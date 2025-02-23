AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:06 p.m. EST

Hat trick puts Alex Ovechkin 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had so many chance to score in the Washington Capitals’ rout of the Edmonton Oilers that he joked, “I’ll take three.” His 32nd hat trick of his 20-year NHL career puts him at 882 goals. He is 13 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record that long seemed unapproachable. Ovechkin, even after missing 16 games with a broken leg earlier this season, is now back on pace to pass Gretzky this spring. The Capitals have 25 left to play for him to make that a reality.

Bell takes only lead in OT to edge Hocevar, Larson in another thrilling NASCAR finish in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Christopher Bell edged Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in overtime Sunday in another close NASCAR Cup Series finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell led only the final lap in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and had a slight edge on the outside when the caution light came on in overtime following a wreck by Josh Berry. The 30-year-old Oklahoma driver has 10 career Cup victories. Austin Cindric led in his Team Penske Ford before he and William Byron, the Daytona 500 winner last week, wrecked with three laps remaining, setting up the overtime. Kyle Busch finished seventh, ending his hopes of snapping a winless streak on the Cup Series. Busch won the Atlanta Truck Series race Saturday.

No. 1 Notre Dame’s backcourt is a tough matchup. NC State’s Zoe Brooks was ready for it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State guard Zoe Brooks had a huge day in helping the 13th-ranked Wolfpack beat No. 1 Notre Dame in double overtime. The 5-foot-10 sophomore went for a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds in the 104-95 win. Brooks had never scored more than 21 points in a game before Sunday. But her big performance included making all 14 of her free throws while attacking the paint. Brooks said she was eager for the challenge of playing Notre Dame’s All-American backcourt of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles.

Alex Rodriguez makes half-court shot, wins Bucknell student $10,000

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez showed his skill on the hardwood, making a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000. The 14-time All-Star was invited to take the shot Sunday during halftime of Bucknell’s basketball game against Army. The 49-year-old tossed a high-arching shot that banked off the backboard and through the hoop, setting off a celebration with students. The three-time MVP was at Bucknell to speak about his company Jump Platforms, which he founded with two other entrepreneurs, Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Lore and Leiser graduated from Bucknell.

Arizona apologizes for ‘unacceptable chant’ from fans at end of basketball loss to BYU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has apologized after the school says some fans participated in an “unacceptable chant” following the basketball team’s 96-95 loss to BYU on Saturday night. According to online video, fans can be heard yelling a profane phrase directed at Mormons as the teams were leaving the court. BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Richie Saunders scored 23 points, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, to give BYU the road victory at No. 19 Arizona. It was the Cougars’ fourth win in a row and second consecutive over a ranked opponent.

Mystics trade 2-time All-Star Ariel Atkins to the Sky for No. 3 pick in WNBA draft

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Mystics have accelerated their rebuild, trading two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky for the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. Washington also received Chicago’s second-round pick in 2027 and the rights to swap first-rounders that year. Atkins helped Washington make the playoffs five times in seven seasons since the team drafted her seventh overall in 2018. She won a WNBA title with the Mystics in 2019 and was the lone remaining player from that team on Washington’s roster. Atkins joins a Sky team led by Chennedy Carter and young stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Mikaela Shiffrin gets historic 100th World Cup race win and ties record for most podiums

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has created more history in her storied ski career by winning a World Cup slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin got a record-extending 100th World Cup race win. Her 155th career podium finish in World Cup races also tied the all-time record with Swedish men’s great Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin was the first-run leader at Sestriere, Italy and protected that to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic who is a three-time winner this season. Shiffrin’s U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan was third.

Brian Campbell cashes in on a big break and wins Mexico Open for first PGA Tour title

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Brian Campbell played well enough to win the Mexico Open for his first PGA Tour victory. He also needed the break of a lifetime. In a playoff with Aldrich Potgieter, Campbell sent his tee shot on the second extra hole well off the property and out-of-bounds. But it hit some trees and bounced back in play. He wound up hitting wedge to 4 feet for the winning birdie when Potgieter failed to make his 6-foot birdie putt. The victory sends Campbell to the Masters and PGA Championship and The Players Championship. He also gets into five $20 million signature events.

It turns out Venus Williams won’t play at Indian Wells after the tournament announced she would

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — It turns out 44-year-old Venus Williams will not be playing at the BNP Paribas Open. The tournament in Indian Wells, California, revealed on Sunday that Williams won’t play, days after it announced she would be competing there as a wild card. It was an odd backtrack that came several hours after audio made the rounds on social media of Williams saying she would not be competing at the tournament in the Coachella Valley next month. Williams hasn’t competed anywhere on tour since a first-round loss at the Miami Open in March 2024. That was less than two weeks after she lost her opening match at Indian Wells.

Alex Bregman hits a 2-run homer and gets 3 hits in his spring debut with the Boston Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer as part of a three-hit day in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bregman also had a single in the first inning and a double off the fence in the fourth. The two-time All-Star signed a $120 million, three-year deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

