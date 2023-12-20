AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:03 p.m. EST

Signing day: QB Dylan Raiola signs with Nebraska; Georgia, Ohio State vie for top recruiting class

Highly touted quarterback Dylan Raiola has signed a national letter of intent with Nebraska. He is the son of former Huskers offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, but it took him a while to get to choose Nebraska. He was first verbally committed to Ohio State and then Georgia. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs are competing for the top overall signing class.

QB transfers dominate the headlines. But the portal’s had a major impact on other positions too

All the attention surrounding quarterbacks who switch schools has overshadowed how the popularity of the transfer portal has affected the way colleges try stockpile talent at other positions. The Associated Press measured the impact of the transfers by tracking the top 20 prospects at every position each year from 2019-22 according to the 247Sports Composite. Nearly two-thirds of those 80 quarterbacks already have switched schools or are currently in the portal. But about 55% of the cornerbacks and about half of the safeties, running backs, wide receivers and inside linebackers also have either transferred or are doing so.

Ja Morant gratified by a ‘perfect ending’ to a ‘perfect day’ as he returns from NBA suspension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant says his game-winning shot at the end of a 34-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans as “the perfect ending” to a “perfect day.” Morant returned Tuesday night from a 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns. His stirring performance helped the Grizzlies snap a five-game losing streak with a stunning 24-point comeback and 115-113 victory over a New Orleans Pelicans squad that had won its previous four games. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins started Morant and played him 35 minutes. Jenkins designed the final play for Morant and called the two-time All-Stars execution of his driving floater at the horn “a special play by a special player.”

Legalized sports betting continued to grow in 2023, though some significant states remain resistant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Legalized sports betting continued its expansion this year. Six states either passed legislation to legalize sports wagering or allowed sportsbooks to begin accepting bets. Florida relaunched sports betting after a two-year legal battle ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in October in the casinos’ favor. Still on the sidelines are the nation’s two most populous states in California and Texas. Sports betting proponents will hope to make progress against significant headwinds in both states in 2024.

New tower at surfing venue in Tahiti spurring more blowback against Paris Olympic organizers

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics say work will continue on a new tower for judges and TV cameras at the surfing venue in Tahiti. That’s despite the sport’s governing body saying it no longer supports the controversial project. The International Surfing Association said Tuesday that it doesn’t want the aluminum tower to be built in the lagoon at Teahupo’o. That’s the site for Olympic surfing next July, chosen because of its world-famous giant waves. The ISA suggested that judges could follow the competitions from a tower built on land, rather than at sea. But Paris Games organizers said Wednesday that suggestion has already been examined and discarded. Chief Paris Games organizer Tony Estanguet said: “The project continues. That’s the wish of the local actors.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers activated from IR as next step in rehab. He won’t play again until next season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is being activated from the injured reserve list but the quarterback won’t play again this season for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh said the move Wednesday is merely the next step in Rodgers’ rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles tendon. The Jets had until Wednesday to activate Rodgers or he would revert back to IR for the rest of the season. The four-time NFL MVP’s 21-day practice window began Nov. 29. Saleh said the Jets have flexibility, so they could add Rodgers to their 53-man active roster.

The Patriots and Packers are still seeking their 1st 100-yard games from a rusher or receiver

When it comes to getting big games from playmakers, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have been lacking at a historic level. The Patriots and Packers are the only teams in the NFL without a 100-yard receiving game from any player and are among six teams without a 100-yard rushing game. No team has ever gone an entire season of at least 16 games without having either a 100-yard rusher or receiver. The other 30 teams have combined for 155 performances of at least 100 yards receiving and 62 of at least 100 yards rushing.

Focus falls on Sabres coach Don Granato after Buffalo is embarrassed in 9-4 loss to Columbus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The focus of blame in Buffalo is falling on coach Don Granato after the floundering Sabres were left embarrassed in a 9-4 loss to Columbus. The few fans left in the arena began chanting “Fire Donnie” during an outing in which Buffalo allowed seven goals in less than 22 minutes. The loss marked a new low point in a season the Sabres have won consecutive games just once and are in jeopardy of extending their NHL-record playoff drought to a 13th season.

Florida State players and coaches are still hurting as they refocus on trying to stay unbeaten

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The heartache won’t go away for Florida State. The Seminoles returned to practice this week still reeling from the selection committee’s decision to leave the undefeated Atlantic Coast Conference champions out of the College Football Playoff. They settled for their first league title since 2014. Defensive back Jarrian Jones says “nobody can take that from us.” The CFP’s decision leaves Florida State regrouping as it deals with roster changes while preparing to play one-loss Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

NFL players face pressure as never before, in the digital-age surge of betting and fantasy

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The intensity of NFL fandom that increased with the surge of fantasy football has spiked further in the age of online betting. The accessibility of social media has put players in position to feel that ferocity as never before. That’s one reason why the league has a wellness program for these uniquely high-profile employees. Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is one player who spoke out recently about hateful and racist messages directed toward him on social media after a tough loss. Dealing with the ups and downs of digital feedback is a big challenge.

