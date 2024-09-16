AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:11 a.m. EDT

A rough Sunday for some of the NFL’s best teams in 2023 led to the three biggest upsets: Analysis

It was a rough Sunday for some of the NFL’s best teams in 2023. The 49ers were stymied by the Vikings on the road. The Cowboys got destroyed by the Saints at home. The Ravens blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders. The Lions messed up in a home loss to the banged-up Buccaneers. New season. Different challenges. Last year’s records don’t matter. Even Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs struggled. They barely escaped with a win over the Bengals when Harrison Butker kicked a last-second 51-yard field goal after a defensive pass interference on fourth-and-16 gave them a chance.

Stroud throws a TD pass and Fairbairn kicks 4 field goals to help the Texans top the Bears 19-13

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for 260 yards and a touchdown and Ka′imi Fairbairn kicked four field goals to help the Houston Texans top the Chicago Bears 19-13. Fairbairn connected from 56, 47, 59 and 53 yards, and Houston’s defense put heavy pressure on Caleb Williams for much of the game. Stroud’s 28-yard scoring pass to Nico Collins put Houston up 10-3 early in the second quarter, and the Texans led 16-10 at halftime. Houston had trouble moving the ball in the second half, but its defense intercepted Williams twice to secure the victory. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, was 23 of 37 for 174 yards. He was sacked seven times.

Butker hits a 51-yard winner for KC after penalty on Bengals safety keeps Chiefs alive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired and the Kansas City Chiefs, kept alive by a pass interference call on Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony on fourth down in the final minute, rallied to beat Cincinnati 26-25. Patrick Mahomes threw for 151 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. But it was his incomplete pass to Rashee Rice on fourth-and-16 from the Kansas City 35 that turned out to be decisive. Anthony arrived a split-second early and hit Rice from behind, and the penalty gave Kansas City a chance. A few plays later, Butker kicked the winner. Joe Burrow threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, both to Andrei Iosivas, for the Bengals.

Betts has tiebreaking RBI single in seven-run 9th inning as Dodgers beat Braves 9-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Mookie Betts had a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in a seven-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 9-2. The loss dropped the Braves into a tie with the Mets for the third wild-card spot in the National League with 13 games to play. The Dodgers hold a two-game lead on the Brewers in their pursuit of the National League’s No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs. Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored, but he did not homer or steal a base in his pursuit of MLB’s first 50-50 season. He has 47 home runs and 48 stolen bases. Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman and Max Muncy hit consecutive home runs during the ninth-inning outburst, which started against Braves closer Raisel Iglesias (5-2).

AP Top 25 Reality Check: SEC, Big Ten grab 16 spots in poll, monopolizing rankings like never before

The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten occupy 64% of this week’s AP Top 25, with 16 ranked tream combined, the most ever by two conferences in one poll. The third poll of the regular season had a new No. 1 in Texas, one of nine SEC teams in the poll. That’s one short of the record 10 the SEC had in the first regular-season poll of 2015. For the second straight week, the SEC has six of the top seven teams. Meanwhile, the Big Ten matched its best showing in poll history with seven teams, last done Nov. 10, 2019.

Sebastian Coe among 7 IOC members to enter race to succeed Thomas Bach as president

GENEVA (AP) — Two former Olympic champions are in the race to be the next IOC president. So is a prince of a Middle East kingdom and a former IOC president’s son. The global leaders of cycling, gymnastics and skiing also are in play. The International Olympic Committee has published a list of seven members who want to be candidates. Only one is a woman. The election is in March to succeed outgoing president Thomas Bach. The applicants include two-time gold medalists Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry. Also, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and board member Prince Feisal of Jordan.

A’ja Wilson becomes 1st WNBA player to reach 1,000 points in a season as Aces top Sun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson became the first WNBA player to score 1,000 points in a season when she had 29 in the Las Vegas Aces’ 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Wilson hit a pull-up from the elbow with 2 minutes left in the game to reach the mark. Earlier this week, the Aces’ star broke the single-season scoring record that Jewell Loyd set last year. The Aces (25-13) hold a one-game lead over Seattle for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and home-court advantage in that series. Las Vegas has won seven of its last eight games. Connecticut (27-11) trails the Minnesota Lynx by two games for the No. 2 seed. The two teams play in Connecticut on Tuesday.

Texas on top! Longhorns take over at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 16 years, jumping Georgia

Texas is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 16 years, replacing Georgia after the Bulldogs struggled to remain unbeaten against Kentucky. The Longhorns moved up a spot from No. 2 and received 35 first-place votes and 1,540 points. The Bulldogs, who have been No. 1 since the preseason poll, received 23 first-place votes and 1,518 points. Ohio State received five first-place votes and stayed at No. 3. No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Mississippi held their places and Tennessee moved up a spot to No. 6, flip-flopping with Southeastern Conference rival Missouri.

Lilia Vu puts away Europe with closing birdie, US wins its first Solheim Cup since 2017

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lilia Vu made a 2-foot birdie putt on the final hole, and the United States won the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017, beating Europe on a tense Sunday of singles matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Megan Khang, Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz moved the U.S. to the brink of victory with blowout wins, and the Americans got just enough from the back half of their lineup to prevent Europe from capturing the cup for a record fourth straight time. The Americans won 15 1/2 to 12 1/2. Europe trailed 10-6 entering the final day and kept it interesting to the end.

Book Review: Joe Posnanski scores with poignant, informative, hilarious ‘Why We Love Football’

Sports writer Joe Posnanski shifts his focus from America’s pastime to its most popular sport with his new book, “Why We Love Football: A History in 100 Moments.” Associated Press reviewer Mike Householder says the former Sports Illustrated scribe pens a thoroughly enjoyable look back at the players and plays that have come to define the game. One could argue with what was included and what was not, as well as the order. Regardless, according to Householder, it is a poignant, informative and at times hilarious look at what makes football such a part of the national fabric.

