AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:31 p.m. EDT

Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs 106-95 in Game 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Knicks controlled a series that was more one-sided than expected. New York won the opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dominated the Cavs twice at noisy Madison Square Garden and then returned to Cleveland to finish the job. Brunson ir attempt to acquire Donovan Mitchell fell apart and he landed in Cleveland. Mitchell Robinson added 18 rebounds for New York. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 to pace the Cavs, whose postseason inexperience showed throughout the series.

Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers believes he’s where he needs to be. And the New York Jets’ new quarterback thinks they can do big things together. The four-time NFL MVP was introduced by the team Wednesday to much fanfare in the team’s auditorium. Rodgers said it’s a surreal day for him and he’s looking forward to the new adventure in New York. The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season. Rodgers spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.

Man City beats Arsenal 4-1, Premier League title in sight

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City beat first-place Arsenal 4-1 to take control of the Premier League title race. The defending champions remain second in the standings but cut Arsenal’s lead to two points. City also has two games in hand. A third league title in as many years is now in sight for Pep Guardiola. His team is also in contention for a treble of trophies including the Champions League and FA Cup. Arsenal proved no match for City in a game that always looked likely to have a major say in determining who would be crowned champions. De Bruyne scored in each half at Etihad Stadium and John Stones added the other. Erling Haaland completed the rout to make it 4-1 in stoppage time.

Morant, Grizzlies stave off elimination, beat Lakers 116-99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 31 points and 10 boards, and the Memphis Grizzlies staved off elimination, beating the Lakers 116-99 to force their first-round Western Conference series back to Los Angeles. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Grizzlies improved to 5-0 in Game 5s played in Memphis. They earned a second straight No. 2 seed by posting the NBA’s best home record at 35-6. Game 6 is Friday night in Los Angeles. LeBron James started 1 of 7 from the field but finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 19 rebounds for the Lakers.

Panthers beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 5 OT to avoid elimination

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored six minutes into overtime to help the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 and force their first-round playoff series back to Florida for a sixth game. One game after Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark tried to fight Tkachuk, the Panthers forward took advantage of Ullmark’s sloppy puck play behind the net and cut the Presidents’ Trophy winners’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2. Sergei Bobrovsky made 44 saves for Florida, which has won back-to-back games in Boston but lost twice at home. Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart also scored. Each one gave the Panthers a lead.

With 76ers awaiting, Hawks and Celtics prepare for Game 6

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young’s 30-foot 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the Hawks 119-117 Game 5 victory over the Celtics changed everything about the first-round playoff matchup. Boston’s series lead is now down to 3-2 and headed back to Atlanta. Though still on the verge of a second straight opening round exit, the Hawks have reason to be confident heading home because they will get back Dejounte Murray, who served a one-game suspension for bumping an official after the end of Game 4. The extension of the series is good news for the awaiting Philadelphia 76ers, who will have even more time to rest before the start of the second round.

Udoka joins Rockets after serving suspension with Celtics

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka is everything the Houston Rockets were looking for in a coach, and owner Tilman Feritta insists they aren’t concerned about the behavior that led to his year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was introduced as Houston’s new coach Wednesday after serving a suspension this season following the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. The 45-year-old Udoka, who took the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his only season there, takes over for Stephen Silas, who was fired after three dreadful seasons.

Astros shut out Rays for 2nd straight game, led by Brown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Brown combined with two relievers on a two-hitter and the Houston Astros shut out the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight game, 1-0. Brown had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked two in his seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save. The Astros had snapped the Rays’ 14-game home winning streak to start the season, an MLB best since 1901, with Tuesday night’s 5-0 win. The Rays’ only hits Wednesday were singles by ninth-place hitter Manuel Margot against Brown in the third and sixth innings.

AP NFL Mock Draft: Panthers take Alabama’s Bryce Young No. 1

It took the Carolina Panthers until Monday to decide which quarterback they’ll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. They’re not saying but oddsmakers believe it’ll be Alabama’s Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is an overwhelming favorite to go first. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has dropped from favorite to having the third-best odds behind Kentucky’s Will Levis. Florida’s Anthony Richardson is a longshot. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around.

HBCUs capitalize on growing interest by adding sport options

There is a growing phenomenon at historically Black colleges and universities. HBCUs are adding sports outside the more typical offerings of football, basketball, and track and field. Black athletes are participating more at the NCAA level in sports such as women’s gymnastics and men’s volleyball. HBCUs are catching up to give them options. Organizations such as the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, HBCU Gymnastics Alliance and even USA Volleyball have helped move the process forward.

