suspension as well as a $5 million fine and counseling and treatment. Watson returned to the team last month, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been limited to meetings and conditioning sessions. Barring any changes, his first game back will be on Dec. 4 against the Texans.

Brady has ‘zero’ remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen

MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady says he has no regrets about coming out of his short retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. Brady spoke at a news conference in Munich, where the Bucs will play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized. Brady says he’s doing his best to cope with personal and professional challenges. He also says he loves the daily routine of playing football and that the feeling of winning exciting games are “probably hard to replicate at home on Xbox.”

NFL MVP race matches ex-Alabama teammates Hurts, Tagovailoa

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa competed for the starting job at Alabama and now they’re battling for NFL Most Valuable Player. Predicting the NFL awards at the halfway point of a surprising season is challenging. Aaron Rodgers isn’t likely to three-peat as MVP. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team, so Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni deserve strong consideration for MVP and Coach of the Year. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating. Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill is a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year and also has an MVP case.

AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon. A person familiar with the situation disclosed the injury to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced it. The injury happened in Thursday night’s win over Atlanta. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.

