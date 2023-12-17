AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:05 p.m. EST

James Cook leads dominant rushing attack as Bills trample Cowboys 31-10

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — James Cook had a career-best 179 yards rushing and scored twice as Buffalo dominated on the ground, and the Bills beat Dallas 31-10, ending the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak. Josh Allen threw for just 94 yards for the Bills, who won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak ended on Oct. 1. Buffalo gained ground in the AFC playoff race, moving one game ahead of Denver and Pittsburgh. The Cowboys clinched their third playoff berth before kickoff thanks to other results around the league. But nothing else went right for Dallas. The Bills rushed for 266 yards and had 28 first downs to the Cowboys’ 14.

McCaffrey scores 3 TDs and 49ers clinch NFC West with 45-29 rout of Cardinals for 6th straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns, Charvarius Ward had two interceptions, including a pick-6, and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West while pushing their winning streak to six games with a 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Brock Purdy completed 16 of 25 passes for 242 yards and tied a career high with four touchdowns, shaking off a hard hit in the second quarter that caused him to miss a few plays. The 49ers have won all their games during the winning streak by at least 12 points. They have also won 12 straight against divisional opponents in the NFC West.

Chiefs beat Patriots 27-17 to thrill Taylor Swift, Swifties in crowd

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running back Jerick McKinnon threw for one touchdown and ran for another to help Kansas City beat the New England Patriots 27-17 in front of Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift. Patrick Mahomes passed for 305 yards and two scores. The defending Super Bowl champions snapped a two-game losing streak and maintained control of the AFC West race. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who is in a relationship with Swift, caught five passes for 28 yards, but also had a potential touchdown bounce off his hands. Bailey Zappe made his third straight start in place of benched first-round draft pick Mac Jones. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 180 yards for the Patriots. New England lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts questionable for Monday night vs Seahawks because of illness, AP source says

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night’s game at Seattle because of an illness, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the injury report hasn’t been released yet, said Hurts will travel separately from the team. The Eagles have lost two straight games but would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks and win their final three games.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase day to day with shoulder injury. DT Reader and CB Ivey lost for the season

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is day to day with a shoulder injury suffered in Saturday’s win over the Vikings. Coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that Chase has a sprained shoulder joint. The Bengals will be without defensive tackle DJ Reader and cornerback DJ Ivey for the rest of the season. Cincinnati will play at Pittsburgh on Saturday as both teams fight to stay in the playoff race. Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won his third consecutive start after being pushed into service when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury Nov. 16.

Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks’ career rebounding record in victory over Rockets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 17 rebounds, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the Bucks’ career rebounding leader, and Damian Lillard scored 39 points in Milwaukee’s 128-119 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Antetokounmpo’s highest rebounding total of the season allowed him to pass Abdul-Jabbar after he had already moved past the Hall of Famer for the team’s scoring record. He is also the Bucks’ career leader in assists, joining Michael Jordan (Chicago), LeBron James (Cleveland) and Kevin Garnett (Minnesota) as the only players to lead a franchise in all three categories.

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord commits to transfer to Syracuse and new coach Fran Brown

Quarterback Kyle McCord, who started every game this season for Ohio State, has announced he is transferring to Syracuse. McCord passed for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his third season at Ohio Sate, but first as a starter. He was a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia. McCord is the latest transfer addition for new Syracuse coach Fran Brown. The former Georgia assistant coach has also received transfer commits from former Bulldogs receivers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes. Brown is a New Jersey native who previously worked at Temple and Rutgers before spending two seasons with Georgia.

Bernhard Langer and son win PNC Championship. Woods finishes hopeful for next year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer capped off a magical year by winning the PNC Championship for the fifth time with his son. Never mind the 30 mph wind. Langer and Jason Langer put together a 59 with 10 birdies on the opening 11 holes. They won by two shots over David Duval and his son. Tiger Woods and 14-year-old son Charlie tied for fifth after a 61. Charlie delivered a big moment when he chipped for birdie and Woods couldn’t help but smile. The 66-year-old Langer earlier this year set the PGA Tour Champions record with his 46th win.

Auburn controls USC 91-75 in Bronny James’ first road game

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 15 points with six assists and Jaylin Williams had 14 points to help Auburn beat USC 91-75 as the Trojans’ Bronny James continued to work his way back to the court after suffering cardiac arrest. The Tigers controlled the game most of the way Sunday in the first road appearance for James. The Trojans dropped their third straight game. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James scored five points in 14 minutes, making 3 of 4 free throws late. He couldn’t corral the ball on an alley-oop chance in the final two minutes.

Texans win without Stroud, beating Titans 19-16 on Fairbairn’s 54-yard field goal in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Houston Texans rallied from a 13-point deficit without C.J. Stroud to beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16. The Texans entered the day one spot outside of the AFC’s seven-team playoff field. They pushed themselves into that seventh spot for the moment by winning without several key players, including Stroud — their standout rookie quarterback — along with top receiver Nico Collins, right tackle George Fant and a pair of defensive starters out injured. Case Keenum made his first start since Week 17 of the 2021 season for Cleveland.

