AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:33 a.m. EDT

Dodgers tie postseason mark of 33 straight scoreless innings, top Mets 9-0 in NLCS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Flaherty combined on a three-hitter and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by routing the New York Mets 9-0 Sunday night in the NL Championship Series opener. Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga in the second inning, built a six-run lead by the fourth and matched the scoreless record set by the Baltimore Orioles over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against the Dodgers. Backed by chants of “MVP! MVP!,” Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with a walk while scoring two runs and driving in another.

Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson needs surgery after injury to left tibia vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left tibia on a sack of Dallas’ Dak Prescott. Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s 47-9 win over the Cowboys that Hutchinson will stay in the Dallas area for surgery. Hutchinson’s leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down in the third quarter. There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around him.

Haason Reddick has new agents who hope to soon end the Jets star pass rusher’s contract holdout

Haason Reddick’s new agents hope to quickly resolve the New York Jets pass rusher’s prolonged contract holdout. Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha now represent Reddick, who was acquired by New York from Philadelphia during the offseason to help boost the pass rush. Since showing up at the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on April 1 to make his trade official, Reddick has not been with the team while locked in a contract dispute. He was dropped last week by his previous representatives. Rosenhaus said in a text to The Associated Press that Reddick would like to be a member of the Jets for the next several years.

Giants’ loss to Bengals extends their winless streak at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFOPD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are giving new meaning to the phrase “there is no place like home.” Home is becoming the last place the Giants want to be these days. They have played three games at MetLife Stadium and lost them all, the latest coming on Sunday night in a 17-7 loss to the struggling Cincinnati Bengals. The offense has scored 28 points in losses to Minnesota, Dallas and the Bengals and tallied one touchdown. It came on a 1-yard run by rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. following a pass interference call in the end zone. The Giants are 2-4.

Analysis: Offenses have their way in Week 6 with highest scoring output of the season

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers moved the ball at will against the Saints. Jared Goff and the Lions were unstoppable in Dallas. The Texans, Falcons, Packers and Ravens also put up big numbers. Offenses dominated in Week 6. Nine teams scored at least 30 points, including Detroit’s 47 against the undermanned Cowboys and Tampa Bay’s 51-point outburst in New Orleans that could’ve reached the 60s if Mayfield hadn’t thrown three interceptions. It was the second-most points the Buccaneers have ever scored. With the Bills-Jets matchup remaining on Monday night, the combined average of 49.7 points per game this week is the most this season.

The NBA’s parity era is here, with 6 champions in 6 years. Now Boston will try to buck that trend

There’s never been an era in NBA history where it’s been harder to win back-to-back titles. Here are the last six NBA champions, in order: Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee, Golden State, Denver and now Boston. That’s six different title-winning franchises in six seasons, a run of parity that the league has seen only once before and that was nearly a half-century ago. The days of dynasties may be on hold for now. It’s the Celtics’ turn to try to buck that trend this season.

Jerry West becomes first three-time inductee as Carter and Billups enter basketball’s Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jerry West has made history by becoming the first three-time inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This honor for West, who died in June at 86, was for his work as a contributor, largely recognizing the eight championships he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win as an executive. He had already been inducted for his playing career with the Lakers, and then again in 2010 as a member of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal. Michael Cooper, another of West’s former Lakers players, also was enshrined Sunday as part of the 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups.

Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36 in NLCS, caught for first time since July 22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts. Ohtani was thrown out trying for second base by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ final out of the second inning in the NL Championship Series opener. San Francisco’s Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base. Ohtani finished 2 for 4 with a walk while scoring two runs and driving in another in the Dodgers’ 9-0 rout.

Mets’ Kodai Senga struggles with control, knocked out in 2nd inning by Dodgers in NLCS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Mets starter Kodai Senga lasted just 10 batters and got only four outs in the National League Championship opener, struggling with control as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0, second-inning lead. The Japanese right-hander, making just his third start this year, walked four of his first eight batters, including three in a row in a 14-pitch span in the first inning. He threw strikes on three of his first 16 pitches and seven of 23 overall in the first inning.Max Muncy hit a two-run single in the first and Shohei Ohtani chased Senga with an RBI single.

Jim Harbaugh misses part of Chargers’ win over Broncos for treatment of irregular heartbeat

DENVER (AP) — Jim Harbaugh listened to his heart when he began to feel off in pregame warmups. The Los Angeles Chargers coach went into the medical tent and then to the locker room in the first quarter Sunday to get checked out for an irregular heartbeat. An EKG showed his heart was back in normal rhythm and he returned to the sideline with his team already up 3-0. His team didn’t miss a beat in a 23-16 win over the Broncos. In fact, his quarterback, Justin Herbert, didn’t even know he was missing. His brother sure did, as Baltimore coach John Harbaugh cut short his postgame news conference to check in on his brother.

