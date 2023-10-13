AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:02 p.m. EDT

Deep in the heart of Texas, Astros and Rangers set for Lone Star showdown for spot in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Everything is certainly bigger deep in the heart of Texas this baseball postseason. There is a Lone Star State showdown for a spot in the World Series. The defending world champion Houston Astros are in their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series. This time, they play the up-and-coming Texas Rangers. It will be the first time they have met in the playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday night in Houston, where the benches cleared the last time they played there in late July. The AL West rivals both won 90 games during the regular season, but Houston was 9-4 against the Rangers.

Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year. Bridges turned himself in Friday morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney. Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond. The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served. Messages left with Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned.

Lexi Thompson finishes round of 73. Next comes the battle to make cut on the PGA Tour

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson needs a low round if she wants to play on the weekend in Las Vegas. Thompson finished her opening round Friday morning with a bogey-par for a 73 in the Shriners Children’s Open. She is the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour. The last woman to make a 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour was Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945. Thompson missed a 20-foot par putt when she resumed her round on the 17th hole. She had to make a tough par save on the 18th for a 73. She was tied for 94th.

WNBA holding its own against NFL, MLB, with finals broadcast during busy sports calendar

The WNBA is competing for viewers during one of the busiest times on the sports calendar and the league is holding its own. Through two WNBA Finals games, the series between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty is the most watched in 20 years, averaging 680,000 viewers. On an NFL Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces 99-82 victory over the New York Liberty was the most-viewed Game 1 since ESPN started carrying the finals in 1998. The game averaged 729,000 viewers on ABC. This is the 13th time in the WNBA’s 27-year history a finals series has either started or stretched into October.

The 2020s are starting to feel like the 1990s for the Braves after another playoff flop

ATLANTA (AP) — The 2020s are starting to feel like the 1990s for the Atlanta Braves. Another dazzling regular season. Another flop in the postseason. After tying a major league record with 307 homers, the slugging Braves went down meekly to their rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Division Series for the second year in a row. Other than a stunning Braves comeback in Game 2, the Phillies totally dominated the best-of-five series. Just like that, a historic season for the Braves is over — with clear reminders of their postseason misery from another era.

Analysis: Injuries to key NFL players are piling up, making depth even more important

The NFL’s injured reserve is starting to look like an All-Pro or Pro Bowl roster. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills linebacker Matt Milano along with Dolphins breakout rookie De’Von Achane, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Cardinals running back James Conner and Jets tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker joined a growing list this week that includes Aaron Rodgers and many others. Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and left tackle Terron Armstead, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Browns running back Nick Chubb, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the star players already on IR.

Deshaun Watson out again for Browns, P.J. Walker to start at quarterback against 49ers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — P.J. Walker will start in place of injured Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday when Cleveland hosts the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Watson is missing his second straight game with a right shoulder bruise that has prevented him from throwing the ball with velocity. Watson didn’t practice all week and was officially ruled out Friday. Walker, who was signed to the practice squad in August, was elevated to Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback earlier this week. He leapfrogged rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started for Watson on Oct. 1 and had a rocky NFL debut in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won’t play against the Bills because of neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills because of a neck injury sustained last weekend. Coach Brian Daboll on Friday listed Jones as out for the game along with left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and backup tackle Matt Peart. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Bills, will start for New York, his first start since late in 2021 with Houston. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, probably will be elevated from the practice squad and be his backup.

Haley Cavinder enters transfer portal, AP source says. She played at Miami last season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move says Haley Cavinder has entered the transfer portal. She is one of the most recognizable players in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision was not announced publicly. Cavinder posted on social media that she plans to return to play but did not say where. It would be possible for her to return to Miami but entering the portal suggests she may have a new destination in mind. Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna played at Miami last season and helped the Hurricanes reach the Elite Eight.

Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium remains only major college football stadium named for a Black man

George Trice is thankful that the tragic story of his cousin, Jack Trice, still is being told a century after he died from injuries sustained on a football field. Trice was trampled during a game at Minnesota on October 6, 1923. He died two days later upon his return to Ames, Iowa. After years of pressure from students, the school named its stadium for him in 1997, making it the first major college stadium to be named for a Black person. All these years later, Jack Trice Stadium remains the only major college football stadium named for a Black person.

