AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:10 a.m. EDT

Choke! Haliburton brings back memory of Pacers’ postseason past in front of Reggie Miller

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton was waiting for the right time to bring back Reggie Miller’s choke signal from the Pacers’ postseason past. A big shot at Madison Square Garden with Miller in the building seemed perfect — even though his celebration turned out to be premature. Haliburton ran toward the crowd along the sideline with his hands around his neck after hitting a long jumper as time expired in regulation Wednesday night. He hoped it was a 3-pointer to beat the New York Knicks, but video replay showed that his toe was on the line and it was a 2 that had tied the game. The Pacers went on to win 138-135 in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Anatomy of a comeback: How the Pacers rallied from 14 down in the final 3:14 to beat Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Pacers were down by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, and still trailed by 14 points with 3 minutes and 14 seconds left in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at New York on Wednesday night. What happened next was historic. The Pacers scored 23 points in the final 3:14. No team, at least in the play-by-play era that goes back to 1997, had scored that many in the final 3:14 of regulation of a playoff game. And the Pacers would go on to win in overtime, outscoring the Knicks 13-10 in the extra session to prevail 138-135.

Indianapolis Colts’ music-loving owner Jim Irsay dies at age 65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts’ owner who leveraged the popularity of Peyton Manning into a new stadium and a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday at age 65. Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the teams chief operating officer, made the announcement in a statement from the team. He said Irsay died peacefully in his sleep. “Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” Ward said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.”

Horses on a Kentucky farm are helping men build sober lives, gain work and reunite families

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Thoroughbred horses on a sprawling Kentucky farm are helping men trying to carve out clean and sober lives. The farm is home to a program that offers addicts who’ve never been around the 1,000-pound animals a chance to care for them with the goal of landing a job related to the racing industry and putting themselves on a new path. The Stable Recovery program teaches horsemanship over the course of a year while providing housing, food, clothing, transportation and income to men who’ve tried and failed numerous other times to escape addiction. Among its success stories are the sons of two prominent veterans of the racing industry.

Alcaraz’s confidence soaring before French Open title defense while Swiatek struggling

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz will open his defense of the French Open title against veteran Kei Nishikori. Alcaraz says he is “excited” to be back in Paris on the back of an excellent clay-court season. He has been the dominant player in the weeks leading to Roland-Garros and is the clear-cut favorite after claiming trophies in Barcelona and Rome. Nishikori is a former top-five player who has been struggling on dirt in recent years. Having moved back to No. 2 in the rankings, Alcaraz can’t play top-ranked Jannik Sinner before the final in Paris because they are on opposite sides of the draw. Back from a three-month doping suspension, Sinner pushed Alcaraz when they met in the Rome final this month yet lost in straight sets. Sinner opens against local hope Arthur Rinderknech.

Dallas Stars not getting shut out on power play in this West final against Oilers

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars aren’t getting shut out on the power play in the Western Conference final against Edmonton this time. Dallas had three power-play goals in a game-turning 5:26 span early in the third period of their 6-3 series-opening victory Wednesday. It comes a year after going 0 for 14 in six playoff games against the Oilers. Miro Heiskanen scored the first power-play goal only 32 seconds into the third period. Mikael Granlund tied it 3, and Matt Duchene put the Stars ahead to stay. Dallas is only the second team since 1934, when power-play goals were first officially tracked, to have three of them in the opening six minutes of a playoff period.

Hurricanes’ Hall, Panthers’ Jones reunite in Eastern final after trades from rebuilding Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall and Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones have gone from playing for a rebuilding team in Chicago to battling in the Eastern Conference final. The Hurricanes acquired Hall in January while the Panthers acquired Jones before the March trade deadline. That freed them from the Blackhawks’ rebuilding job to join a contender. Each player had won just two postseason series before matching that with this year’s run through two rounds. Florida won Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night. Game 2 is Thursday night.

Colts owner Jim Irsay remembered for love of football, commitment to music, animal welfare

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, fellow owners and former players are remembering Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for his commitment to his team and the game. Irsay died Wednesday at age 65. Goodell says Irsay had integrity, passion and care and was also known for his collection of historical and musical artifacts. The Las Vegas Raiders ownership praised Irsay for his tireless efforts to promote and improve the game. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals say Irsay made Lucas Oil Stadium into one of the most vegan-friendly sports venues in the nation. Former Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton expressed his love for Irsay.

Bueckers crosses another first off career list as homecoming leaves Wings with latest loss to Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paige Bueckers admired the Minnesota Lynx as a kid while cheering on each of the four WNBA championships that played a part in her ascension to becoming the first overall pick in the draft last month. Beating the Lynx might be a different story for Bueckers. Her Dallas Wings have lost to Minnesota twice in the first five days of the season. That included her WNBA debut in Dallas and her first homecoming game as a pro. She had 12 points, 10 assists and three steals in the 85-81 defeat on Wednesday by the Lynx.

After NFL approval, LA28’s Wasserman is optimistic MLB players will also find a path to the Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics remain optimistic that Major League Baseball will find a way to join the NFL in sending the world’s best athletes in their respective sports to the 2028 Games. LA28 president and chairman Casey Wasserman said he has been in close contact with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about the decision that must be made by both the league and the players’ union on whether to send players to the Olympics in the middle of the 2028 MLB season. There’s no current timetable for the decision. Wasserman says MLB participation is the right thing for everybody involved.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.