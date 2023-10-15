AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:36 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Washington into top 5 for 1st time in 6 years. Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019

Washington has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, the Huskies’ best ranking in six years, after a thrilling victory against Oregon. And unbeaten Air Force is ranked for the first time since 2019. The top four teams in the country were unchanged after No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all won Saturday in blowout fashion. Washington got two first-place votes and jumped two spots past No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Penn State. That gave the Huskies their best ranking since reaching No. 5 in October 2017.

Hall runs for a TD after Adams’ INT and Jets shock Eagles 20-14 to send Philly to its first loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, one play after Tony Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts, and the New York Jets held on to shock the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 for their first win against them. The Jets appeared on their way to falling to 0-13 in their history against the Eagles, but Hurts’ third interception of the game — and the fourth turnover by Philadelphia — was returned by Adams 45 yards to put New York into immediate scoring position. Hall’s run shook MetLife Stadium as the Jets fans went wild and Zach Wilson connected with Randall Cobb on a 2-point conversion. The defense shut down the Eagles one more time to seal the win.

Browns stun 49ers 19-17, hand San Francisco its first loss and QB Brock Purdy his first as starter

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left as San Francisco was stunned 19-17 by the Cleveland Browns, who ended the 49ers’ regular-season winning streak at 15 and handed quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as an NFL starter. Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals — the last with 1:40 left — for the Browns, who pulled off the upset without quarterback Deshaun Watson. He missed his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder. P.J. Walker came off Cleveland’s practice squad and outplayed Purdy, who had won his first 10 starts. The 23-year-old drove the 49ers into field-goal range, but Moody was wide right on his attempt.

Bills running back Damien Harris suffers neck injury, leaves field in ambulance versus Giants

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills say running back Damien Harris suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against New York Giants and taken by ambulance to a hospital. The Bills say Harris does have moment in his arms in legs and will undergo additional testing. Harris flashed a thumbs-up sign with his left hand as he was being loaded into the ambulance. He lay still on his back on the turf for several minutes after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation. Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

Jackson throws TD pass and Tucker kicks 6 FGs for Ravens in 24-16 win over Titans in London

LONDON (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Justin Tucker kicked six field goals to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jackson mostly shined in his international debut but Tucker stole the spotlight by going 6-for-6 with the longest just 41 yards. The Ravens got plenty of chunk plays on offense and a 70-yard punt return by Devin Duvernay but several of their drives stalled deep in Tennessee territory. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off after the third quarter, replaced by Malik Willis.

Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women’s basketball exhibition between DePaul and Iowa. Returning national player of the year Caitlin Clark had a triple-double of 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder came up with the idea to play an outdoor game in the football stadium with the hope of setting an all-time women’s basketball attendance record. The crowd nearly the doubled the previous record of 29,619 set by Connecticut and Oklahoma in the 2002 NCAA championship game at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Scherzer and Gray added to ALCS roster as Rangers starters against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Rangers starters Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were included on the roster for the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. Scherzer, who was traded from the Mets this summer, said he was “ready to go” after throwing a bullpen session and doing fielding drills Friday. Gray returns after last playing for the Rangers on Sept. 25. He had been dealing with tightness in his right wrist.

Zack Wheeler blossoms into ace for Phillies, gets Game 1 start against Arizona in NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler is the Philadelphia Phillies’ most dependable starter as he gets set for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. He signed a $118 million, five-year contract ahead of the 2020 season. Wheeler has topped 200 innings once, 200 strikeouts twice and won a pair of playoff games over that span. The Diamondbacks send out 17-game winner Zac Gallen for the Game 1 start. Merrill Kelly, a 12-game winner who tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings in an NLDS win over the Dodgers, goes in Game 2. Late-season surprise Brandon Pfaadt is in line for the Game 3 start.

Jones and Stewart help Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Breanna Stewart added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-73 and force a Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. New York struggled in the first two games against the Aces in Las Vegas, but the Liberty found their shooting touch in Game 3 behind Jones, who hit four of the team’s 13 3-pointers. This was the Liberty’s first win in the WNBA Finals since 1999. The Aces are up 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Wednesday night in New York. Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and A’ja Wilson added 16 for the Aces.

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim is a winner in Las Vegas again. It was a wild finish in the Shriners Children’s Open. At one point there was a six-way tie for the lead with 12 players separated by one shot. Kim emerged with a 66 to defeat Adam Hadwin by one shot. It’s his third PGA Tour title at age 21. He’s the youngest to do that since Tiger Woods. Kim also joins Byron Nelson in 1944 as the only players to win the same event twice in one year. That’s because the PGA Tour is going to a calendar season in 2024.

