AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:14 a.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hold on to beat Jets 23-20 with Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers watching

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs shook off a subpar performance during which they blew a 17-point lead, but held on to defeat the New York Jets 23-20. Mahomes was intercepted twice and struggled to get much going after a quick start with pop superstar Taylor Swift watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs for the second straight game, this time from a suite at MetLife Stadium. Michael Carter II intercepted Mahomes on third-and-20 but it was negated by a holding call on Sauce Gardner. Mahomes ran for 9 yards on third down to the Jets 2 to seal the victory.

Analysis: Few surprises among NFL’s top teams a quarter into the season

The NFL’s top preseason contenders played like it in the first quarter of the season. Defending champion Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas and Buffalo are 17-3 combined. The Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys and Bills are, in Dennis Green’s words, who we thought they were. Of the six teams with the best Super Bowl odds entering the season, only the Bengals haven’t lived up to expectations. Cincinnati is struggling because Joe Burrow is playing hurt. A calf injury has severely limited the NFL’s highest-paid player. Most of the frontrunners are winning despite not playing their best football.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Another ranked Red River Rivalry, but Texas, Oklahoma could be even higher

Perfect starts by Texas and Oklahoma have setup the 43rd meeting between the Red River Rivals where both teams will be ranked. The Longhorns were No. 3 in Sunday’s AP Top 25 on Sunday and the Sooners moved up a couple of spots to a season-high No. 12. The Texas-Oklahoma rivalry has the second-most ranked matchups of an series in major college football. Michigan-Ohio State is No. 1. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have played 48 times when both teams were ranked, including last year.

Europe celebrates another big Ryder Cup win at home in Rome

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe has won the Ryder Cup, and no one should be surprised. That starts with Rory McIlroy, the leading scorer for Europe in a five-point victory at Marco Simone. He thinks winning a road Ryder Cup is among the greatest feats in golf. Recent Ryder Cups have all featured big wins by the home team. This one was no different. It wasn’t quite the “Coma in Roma.” But Europe led by five points after the first day and the Americans never got any closer. Next up for Europe is trying to win the next one at Bethpage Black.

Forced kiss claim leads to ‘helplessness’ for accuser who turned to Olympics abuse-fighting agency

DENVER (AP) — Former elite fencer Kirsten Hawkes feels let down by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after filing a complaint to the agency formed six years ago to combat sexual misconduct in Olympic sports. Since then, more than 1,900 people have been placed on its disciplinary database — a sign its efforts to corral abusers who might otherwise go unchecked have been a success. But Hawkes’ former coach, who she accused of forcing an unwanted kiss on her and other abuse, never went on that list — not after SafeSport handed him a three-month probation, nor after the probation was overturned by an arbitrator. Hawkes says her case undermined her confidence in SafeSport’s ability to protect her and others in similar situations.

Mets and Yankees wrap up nightmare New York seasons and head into uncertain winter

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in nine years, baseball’s postseason won’t include a New York team. Neither one even came close, really. Back in March, such a monumental flop by the Yankees and Mets would’ve been difficult to envision. With big-name stars like Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso on both sides of town — and the two largest payrolls in the majors — the highly anticipated 2023 season shaped up as one of the most exciting in the city’s history. But by August, all anyone in the Big Apple was talking about was football, as both tattered teams played out the string in front of empty seats. Now, the Mets and Yankees have critical decisions to make heading into an uncertain offseason.

Fleetwood won the Ryder Cup for Europe at the reachable 16th. Just as it was planned

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The reachable par-4 16th at Marco Simone was designed to decide the Ryder Cup and that’s exactly what happened. Rickie Fowler dumped his tee shot into the pond on the right and then Tommy Fleetwood stepped up and drove the green with his ball stopping 23 feet from the hole. One of the main goals of the course overhaul at Marco Simone was to add drama to the final holes. So it was goal accomplished. Italian Golf Federation president Franco Chimenti says “everything went according to plan.” He adds that “this course is going to have cult-like status now.”

Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A livid Robert Saleh stormed down the sideline and shouted at an official as several New York Jets players jumped around on the field in disbelief. Frustrated fans booed in disgust, knowing the game just turned on a questionable call. With the Kansas City Chiefs up by three points and looking to put away a win Sunday night, Michael Carter II intercepted Patrick Mahomes’ deep pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But Sauce Gardner was called for defensive holding on the play, giving the ball back to Mahomes and the Chiefs and they worked the clock the rest of the way to hold on for a 23-20 victory.

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift couldn’t just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field. The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets. SNY posted video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. NBC’s telecast cut to Swift several times during the game, including a shot of the pop superstar with her arm around Kelce’s mother, Donna.

October baseball arrives with 12-team bracket set and postseason action beginning Tuesday

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB’s postseason bracket is set, with the American League and National League wild-card matchups beginning Tuesday. It’s the second year for the new October format, which includes an opening round, best-of-three series with all of the games at the higher seed’s ballpark. In the AL, the No. 6 seed Toronto Blue Jays will face the No. 3 Minnesota Twins and the No. 5 Texas Rangers travel to the No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays. The NL features the No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks against the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers and the No. 5 Miami Marlins at the No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies.

