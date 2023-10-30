AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:26 a.m. EDT

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women’s World Cup final

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years. He was judged for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges. They had investigated charges relating to “basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.” Rubiales resigned from his jobs in soccer in September under pressure from the Spanish government and national team players.

Cousins may have Achilles tendon injury; Stafford, Pickett, Taylor also hurt on rough day for QBs

Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor were the latest quarterbacks to go down with injuries. Cousins’ injury is likely the worst of the bunch. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the team fears the four-time Pro Bowl QB hurt his Achilles tendon. If the tendon is torn, Cousins’ season would be over. The 35-year-old veteran limped to the sideline after suffering the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay. Stafford couldn’t finish a lopsided loss at Dallas because of a thumb injury. Pickett and Taylor both injured ribs.

Wilson, Simmons lead Denver Broncos to first win over Chiefs since 2015 with a 24-9 thrashing

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos snapped their 16-game skid to the Kansas City Chiefs in a big way. They turned three touchdown passes from Russell Wilson and five takeaways into a 24-9 win in cold conditions in Denver. Safety Justin Simmons had a pair of takeways and the Broncos beat Patrick Mahomes for the first time in 13 tries. Mahomes was added to the injury report before the game because of an illness and he was held without a touchdown throw for the first time since a 22-9 Chiefs’ win over the Broncos in 2021.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Texas or Oklahoma? Washington or Oregon? How much to honor head-to-head?

This time of the season, those head-to-head results can become challenging for voters in The Associated Press college football poll. Oklahoma slipped to No. 10 after losing to a good Kansas, that jumped into the rankings at No. 23. That put Oklahoma behind Texas, which landed at No. 7. Just a few weeks ago, the Sooners knocked off the Longhorns in a Red River Rivalry thriller. That’s Texas’ only loss of the season. No. 5 Washington stayed ahead of No. 6 Oregon, with the Pac-12 teams’ rankings matching the head-to-head result.

Top basketball recruit Cooper Flagg chooses Duke over UConn

Cooper Flagg, the nation’s consensus top player in the 2024 recruiting class, announced Monday that he will play his college basketball at Duke. The 6-foot-9 small forward from Maine, who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, had also been considering defending national champion UConn. His decision, announced on social media, comes just ahead of the NCAA’s early signing period, which begins on Nov. 8. Duke already has commitments from five-star forwards Isaiah Evans and Jon Knueppel, as well as four-star forward Darren Harris in the 2024 class.

D-backs, Rangers combine for no errors in first two World Series games, continuing year-long trend

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers combined for zero errors over the first two games of the Fall Classic, which is the first time that’s happened since 2018. That’s no accident. The two teams made the fewest errors in the big leagues during the regular season and have a combined eight finalists for Gold Glove awards. The Rangers have five of them season, including catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis García, who has one of the best outfield arms in the big leagues. The D-backs’ finalists are catcher Gabriel Moreno, center fielder Alek Thomas and first baseman Christian Walker.

Rangers’ Scherzer being glued together for start vs. Diamondbacks in World Series Game 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Max Scherzer is being glued together to make his start in World Series Game 3. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has a cut on his pitching thumb that developed when he returned Oct. 18 from a five-week layoff caused by a strained muscle in his right shoulder. He said it won’t bother him when he starts for the Texas Rangers on Monday with the Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tied 1-1. Scherzer says “Found a way to use cotton and Super Glue” and calls it “a little arts and crafts in the training room.”

UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd hope for healthy season together to make championship run

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s run at a 12th national title may well hinge on whether its two stars — Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers — can stay healthy for an entire season. They’ve played just 15 games together in college, a big part of the reason the Huskies streak of 14 consecutive Final Four appearances ended last March. The Huskies also have a third potential All-American in senior post Aaliyah Edwards, who was named the Big East’s most improved player last season and was the most outstanding player in the conference tournament. And the Huskies return senior point guard Nika Muhl, who set the program record for both assists in a season (284) and in a game (15) last year.

Packers OLB Rashan Gary agrees to 4-year contract extension

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary has agreed to a four-year contract extension. Gary announced the deal Monday on social media. He said his extension includes a $34.6 million signing bonus. Gary now can earn $107 million through the length of a contract that runs through 2027. That includes his 2023 salary of $10.8 million. Gary has a team-high 4 ½ sacks despite playing limited snaps early in the season as he worked his way back from a torn ACL.

Warriors’ Chris Paul comes off bench for 1st time in his NBA career

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul has come off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. Paul entered Sunday’s Golden State game at Houston as a substitute, checking in with 6:58 left in the first quarter for the Warriors. He started the first two games of the season for Golden State but was out of Sunday’s lineup because Draymond Green returned from an ankle injury and rejoined the starting five. Since the NBA began tracking games started in 1982, no player had appeared in more games and started them all than Paul had entering Sunday. Including playoffs, Paul started the first 1,365 games of his NBA career.

