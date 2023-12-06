AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:09 p.m. EST

Proposal to create new tier for big-money college sports is just a start, NCAA president says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A day after NCAA President Charlie Baker made an aggressive and potentially groundbreaking pitch to allow some schools to pay their athletes, his proposal was met with praise, caution and questions from around college sports. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says any attempt to reform college sports will be addressed in five arenas: the courts, Congress, state legislatures, conferences and the NCAA. Some in college sports wonder how Baker’s proposal will be received by those who believe college athletes should have employee status and others worry if schools will sponsor fewer teams.

Why the NCAA president is proposing some schools should be permitted to pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Schools paying athletes has been banned by the NCAA for decades, but a new proposal by the head of the largest college sports governing body in the United States aims to change that. NCAA President Charlie Baker earlier this week sent a letter to Division I members suggesting the creation of a new subdivision in which schools would be required to compensate at least half of their athletes yearly with at least $30,000 each in a trust fund. Baker’s idea is an aggressive first step toward what could be a revolutionary change. There are many steps to come.

Joel Embiid scores season-high 50 points, 76ers beat Wizards 131-126

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a season-high 50 points and had 13 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 131-126 on Wednesday night. Embiid reached 50 points for the sixth time in his career. He had a career-best 59 on Nov. 13, 2022, against Utah. The reigning NBA MVP was 19 of 24 from the field, making a 3-pointer on two attempts, and hit 11 of 13 free throws. He also had seven assists and six turnovers in just over 38 minutes. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and also had seven assists. Jordan Poole led Washington with 23 points. The Wizards are 3-17.

Mavs’ Doncic records his 1st first-half triple-double, moves past Bird into 9th place all time

DALLAS (AP) — Mavericks star Luka Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first, first-half triple-double of his career in Dallas’ game against the Utah Jazz. The triple-double was the 60th of Doncic’s career and moved him past Larry Bird and into sole possession of ninth place all time. Doncic went into the final 90 seconds of the second quarter with nine rebounds and nine assists. He grabbed a rebound with 1:11 left following a missed free throw by Keonte George. With 59 seconds left in the period, he lofted a pass inside to Dereck Lively II, whose dunk produced his 10th assist. Doncic responded by raising his arms and breaking into a wide smile. It was the first 25-point, first-half triple-double in NBA history.

Bills GM says edge rusher Von Miller to practice and play while facing domestic violence charge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, while stressing he and the team are waiting for the legal process to play out rather than rush to judgement. Beane says Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play on Sunday when the Bills travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Beane spoke for the team as the Bills returned from their bye week off. Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after being charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant.

Ohtani, Soto and Yamamoto still up for grabs as teams head home from winter meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were still up for grabs as team officials started to head home following a baseball winter meetings of much talk and little action. Ohtani, the unique two-way star, is expected to get a record contract of $500 million-plus. His agent, Nez Balelo, didn’t travel to the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, preferring to stay away. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged meeting with Ohtani at Dodger Stadium before heading to Nashville. The Yankees have been negotiating a trade to acquire Soto from San Diego.

Ex-Jaguars financial manager accused of stealing more than $22 million, according to court filing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former financial manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the franchise through its virtual credit card program between 2019 and 2023, according to a seven-page court filing. Amit Patel, who worked for the Jaguars for five years beginning in 2018, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transaction in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville. He is accused of using the money to buy vehicles, a condominium, a designer watch, cryptocurrency and other items.

Zach Wilson to start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back in as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson was benched for two games after struggling in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, but will be under center for the Jets’ home game Sunday against the Houston Texans. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision to start Wilson on Wednesday, a day after New York waived Boyle following two ineffective starts and signed Brett Rypien off Seattle’s practice squad. The Jets also have veteran Trevor Siemian, who replaced Boyle in the fourth quarter of New York’s 13-8 loss to Atlanta last Sunday. The Jets have lost five in a row and appear headed to a 13th straight season without a playoff berth.

Mets owner Steve Cohen went to Japan to meet with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns went to Japan before the winter meetings to speak with free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his family. Stearns says “I think it demonstrates Steve’s commitment to do everything he possibly can to bring players to New York.” A 25-year-old right-hander, Yamamoto was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA this season for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League, striking out 169 and walking 28 in 164 innings. Major League Baseball teams have until Jan. 4 to sign him.

UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled in wake of mass shooting in Las Vegas

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night has been canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school. Multiple people were shot at on UNLV’s campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

