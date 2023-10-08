AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:03 p.m. EDT

AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps to No. 5, Miami slides after epic gaffe and hoops schools make history

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in the rankings. No. 1 Georgia got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan had 11 first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote. Oklahoma jumped seven places after beating Texas. The Longhorns slipped to No. 9. For the first time ever, basketball blue bloods Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Louisville are ranked in football at the same time.

Bochy 1 victory from another LCS appearance after Rangers beat Orioles 11-8 to go up 2-0 in ALDS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Garver hit a third-inning grand slam and the Texas Rangers won their fourth consecutive game to start this postseason, pushing the Baltimore Orioles to the brink of elimination with an 11-8 victory in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. The wild-card Rangers have outscored the Orioles and Tampa Bay — the top two teams in the American League in the regular season — by 25-11. Bruce Bochy moved within one win of his first AL Championship Series as a manager. He reached that round four times in the National League, winning three World Series titles with San Francisco.

Colts uncertain about the severity of right shoulder injury to rookie QB Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts don’t how much time, if any, Anthony Richardson might miss after leaving Sunday’s game with an injured right shoulder. Coach Shane Steichen said he did not know extent of the injury following the game. Richardson is expected to have more medical checks Sunday night. The rookie was hurt when he landed awkwardly on a 4-yard run two defenders draped around him late in the first half. He stayed down several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent, with his shoulder drooping to the right side. A few minutes later, the team’s medical staff escorted Richardson to the locker room.

Kiptum sets world marathon record in Chicago in 2:00:35, breaking Kipchoge’s mark

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum set a world record in the Chicago Marathon. Kiptum finished in 2 hours, 35 seconds to shatter fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge’s old mark by 34 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands also took advantage of cool and cloudy weather that’s considered ideal for a marathon to win the women’s race in 2:13:44. That’s the second-fastest ever for a woman at the 26.2-mile distance. Kiptum won the London Marathon in the spring in 2:01:25 and shaved almost a minute off the world record set last year in Berlin by Kipchoge. Hassan’s time is second behind the women’s world record of 2:11:53 set last month in Berlin by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia.

Make it 23 titles: Unstoppable Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has won two more gold medals at the 2023 gymnastics world championships. She first claimed the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition, and returned later in the afternoon to take the gold medal in the floor exercise final. In Antwerp, Belgium, where she started her collection of 23 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage. She also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event. Biles has won a record 37 medals at the world championships and Olympics.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Vikings 27-20; Travis Kelce catches TD pass after hurting ankle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one to Travis Kelce after the All-Pro tight end briefly left the game with an ankle injury, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. Mahomes went 31 for 41 for 281 yards and no turnovers in his most efficient performance of the season for the defending champion Chiefs. Kirk Cousins threw touchdowns to Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison for the Vikings. Minnesota had two chances at the tying touchdown in the final five minutes but was hindered by a late hamstring injury to star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce returns to game vs Vikings after right ankle injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the game with a right ankle injury in the second quarter at Minnesota. He returned after halftime. Kelce caught a short pass in the right flat from Patrick Mahomes on second-and-1 when he lost his footing in an awkward fall to the turf. CBS reported that Kelce was taken for X-rays on his right foot. He watched the first drive of the third quarter on the sideline before going back in on the next drive. Kelce’s rumored girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, was not at the game.

Pickett hits Pickens for late touchdown as Steelers rally to stun mistake-prone Ravens 17-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining and the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. Pickett and the rest of Pittsburgh’s sporadic offense managed little over the game’s first 55 minutes. A late interception by rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gave the Steelers life and Pickett responded by driving Pittsburgh 80 yards in eight plays, the last 41 coming on a rainbow down the sideline to Pickens. Lamar Jackson threw for 236 yards for the Ravens, who fell into a tie with Pittsburgh atop the AFC North at 3-2.

Jets rally past Broncos 31-21 with long TD from Breece Hall and scoop-and-score from Bryce Hall

DENVER (AP) — The New York Jets snapped a three-game skid by rallying past the Denver Broncos 31-21 in Nathaniel Hackett’s return to Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos imploded with many of the same problems that coach Sean Payton criticized Hackett for overseeing last year in Denver. Now the Jets’ offensive coordinator, Hackett’s new team erased a 13-8 halftime deficit by scoring a touchdown and three field goals to start the second half. They held on for the win when linebacker Quincy Williams strip-sacked Russell Wilson in the final minute and cornerback Bryce Hall scooped up the ball and scored.

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson leaves in the 4th quarter with a hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game in the fourth quarter due to a right hamstring injury. Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third down pass deep in Kansas City territory. He limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg. The Vikings scored a touchdown two plays later. Jefferson watched the next drive from the sideline without a helmet. The All-Pro who led the NFL in receptions and yards last season has never missed a game in his career.

