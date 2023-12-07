AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:32 p.m. EST

Jon Rahm bolts for LIV Golf in a stunning blow to the PGA Tour

Jon Rahm is now part of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The shocking news was confirmed when Rahm donned a black LIV Golf jacket during an appearance on Fox News. Rahm leaves right as the PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf are racing to finalize an agreement to become commercial partners. Those talks now are in jeopardy. One of golf’s best players and the current Masters champion going to the rival league is certain to deepen the divide in golf. The deal is reported to be in the $500 million range, which likely includes equity in his new team.

The Yankees made a vintage Steinbrenner move to land Juan Soto after a lousy 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto’s arrival is a sign the New York Yankees want stars to help them rebound from their worst season in three decades. Acquiring the three-time All-Star outfielder from San Diego was a vintage George Steinbrenner move. The Yankees got Soto and Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham for right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. General manager Brian Cashman says “we certainly want to try under the Steinbrenner leadership to make this the mecca of baseball.”

Duke hires Penn State DC and ex-Miami coach Manny Diaz to lead Blue Devils

Duke has hired Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its head coach. The school announced Diaz’s hiring on Thursday night and is finalizing plans for a news conference Saturday. Diaz replaces Mike Elko, who was hired as coach by Texas A&M. Diaz spent three seasons as Miami’s coach before being fired in 2021. He has spent the past two seasons at Penn State and led some of the nation’s top defensive units. He also had stops as an assistant at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas, Middle Tennessee and North Carolina State.

Bills coach Sean McDermott apologizes for referencing 9/11 hijackers in team meeting 4 years ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott has acknowledged regret for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their coordination during a team meeting four years ago. McDermott had cited the hijackers while stressing the importance of communication. Upon realizing how his message was being interpreted, McDermott said he called a second team meeting an hour later to apologize to his players. He says he plans to do so again with his current team. McDermott’s comments during the meeting were revealed in an article posted on the Substack page of NFL writer Tyler Dunne. The article cited numerous unnamed sources and McDermott did not dispute the reporting.

Lawsuit accuses NCAA of antitrust violation in college athlete transfer rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed by a group of states alleges the NCAA’s transfer rule for college athletes violates antitrust law. The lawsuit filed in West Virginia challenges the NCAA’s authority to impose a one-year delay in the eligibility of certain athletes who transfer. The suit says the rule “unjustifiably” restrains these athletes’ ability to engage in the market for their labor. NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year. Any additional transfer as an undergraduate would require a waiver from the NCAA for the athlete to compete immediately. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

Kings blank Canadiens 4-0, set the NHL record with their 11th straight road win to open season

MONTREAL (AP) — Quinton Byfield had two goals and an assist, Cam Talbot earned a shutout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Thursday night for their NHL record 11th road victory to open the season. The Kings (16-4-3) are one road win away from matching the NHL record of 12 consecutive road victories at any point during the season. Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist and Trevor Moore also scored for Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar had three assists and Talbot made 24 saves. Montreal was shut out by Los Angeles for the second time this season. The Kings earned a 4-0 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 25. Samuel Montembeault stopped 38 shots for Montreal.

Jayden Daniels, the dazzling quarterback for LSU, is the AP college football player of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Daniels received 35 of the 51 first-place votes and 130 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. Washington quarterback Michael Penix was second with 15 first-place votes and 97 points. Oregon QB Bo Nix was third ahead of Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Daniels is the second LSU player in five seasons to win the award; Joe Burrow won in 2019, when he also won the Heisman Trophy.

Pacers beat Bucks 128-119 to advance to NBA In-Season Tournament final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 27 points and 13 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 on Thursday to advance to the championship game int the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. On Saturday night, the Pacers will face the winner of the second semifinal between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. Myles Turner added 26 points for the Pacers. Obi Toppin had 14 on 6-of-8 shooting, Isaiah Jackson chipped in 11 and Bruce Brown had 10. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard added 24 points, Khris Middleton had 20 and Brook Lopez 18.

NBA In-Season Tournament not lacking in the Las Vegas glitz and glamour

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When league officials decided to play the semifinals and championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas, they knew it wouldn’t be an understated affair. And it hasn’t been. Though Thursday’s semifinals count in the standings and half a million dollars is on the line for the players who win the final, the In-Season Tournament has the combination of an exhibition All-Star Game feel to a playoff atmosphere intensity not often seen before Christmas.

Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Miller simply shook his head no and said “not today” when approached by reporters in the first instance he’s made himself available since being charged in a warrant for domestic violence. Miller returned to practice after having a previously scheduled veteran rest day on Wednesday. The Bills are letting the legal process play out in allowing Miller to practice and continue playing. Buffalo returns from its bye week off and will play at Kansas City on Sunday.

