AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:29 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1

No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in eight years and Georgia remains No. 1. The Bulldogs received 57 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Michigan held at No. 2 with two first-place votes. No. 3 Texas flipped spots with No. 4 Florida State. The Longhorns received three first-place votes and the Seminoles got one. After scraping by South Florida on Saturday, Alabama saw its streak of consecutive AP poll appearances ranked in the top 10 snapped at 128.

Joe Burrow’s calf is sore again, an ominous sign for the 0-2 Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow’s calf is sore again, and that means this year’s 0-2 start may not be like last year’s for the Bengals. Cincinnati lost its first two games in 2022 but rallied behind Burrow to finish 12-4 and win the AFC North. This year has been even rougher thus far. Burrow missed training camp with a calf injury, then came out with a dud in a season-opening loss to Cleveland. Burrow was better Sunday in a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but he was seen massaging his calf on the sideline late in the fourth quarter. He says he’ll have to see how it feels in the next couple of days.

Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players’ photos

Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones. The team announced Babcock’s abrupt departure Sunday in the aftermath of an investigation by the NHL Players’ Association into his conduct. Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock was asking players to show him photos and projecting them for others to see in an invasion of privacy. Babcock and captain Boone Jenner said it was just a way of the new coach getting to know players. Still, Babcock said continuing as the Blue Jackets coach was “going to be too much of a distraction.” Pascal Vincent has been named his replacement.

Howell leads big rally for Commanders, who hold on to beat Broncos after Wilson’s Hail Mary

DENVER (AP) — The Washington Redskins secured their first 2-0 start in 12 years with a 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns in his first road start and rallied Washington from an 18-point deficit, the second-biggest comeback in franchise history. The Commanders held on after Russell Wilson connected with Brandon Johnson on a 50-yard Hail Mary that was deflected multiple times. Wilson tried to hit Courtland Sutton for the tying 2-point conversion, but cornerback Benjamin St-Juste broke it up. St-Juste appeared to get away with pass interference, but no flag was thrown.

Prescott has 2 TDs, Wilson 3 picks in 1st start after Rodgers injury as Cowboys beat Jets 30-10

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns, Zach Wilson had three interceptions in his first start after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury and the Cowboys beat the New York Jets 30-10. CeeDee Lamb had 143 yards receiving and Brandon Aubrey kicked five field goals as the Cowboys finished a season-opening sweep of the New York teams. Wilson had a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to get the 1-1 Jets within three points in the second quarter. But New York had just 147 yards otherwise and four second-half turnovers.

Buffaloes hit meaty part of their schedule with swagger but minus injured two-way star Travis Hunter

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The 19th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes enter the heart of their schedule after winning a double-overtime thriller against Colorado State in a game that stretched into early Sunday. The Buffs visit No. 10 Oregon next weekend, followed by a game against fifth-ranked Southern California. All three teams are 3-0. The Buffaloes will be without two-way star Travis Hunter, who was hospitalized after a late hit to his midsection on an incompletion in the first half of their 43-35 win over the Rams.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook endures the home boos and keeps the Tigers on an unbeaten roll

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Brady Cook experienced some redemption on Saturday by leading the Tigers to a 30-27 victory over then-No. 15 Kansas State. He has struggled to win over their fanbase during his year-plus under center, even though Cook has played through a hurt shoulder and endured a sprained knee in the last-second win over the Wildcats. With his coach and teammates behind him, Cook is leading the Tigers toward a date with Memphis next week and the potential to start 4-0 for the first time in a decade.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out for the game with a concussion against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans. Richardson was taken to the locker room early in the second quarter to be evaluated and the team later announced that he was out with a concussion. Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sets NFL single-game rookie record with 15 catches in loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL single-game record for most receptions by a rookie with 15 catches in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Nacua broke the record with a 17-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. He surpassed the former mark of 14 held by Washington’s Roy Helu, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris. Nacua’s 25 receptions this season are also the most by a rookie in his first two games.

Sahith Theegala wins the Fortinet Championship in Napa for his first PGA Tour victory

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Sahith Theegala made more than enough birdies to cover for his mistakes while playing with the lead, shooting a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory at the Fortinet Championship. It’s Theegala’s first win in 74 starts on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old Theegala, who began the day with a two-shot lead, pulled away by playing his first five holes in 3 under while being followed by a large, jubilant group of friends and relatives, including his parents. Theegala finished at 21-under 267. S.H. Kim shot 68 to finish second. Justin Thomas was fifth, six shots back, in his final tuneup for the Ryder Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.