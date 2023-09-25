AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:28 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Vikings, Chargers trade inexplicable decisions. Jets’ commitment to Wilson still baffling

The Vikings and Chargers traded inexplicable decisions in the final two minutes. The Jets are sticking with a baffling choice for the foreseeable future. After Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley set Minnesota up for a win, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins gave him a reprieve with their inability to manage the clock. The most perplexing decision in the first three weeks of the NFL season isn’t a call on the field. It’s the Jets choosing not to add a quarterback after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Patrick Mahomes throws 3 TD passes, Taylor Swift celebrates as Chiefs rout Bears 41-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Chicago Bears 41-10. Travis Kelce also had a TD catch for the Chiefs, much to the delight of 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who watched the game from an Arrowhead Stadium suite after getting an invitation from the All-Pro tight end. The Bears lost their 13th consecutive game dating to last season. Justin Fields was just 11 of 22 for 99 yards with a TD and an interception.

Dolphins rout Broncos 70-20, scoring the most points by an NFL team in a game since 1966

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins scored the most points in a game by an NFL team since 1966, overwhelming the Denver Broncos 70-20 behind rookie speedster De’Von Achane’s 203 yards rushing and Tua Tagovailoa’s no-look shovel-pass TD. The Dolphins set a franchise record for scoring and finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record — set in 1966 when Washinton scored 72 points against the Giants. They are the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game. Many of their starters, including Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill, were pulled early in the fourth quarter.

Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City, no injuries reported

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday. Team spokesman Burt Lauten posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that every one on the plane is safe and the team is making plans to arrive in Pittsburgh later in the day. The team was originally scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh around 5:30 a.m. EDT after improving to 2-1 by holding off the Raiders.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: The top-tier of teams widens as points gap between them in poll shrinks

The top tier of The Associated Press college football poll is getting crowded. Georgia remains a clear No. 1 in the Top 25. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes this week. Five other teams split up the other eight first-place votes: No, 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Florida State and No. 7 Washington. That’s the most teams with a first-place votes during the regular season since November 2015. Ranking the very best teams is getting tougher for voters, so Reality Check will try not to be too judgmental.

Saints’ Derek Carr getting evaluated for shoulder injury after loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr being evaluated after hurting his shoulder when he was sacked in the third quarter of an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Saints coach Dennis Allen said after the game that he believed Carr was getting X-rays but had no further updates. The possible impact of a long-term injury to Carr was apparent from Sunday’s result. The Saints got outscored 18-0 without him. Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract in the offseason after getting released by Las Vegas.

IndyCar to return to Milwaukee Mile in 2024. Texas off schedule for first time since 1997 season

IndyCar will return to the Milwaukee Mile next season and Texas Motor Speedway is off the calendar for the first time since 1997 in the 2024 schedule. The 17-race schedule features two Saturday night races, a $1 million all-star race in Southern California, 12 races aired on NBC and a shift of the season finale to downtown Nashville. Gone is the traditional stop at Texas Motor Speedway that has been on the schedule since IndyCar’s first full season in 1997. IndyCar will also race just once on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and it won’t be a shared weekend with NASCAR. IndyCar is still finalizing an exhibition race to be held in Argentina next season that was not part of Monday’s schedule announcement.

RYDER CUP ’23: A look inside the walls of the 11th-century Marco Simone castle

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — First came the castle. Then the golf course. The nearly 300,000 fans due to descend on the Marco Simone club for the Ryder Cup this week will be able to see the 11th-century castle with the same name from various points of the course. It’s wedged between the sixth and eighth holes. But they won’t be able to visit it. That’s because it’s the private residence of fashion designer and golf club owner Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna. Biagiotti Cigna says in a recent interview with The Associated Press inside the castle walls that she doesn’t really feel she owns the castle but is rather just “taking care” of it.

Megan Rapinoe gets triumphant send-off as United States beats South Africa 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe got a triumphant send-off, and the United States beat South Africa 2-0. Trinity Rodman and Emily Sonnett scored, and the U.S. sent its captain toward retirement with one final victory as a member of the national team. The 38-year-old Rapinoe was presented a framed jersey representing her 203 games with the United States prior to the win, and she raised her arms as the crowd roared. Rodman gave the U.S. more to celebrate when she drilled the ball into the net off a cross from Alex Morgan in the 18th minute. Rapinoe was the first to hug her. Sonnett made it 2-0 with a header in the 49th minute and jumped into Rapinoe’s arms. Rapinoe exited to a standing ovation in the 54th minute.

102-loss Royals have turned out to be quite the spoilers against playoff-chasing Astros

The Kansas City Royals have lost more than 100 games this year. They’ve also been a thorn in the side of the defending champion Houston Astros lately. The Royals went 5-1 in two recent series against Houston, leaving the Astros in a precarious spot in the playoff race. Kansas City has now won 10 of its last 11 games. The Astros can be glad they won’t see the Royals again until next season. Houston is just a half-game ahead of Seattle for the final playoff spot in the American League.

