AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:22 a.m. EDT

Brown scores 25, Celtics spoil Embiid’s return in 121-87 win

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87, spoiling the return of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. The Celtics tied the series at one game apiece as the Eastern Conference semifinals series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points, connecting on six of Boston’s 20 3-pointers. Derrick White and Marcus Smart added 15 points apiece. Jayson Tatum played most of the game in foul trouble and was held to seven points. Boston ratcheted up its defense and limited a 76ers team that hit 17 3-pointers in its Game 1 win to just 6 of 30 from beyond the arc on Wednesday.

Pavelski, Draisaitl each score 4 goals in NHL playoff games

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Dallas’ Joe Pavelski became just the second pair of NHL players to each score four goals on consecutive days in the playoffs. They’re the first to do so since St. Louis’ Tony Hrkac and Buffalo’s John Tucker in 1988. Draisaitl and Pavelski are the first players to do it with his team losing the game. The Oilers trail Vegas and the Stars trail Seattle 1-0 in the second-round series in the Western Conference. Draisaitl leads the postseason with 11 goals and 15 points.

Middleton calls Correa ‘a cheater’ after fanning shortstop

CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball, closing out a 6-4 victory Wednesday night for the White Sox against the Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the time of the scandal. He called Correa “a cheater.”

Churchill Downs investigates 4 horse deaths ahead of Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two others also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn. Churchill Downs, in a statement, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.

NBA Playoffs: Celtics enjoy a rare rout in this postseason

Sorry, Philadelphia. The NBA was due for a blowout. It hasn’t had many of them in these playoffs. Boston’s 121-87 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night was the 50th game of this year’s playoffs and only the fourth to be decided by more than 20 points. That speaks to the competitiveness of this year’s tournament. Only 8% of this season’s playoff games, so far, have been decided by more than 20. That’s down considerably from 20% last year, 15% in 2021, 13% in the bubble playoffs of 2020, and 21% in 2019.

Rodgers bonding with Jets teammates in Big Apple spotlight

Aaron Rodgers was sitting alone in the dark two months ago and pondering his future while many speculated about his next move. Now, the New York Jets quarterback is the toast of his new town, bonding with the Big Apple and his excited teammates. The four-time NFL MVP has been participating in voluntary practices this week. Rodgers has also been to Madison Square Garden three times since joining the Jets while taking in a Rangers playoff game and two Knicks games. The four-time NFL MVP was formally introduced by New York last Wednesday after acquiring him from Green Bay.

Griner using new platform for greater good in return to WNBA

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner balanced the start of the Phoenix Mercury’s training camp with consecutive trips to the East Coast. The WNBA star attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, returned to the Arizona desert for basketball practice, then went to New York for the Met Gala. The added exposure Griner has gotten since being detained for nearly 10 months in Russia has given her a larger platform for activism. Griner will continue to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has teamed with an organization to help bring home Americans still being detained abroad.

Knicks’ Brunson, Hart turn press conference to press comedy

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have turned press conferences into press comedy. The New York Knicks teammates have been doing postgame interviews together in the playoffs. They were college teammates at Villanova who’ve been reunited this season in New York. Brunson is the straight man, looking alternatively annoyed and amused as Hart sits next to him while feasting on his postgame snack. Chicken wings one night, pizza another. They aimed part of their routine at their college coach after a victory over Miami in Game 2 on Tuesday night, calling out Jay Wright for not coming to their games.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson charged with sexual battery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was briefly jailed on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a restaurant in late February. Online court records show that 22-year-old Jackson Mahomes was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was released on Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance, a judge set another court date for May 11. His lawyer said in a statement that the court prohibited him and his client from commenting. The investigation stems from accusations against Jackson Mahomes regarding an alleged Feb. 25 incident at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

New Mexico St player to AP: ‘I can’t put my trust in people’

Two former New Mexico State basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates spoke about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. In an interview with The Associated Press, Deuce Benjamin described himself as angry, distrustful and isolated. Former teammate Shak Odunewu says he hopes he and Benjamin will have the strength to move forward. The players sued the school, their former coaches and three former teammates. They say the teammates sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions and when they took their complaints to coaches and authorities, those people did nothing.

