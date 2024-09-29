AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:34 p.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 245 yards and a touchdown while rediscovering his connection with Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10. Making his 100th regular-season start, Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2020. Kelce had a season-high seven receptions for 89 yards and set the franchise’s career receptions record. Mahomes also threw an impressive deep pass to Xavier Worthy for a 54-yard touchdown. Justin Herbert threw for 179 yards for the Chargers while dealing with an ankle sprain.

AP Top 25: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 and UNLV earns its 1st ranking in program history

Alabama has returned to No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in two years following its dizzying victory over Georgia, making this 16 of 17 seasons the Crimson Tide have held the top spot at some point. UNLV is making its first-ever appearance and is tied for No. 25 with Texas A&M. Alabama received 40 of 63 first-place votes and leapfrogged three teams to take over No. 1 from Texas. The Longhorns tussled with Mississippi State and slipped to No. 2. Ohio State remained No. 3, Tennessee is No. 4 and Georgia is No. 5.

NL playoff matchups pending Mets-Braves makeups on Monday. AL set with Astros-Tigers and O’s-Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball season is going extra innings. While the American League playoff picture cleared up Sunday, the National League remained muddled heading into what was supposed to be an off day before the postseason. Houston hosts Detroit, and Baltimore is at home against Kansas City in best-of-three AL Wild Card Series starting Tuesday. The Astros-Tigers winner faces AL Central champion Cleveland in a Division Series starting Saturday, and the Orioles-Royals winner plays the AL East champion New York Yankees. The NL is still uncertain because of two rainouts last week, with the New York Mets, Arizona and Atlanta vying for the final two wild-card spots in the 12-team playoffs. The Mets traveled back to Atlanta on Sunday and will play a makeup doubleheader Monday against the Braves.

Arraez denies Ohtani NL Triple Crown, set to win batting title for 3rd team

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Arraez held off Shohei Ohtani’s bid to win the National League Triple Crown and was set to become the first player since the 1800s to earn batting titles with three teams. Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. won his first American League batting championship, finishing with a major league-best .332 average. Arraez went 1 for 3 and posted a .314 mark for San Diego, lowest for an NL batting champion since Tony Gwynn’s record-low .313 in 1988. Arraez won the the 2022 AL title at .316 for Minnesota and the 2023 NL title at .354 with Miami.

Americans get biggest road win and capture the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time

MONTREAL (AP) — The Americans have won the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time. Xander Schauffele led the way with five birdies in eight holes to lead a lot of red scores on the board for the U.S. team. It had a four-point lead going into the singles sessions and the outcome was never really in doubt. The final was 18 1/2 to 11 1/2. That’s the largest margin for the Americans on the road. Sam Burns capped off an unbeaten week. The Internationals’ only victory since these matches for players from everywhere but Europe came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice could be lost for season with knee injury after collision with Patrick Mahomes

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kansas City’s Rashee Rice might be lost for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on a bizarre play against the Los Angels Chargers. Rice was carted to the team bus after the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory with his right knee in a brace that had a dial for range-of-motion control. The wide receiver was hit by his own quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, while both players were pursuing Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton during an interception return. Coach Andy Reid said Rice will have an MRI on Monday. Reid was not optimistic about the results.

Sam Darnold and undefeated Vikings dominate first half and hang on to beat Packers 31-29

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes and Jordan Addison scored twice as the Minnesota Vikings built an early 28-point lead and hung on down the stretch to beat the Green Bay Packers 31-29. The Vikings are 4-0. That’s their best start since 2016, when they won their first five games before slumping to an 8-8 finish. Minnesota spoiled the return of Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who returned after missing two games with an injured left medial collateral ligament. He threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs. But he also matched a career high with three interceptions.

Marlins part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have parted ways with Skip Schumaker, ending the 2023 NL Manager of the Year’s two-season stint with the team. The Marlins went 146-178 under Schumaker, who was hired in 2022 as the franchise’s 16th manager. His contract was for two years with a club option for the 2025 season, which the team voided earlier this year. In his first season, Schumaker led the Marlins to their first playoff appearance in a non-pandemic year since 2003. They made the postseason despite a minus-57 run differential and eventually were swept by the Phillies in their NL wild-card series.

Chastain passes Truex on late restart to win NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ross Chastain took the lead from Martin Truex Jr. on a late restart and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. William Byron was unable to chase down Chastain after he took the lead with 20 laps to go, though the Hendrick Motorsports driver still wound up with the best finish among the 12 to qualify for the second round of the postseason. The retiring Truex, who was eliminated last week at Bristol, finished third in what was his last race at Kansas. Ryan Blaney had a loose left wheel in the final stage but rallied to finish fourth, giving the defending champ’s postseason hopes a big boost.

Broncos running back Tyler Badie carted from sideline with a back injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie was placed on a back board and carted from the sideline before the start of the second quarter against the New York Jets. The Broncos announced Badie had a back injury and he was later ruled out. Coach Sean Payton said he had “no update” on Badie’s condition after the game and declined to say whether the running back would travel back to Denver with the team. Badie caught a pass and fumbled after being hit by Quincy Williams. Badie came off the field, but was seen on his back and being looked at by trainers on the sideline. He was secured on a board and lifted onto a cart.

