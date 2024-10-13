AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:11 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since ’60

Oregon and Penn State each moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll following thrilling wins in high-profile games. AP Top 25 newcomers Navy and Army are in the rankings together for the first time since 1960. Texas strengthened its hold on No. 1 with its 31-point win over Oklahoma. The Longhorns received 56 of 62 first-place votes, four more than last week. Oregon’s 32-31 win over Ohio State moved the Ducks to No. 2 for their highest ranking since the 2014 season. Penn State rose to No. 3 with a 33-30 overtime win at Southern California.

Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson needs surgery after injury to left tibia vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left tibia on a sack of Dallas’ Dak Prescott. Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday’s 47-9 win over the Cowboys that Hutchinson will stay in the Dallas area for surgery. Hutchinson’s leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down in the third quarter. There was a delay of about 10 minutes as medical personnel tended to Hutchinson while players from both teams made a large circle around him.

Jared Goff throws 3 TD passes, Lions win 47-9 and hand Cowboys another lopsided home loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns after his completion streak ended on his first throw, and the Detroit Lions blew out Dallas 47-9. It was a fourth consecutive lopsided loss at home for the Cowboys. David Montgomery had two rushing TDs for the Lions. Detroit lost pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to an injury to his left tibia that will require surgery. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the worst home loss since 1988 for the Cowboys. Dallas is 0-3 at home and 3-0 on the road.

Jackson outduels Daniels and Henry runs for two TDs as Ravens beat Commanders 30-23

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and a touchdown to outshine rookie Jayden Daniels and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Commanders 30-23 for their fourth consecutive victory. Washington’s winning streak ended at four. Derrick Henry ran for 132 yards and scored his NFL-leading eighth and ninth TDs. Mark Andrews found the end zone for the first time this season with a 13-yard reception from Jackson. Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin on two TDs but the Commanders struggled to get much of a running game going and could not contain Jackson and Henry.

Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36, caught for first time since July 22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts. Ohtani was thrown out trying for second base by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ final out of the second inning in the NL Championship Series opener. San Francisco’s Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base.

Breanna Stewart helps New York even WNBA Finals series as Liberty beat Lynx 80-66 in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 80-66 on Sunday in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The win evened the series 1-1 as it shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Wednesday night. Just like Game 1, New York built a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see it evaporate. This time they didn’t completely collapse. Minnesota was down nine early in the fourth before getting within 68-66 on Courtney Williams’ layup with 3:40 left in the game. Those were the last points Minnesota would score.

Larson dominates at The Roval to lead 3 Hendrick cars into next round of NASCAR playoffs

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson raced to his Cup Series-high sixth victory of the season Sunday to easily advance to the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs, winning on the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led a race-high 62 laps in the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, beating Christopher Bell by 1.511 seconds. It was Larson’s second victory of the playoffs, but he’s the first championship-eligible driver to win in the round of 12. The playoff field was cut from 12 drivers to eight, and among those knocked out were Hendrick driver Alex Bowman for failing post-race inspection, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing and Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing. Three of the four Hendrick drivers advanced.

Matt McCarty goes from Korn Ferry to the Masters after winning in Utah for first PGA Tour title

IVINS, Utah (AP) — Matt McCarty started the year on the Korn Ferry Tour. Now he’s going to the Masters and two other majors. His dream season hit a peak when McCarty won the Black Desert Championship by three shots over Stephan Jaeger. The victory comes with an invitation to the Masters and a spot in the PGA Championship. He already was in the U.S. Open from leading the Korn Ferry Tour points list. The biggest shot in his closing 67 was when his lead was down to one shot. McCarty hit 3-wood to about 3 feet for eagle on the reachable par-4 14th.

Carlos Rodón will start AL Championship Series opener for the Yankees vs. the Guardians

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Carlos Rodón will start the AL Championship Series opener for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Rodón rebounded to a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA over 172 innings in 32 starts in his second season with the Yankees after signing a $162 million, six-year contract. He went 3-8 with a career-worst 6.85 ERA over 14 outings in a 2023 season that didn’t start until July 7 because a strained left forearm and back stiffness. Rodón, 31, took the loss in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Kansas City last Monday.

Jerry West becomes first three-time inductee as Carter and Billups enter basketball’s Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Jerry West has made history by becoming the first three-time inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This honor for West, who died in June at 86, was for his work as a contributor, largely recognizing the eight championships he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win as an executive. He had already been inducted for his playing career with the Lakers, and then again in 2010 as a member of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal. Michael Cooper, another of West’s former Lakers players, also was enshrined Sunday as part of the 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups.

