AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:27 p.m. EST

Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95. The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense. His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter. Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

No. 7 Texas rolls past No. 3 Kansas 76-56 for Big 12 title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dylan Disu overcame early foul trouble to score 18 points, Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice added 17 apiece, and seventh-ranked Texas silenced a heavily pro-Kansas crowd in a 76-56 romp over the third-ranked Jayhawks in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament. After going more than two decades without a Big 12 tourney title, the Longhorns have won two of the past three, and likely wrapped up a No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament with their performance in Kansas City. Jalen Wilson scored 24 points to lead the Jayhawks, who were the defending champs. They are still likely to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney on Sunday.

No. 6 Marquette routs Xavier 65-51 to win 1st Big East title

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Kolek and No. 6 Marquette raced out to a hefty lead and never looked back, beating No. 15 Xavier 65-51 to win the Big East Tournament for the first time. Kolek, the Big East player of the year, scored 20 points as the top-seeded Golden Eagles dominated a Big East final that brought a Midwestern flavor to Madison Square Garden. Coach Shaka Smart’s surprising team will head into the NCAA Tournament with a nine-game winning streak after their first appearance in the Big East championship game resulted in one of their best performances of a scintillating season.

Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup skiing record with 87th win

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom. Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday. Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

Scheffler has 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A long day at The Players Championship has ended with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler in the lead. Scheffler birdied his last hole and shot 65 to build a two-shot advantage over Min Woo Lee of Australia. Lee is the younger brother of U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee. He had a 66 after a bogey on his final hole. It was a long day for Scheffler. Because of rain delays, he played 26 holes Saturday. It was an exciting day for Tom Hoge. He made the cut on the number and then set the TPC Sawgrass record at 62.

No. 1 Houston in AAC tourney final again, but Sasser’s hurt

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jamal Shead had 16 points and nine assists as top-ranked Houston advanced to its fifth American Athletic Conference championship game in a row with a 69-48 win over Cincinnati. The 31-2 Cougars led throughout, even after ACC player of the year Marcus Sasser left with an apparent groin injury late in the first half. Coach Kelvin Sampson says Sasser will be re-evaluated but says the senior guard might not play Sunday. J’Wan Roberts finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Houston. Landers Nolley II had 14 points for 21-12 Cincinnati.

Bruins fastest ever to 50 wins, clinch playoff berth

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff berth this season. The Bruins beat the Red Wings 3-2 and then earned a spot in the postseason when the Capitals beat the Islanders. Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston past Detroit. The Bruins earned their 50th win in their 64th game of the season, making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history. The previous record of 66 was set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored 88 seconds apart to help Boston rally from a two-goal deficit. Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots. Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves for Detroit. Andrew Copp and Alex Chiasson scored for the Red Wings.

High-schooler Sammy Smith wins Xfinity race at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sammy Smith has won the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. It’s the first victory for the 18-year-old high school student who is taking classes online so he can be a full-time driver. Making his 13th start in the last two years for Joe Gibbs Racing, Smith led the final 52 laps and held off Cup Series star Kyle Busch on two restarts to take the checkered flag for the first time in a NASCAR national series event. He says “it’s amazing.” Ryan Truex finished second, followed by Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith. Busch faded to ninth.

Ohtani, Sasaki help Japan reach World Classic quarterfinals

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had another RBI double, 21-year-old right-hander Roki Sasaki reached 100 mph 21 times in 66 pitches and Japan beat the Czech Republic 10-2 to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic. Shugo Maki hit his second home run of the tournament and Masataka Yoshida had three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the third as the Samurai Warriors overcame a 1-0 deficit. Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a walk. Sasaki struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings, and got the win. He allowed an unearned run, two hits and two walks.

College umpire suspended for game-ending called strikes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A college baseball umpire has been suspended indefinitely on by the Southland Conference following his game-ending called strikes in New Orleans’ 7-3 victory over Mississippi State on Friday night. The conference says Saturday it did a thorough review of the calls before making its decision to suspend umpire Reggie Drummer. Drummer called a third strike on a pitch that broke low and well outside. His call came one pitch after batter Davon Mims had protested a called second strike on a breaking ball that appeared low.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.