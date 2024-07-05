AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:16 a.m. EDT

Argentina reaches Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Defending champion Argentina advanced to the Copa America semifinals, beating Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw after conceding a tying goal in second-half injury time. Lionel Messi put Argentina’s first penalty kick off the crossbar but goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved Ecuador’s first two attempts in the shootout and Nicolás Otamendi beat Alexander Domínguez with the winning kick. Lisandro Martínez have Argentina a 35th-minute lead, but Kevin Rodríguez scored the score in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Ecuador’s Enner Valencia had put a penalty kick off a post in the 60th minute after a hand ball by Rodrigo De Paul.

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker continues his Dodger Stadium rampage, hitting 2 more homers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker continued his Dodger Stadium rampage Thursday, homering in his first two at-bats for his 18th and 19th home runs in 42 career games at the ballpark. He has homered in five consecutive games at the third-oldest ballpark in the majors, tying the longest single-season streak at the stadium with teammate Joc Pederson, who did it in 2015 with Los Angeles. Pederson and Walker went back-to-back with two outs in the first off rookie Landon Knack, with Walker’s blast going 435 feet to center. After Pederson walked with two outs in the third, Walker followed with a two-run homer to left off Knack to give Arizona 4-0 lead in the 9-3 victory. Walker had five homers in the three-game series.

Wimbledon is monitoring social media to try to protect players from cyberbullying

LONDON (AP) — The All England Club is monitoring social media to try to help protect players at Wimbledon from cyberbullying for the first time this year. Tournament director Jamie Baker said Friday that if there is something of concern, the club’s security team can help look into it. The police could also become involved if the harassment rises to that level of concern. Baker declined to say whether that has happened yet during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that began on Monday. The French Tennis Federation began this sort of monitoring of online comments during last year’s French Open.

French Open runner-up Paolini first player into 4th round at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini became the first player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon after beating 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (4), 6-1. The Italian, who reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing to Iga Swiatek, had never been past the first round in three previous appearances at Wimbledon. She was playing under the retractable roof on No. 1 Court in the first match to get underway Friday after rain wiped out play on the outside courts in the morning. At Centre Court defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was playing Frances Tiafoe, also under a retractable roof.

UEFA suspends Turkey player Merih Demiral for 2 games for making nationalistic gesture at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — UEFA has suspended Turkey player Merih Demiral for two matches for making a controversial hand gesture at the European Championship. The incident has led to a diplomatic row between Turkey and host nation Germany. Turkey’s vice president has called for the ban to be overturned. Media reports said the Turkish soccer association would appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration of Sport. The ban rules Demiral out of his team’s quarterfinal against the Netherlands on Saturday, and the semifinal, should Turkey progress. Demiral scored twice in a 2-1 win over Austria. He made a hand gesture that is used by Turkish nationalists.

Mbappé praises ‘legend’ Ronaldo and urges France to support Griezmann in ‘tough spell’ at Euro 2024

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has described Cristiano Ronaldo as a “footballing legend” and “one of a kind” as the superstars prepare to meet in the European Championship quarterfinals. One of the major subplots of the Portugal vs. France match in Hamburg on Friday is the head to head between their captains. Mbappé has previously called Ronaldo his idol and he has spoken in glowing terms about the 39-year-old striker who has said he is playing in his last European Championship. Mbappé says “There is only one Cristiano Ronaldo, there will only ever be one.” Mbappé doesn’t see the match as a “passing-of-the-baton” occasion because “I am following my own path.”

World Anti-Doping Agency ‘disappointed’ at US investigation into Chinese doping case

MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is “disappointed” to learn of a U.S. criminal investigation into the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who were allowed to continue competing despite testing positive for a banned substance in 2021. The Associated Press reported Thursday that U.S. investigators had launched a probe into the case and ordered a top official of the international swimming federation to testify. WADA says the reports about the investigation “validate the concerns expressed broadly by the international community” about a U.S. law that allows investigations into suspected doping conspiracies even if they occurred outside the United States.

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon farewell tour begins with a loss in doubles with his brother

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray and his older brother, Jamie, have lost in the first round of doubles at Wimbledon. Thursday’s match at Centre Court was the first step in Murray’s farewell tour at the All England Club. The Murrays lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Rinky Hijikata and John Peers. Andy Murray has said he will retire after playing at Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics. He is 37 and had surgery last month to remove a cyst from his back. He is also entered in mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu.

DeWanna Bonner’s 24 points lift Sun past Lynx 78-73. Napheesa Collier leaves game with foot injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 24 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 assists, 13 points and 10 rebounds, while DiJonai Carrington made big plays down the stretch to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Minnesota Lynx 78-73. Lynx star Napheesa Collier left late in the third quarter because of a foot injury. Selected to the U.S. Olympic team, Collier scored nine points, ending her double-figure scoring streak at 29 games. Bonner made 10 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and added nine rebounds for the Sun (16-4), who have posted back-to-back wins after losing three of their previous four. Alanna Smith scored 14 before fouling out to lead the Lynx (14-6). Kayla McBride addded 13 points.

Wrestler Kyle Snyder looks to become fourth American to win two Olympic gold medals

Kyle Snyder already has one of the best resumes ever for a U.S. wrestler, and he’s just now hitting his prime. He became the youngest American wrestler ever to win Olympic gold during the 2016 Games, then he claimed silver at the Tokyo Games. He was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State who has won three world championships. Now 28, he looks to add to his legacy. If he wins gold at the Paris Olympics in the 97 kilogram freestyle category, he would join George Mehnert, John Smith and Bruce Baumgartner as the only two-time American gold medalists.

