AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:04 p.m. EDT

Rays win 12th straight to start season, 1 shy of MLB record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays won their 12th straight game to start the season, one short of the major league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox. The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history. Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak matches the team record set in June 2004. Taj Bradley won his major league debut for the Rays. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed three runs and struck out eight over five innings. Arozarena made it 3-0 with a homer off Chris Sale in the first. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 30 home runs and has outscored opponents 92-27.

LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat Raptors 109-105 in play-in game

TORONTO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 39 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 against his former team and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in a play-in tournament game. The Bulls will visit the Miami Heat on Friday night for the chance to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and a first-round playoff matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 32 points but Toronto’s season ended in disappointment.

Vinícius, Benzema lead Real Madrid past Chelsea 2-0 in CL

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored again against Chelsea to lead Real Madrid to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Substitute Marco Asensio also scored for Madrid after Benzema had netted his sixth goal in five matches against the English club in the latest meeting between the last two European champions. Chelsea played the final half-hour with 10 men after Ben Chilwell was sent off for stopping a Madrid breakaway. It was a second consecutive defeat for new Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard after he replaced Graham Potter amid the team’s disappointing results.

AP mock NFL draft: CJ Stroud goes to the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks. There’s still no general consensus on which QB will go first. Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? The Panthers themselves are still trying to decide and they’re doing their due diligence on Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in the process. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around. The first edition of the AP’s 2023 mock draft says it’ll be Stroud.

Umpire hospitalized after getting hit in head by relay throw

CLEVELAND (AP) — Umpire Larry Vanover is being evaluated for a concussion and other injuries at a hospital after being struck in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The 67-year-old Vanover was knocked down by the throw from Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez. Vanover was positioned on the infield grass between second and the mound. MaJor League Baseball said Vanover is being checked for a head injury “and other potential medical issues. The timeline on his return is to be determined.” He’s expected to be hospitalized overnight. Plate umpire Chris Cuccione told a pool reporter Vanover had a large knot on his head.

MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games

PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh. MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes. Through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

Dad says university failed to treat NFL veteran who shot 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The father of a former NFL player who fatally shot six people before killing himself two years ago is suing the alma mater where his son played football. An autopsy eventually diagnosed Phillip Adams with a severe form of the degenerative brain disease commonly known as CTE that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and memory loss. Now, Alonzo E. Adams says South Carolina State University did not properly train employees to treat the sustained head trauma that his son suffered during a college career that lasted from 2006 to 2009. That alleged negligence contributed to Adams’ death following the April 8, 2021, mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to a March 31 complaint.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match

YouTube star Jake Paul will take on UFC veteran Nick Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas. Paul tweeted that day will a “funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him back to” UFC President Dana White. That Twitter post was the latest in a back-and-forth exchange that led up to the announcement. Their team members also got into an altercation during an October event promoting Paul’s fight against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. After Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision, he said he wanted to fight Diaz.

Too perfect? Scores of 10 are everywhere in NCAA gymnastics

Perfection is growing in NCAA gymnastics. There have been 79 perfect 10s awarded during the 2023 season heading into the national championships this weekend. That’s more than triple the average of 10s that were awarded annually during the 2010s. An influx of talent has helped lead to the spike, though some within the sport are fearful the 10 could lose some of its luster if awarded too frequently. Defending NCAA champion Trinity Thomas of Florida has 27 perfect 10s in her career, one short of the record.

Japan park where Babe Ruth played subject of climate battle

TOKYO (AP) — A historic baseball stadium in Tokyo where Babe Ruth played could be demolished. It’s part of a disputed redevelopment plan harshly criticized by environmentalists. Ruth played in 1934 at the Meiji Jingu stadium on a barnstorming tour with other American stars that included Lou Gehrig, Lefty Gomez, and Jimmie Foxx. Ruth homered several times before 60,000 fans in games at the stadium. Only three other major ballparks remain where Ruth played: Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Koshien Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Wrigley and Fenway have been renovated, but plans to save Meiji Jingu have been dismissed by developers and politicians.

