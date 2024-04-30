AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:16 p.m. EDT

Tyrese Maxey saves Sixers from elimination with huge finish in OT win that cuts Knicks’ lead to 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey saved Philadelphia from elimination with seven points in the final 25 seconds of regulation, finished with 46 and led the 76ers to a 112-106 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series. The 76ers trailed by six points with 28 seconds remaining in regulation before Maxey pulled out a comeback that evoked memories of Reggie Miller’s eights points in nine seconds for Indiana at Madison Square Garden in 1995. The All-Star guard converted a four-point play with 25 seconds remaining to cut it to two, and after Josh Hart’s free throw, pulled up from 35 feet to tie it at 97 with 8.1 seconds left.

Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus. The Angels hope he can return this season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, sidelining the three-time AL MVP indefinitely. The Angels believe Trout will be able to return this season, general manager Perry Minasian said while announcing the injury Tuesday. Trout is batting .220 with a major league-leading 10 homers, 14 RBIs and six stolen bases, but he will be sidelined by a major injury for the fourth consecutive season. Trout had an MRI after playing in the Angels’ 6-5 victory over Philadelphia on Monday. Trout’s latest injury is another major blow to the Angels, who lost Shohei Ohtani to free agency in the offseason.

Vinícius Júnior leads Real Madrid to 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in Champions League semifinal

MUNICH (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored twice for Real Madrid to draw 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. The Brazil forward opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute, and equalized with a coolly taken penalty in the 83rd after Leroy Sané and Harry Kane had scored for Bayern. Kane’s goal, another penalty, was the England forward’s 43rd goal in 43 games for Bayern this season. The return leg is in Madrid on May 8. The winners of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Clippers’ pivotal Game 5 vs Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 of the Los Angeles Clippers’ tight first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night due to right knee inflammation. Leonard was ruled out by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on Tuesday. The six-time All-Star will sit out for the third time in the series’ five games. Leonard missed Game 1 and Game 4 of the series after missing the final eight games of the regular season with right knee pain. Leonard returned to play in the second and third games of the series, but managed just 24 points in the two games while failing to make a 3-pointer.

Deaths at the Kentucky Derby bring changes ahead of the 150th edition at Churchill Downs

Many in the crowd that packed Churchill Downs for last year’s Kentucky Derby left in tears and questioning the safety of horse racing after two horses died that day. Ten more died in the days surrounding the race. As a result, the track made several changes to its safety program ahead of Saturday’s 150th Derby. There are more veterinarians on site and out-of-competition testing. The track’s dirt surface is now deeper and more cushiony, although multiple investigations found no single factor caused the spate of deaths. Every horse racing at Churchill also has a biometric sensor to help spot signs of a potential injury.

ACL injuries are more common in women soccer players than men. We may learn why

An English study into the causes of ACL injuries to women soccer players has been launched. ‘Project ACL’ will focus on players in the Women’s Super League in England as part of a three-year study. The injury is suffered by a disproportionate number of female players compared to their male counterparts. Organizers of the project say women are two to six times more likely than men to suffer ACL injuries. The project is a joint partnership between FIFPRO, the Professional Footballers Association, Nike and Leeds Beckett University.

Astros to option slumping 2020 AL MVP José Abreu to their spring training facility in Florida

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros will option slumping first baseman José Abreu to their spring training facility to try and help the 2020 AL MVP get back on track. The 37-year-old will report to the Astros’ complex in West Palm Beach, Florida. Abreu is in the second season of a $58.5 million, three-year contract. He’s batting .099 with just one extra-base hit and three RBIs. In 77 plate appearances across 22 games this season, Abreu has just seven hits. General manager Dana Brown said Abreu was very receptive during their conversation and had a good attitude about the move.

Abuse allegations against former Olympic rower, coach found to be credible, US Rowing probe says

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rowing stripped honors from a two-time Olympic medalist and nine-time Olympic coach after an investigation found allegations that he sexually abused a teenager more than 50 years ago to be credible. The federation released a 154-page report on Ted Nash, who died in 2021. The report said Jennifer Fox’s allegations that Nash had groomed and sexually abused her in 1973 were believable. The two met at a horseback-riding camp where Nash was teaching when he was 40 and Fox was 13. Fox documented her experience in a 2018 movie “The Tale” that she told investigators was a fictionalized account of the alleged abuse. The New York Times published a 2023 story about Fox’s experience that led to the investigation.

Analysis: McIlroy had a blast in New Orleans. It was just what he needed

Rory McIlroy says it was during a drunken lunch after the Ryder Cup that he asked Shane Lowry to be his teammate in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. That was some six months ago and it worked out better than he could have imagined. It’s not so much he and Lowry won the PGA Tour’s only official team event. They rediscovered the joy of golf. McIlroy has been winning plenty. But he’s also caught in the middle of the battle with LIV Golf that has torn apart the sport. McIlroy says reinjecting fun into golf can always help.

Terms for Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul include heavier gloves, shorter rounds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mike Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul in Texas this summer has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition. The rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week approved terms for the July 20 fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

