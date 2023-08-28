AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:03 p.m. EDT

Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player

GENEVA (AP) — Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation have asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match. The heads of the regional bodies say his “unacceptable behavior has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer.” The heads also want interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation’s request to UEFA to suspend it from international competitions. The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics because a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League.

Patrick Mahomes is unanimous choice by AP for the top spot among NFL quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC championship game five straight seasons. It’s no surprise Mahomes was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among quarterbacks. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at QB, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points. Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Hurts finished behind Mahomes in that order.

Mother of beleaguered Spanish soccer chief starts hunger strike as calls mount for his resignation

MADRID (AP) — The mother of the Spanish soccer federation president under fire for kissing a player during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony has started a hunger strike in a church in southern Spain in defense of her son. Ángeles Béjar, mother of suspended federation president Luis Rubiales, said Monday she would remain on hunger strike until a solution is found to the treatment of her son. Speaking to reporters outside the church in the southern town of Motril, Rubiales’ cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, joined his mother in calling on the player, Jenni Hermoso, to tell the truth. Hermoso has denied Rubiales’ claim the kiss was consensual. FIFA provisionally suspended Rubiales on Saturday after he gave a defiant speech and refused to resign.

Andy Reid in the lead spot in AP’s NFL Top 5 head coach rankings

Andy Reid couldn’t win the big one until he went to Kansas City and got Patrick Mahomes. Now, there’s no telling how many big games the coach affectionately known as “Big Red” will win. Reid was a near-unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among NFL head coaches, receiving eight of nine first-place votes. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five head coaches, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively. Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh finished behind Reid in that order.

Black offensive coordinators remain rare even as major college football coaching staffs diversify

The dearth of Black coaches leading major college football programs routinely draws scrutiny. This season 14 of 133 major college programs and seven of 69 Power Five conference teams will have Black head coaches. Just as notable is how drastically under-represented African-Americans are among offensive coordinators, the job mostly likely to lead to a head-coaching gig. Only seven Black coaches will be offensive coordinators at Power Five schools this season, and only nine across all of the top tier of Division I.

No. 4 seed Holger Rune is biggest upset victim so far on US Open’s first day

NEW YORK (AP) — The opening day of the U.S. Open has claimed its biggest upset victim so far: No. 4 seed Holger Rune. Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena downed Rune 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, for his first-ever victory over a top-10 player. Rune, a 20-year-old Dane who cracked the top 5 after reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon, had complained about being assigned to one of the outer courts. No. 1-ranked defending champion Iga Swiatek, needed just 58 minutes to beat Swede Rebecca Peterson. And Spaniard Rebeka Masarova downed eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari, with the Greek complaining she was bothered by the smell of marijuana smoke during her loss.

Fiona Ferro, a tennis player who accused her ex-coach of sexual assault, returned to the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis player Fiona Ferro has returned to compete at the U.S. Open a year after she accused her former coach of rape. That case is still pending. Ferro, who’s from France, took a few months off from the tour after going public with her story following a loss in qualifying at Flushing Meadows in 2022. And she still has not hired a personal coach for 1-on-1 work, instead training with a group of players who are coached by someone from the French tennis federation. She lost in the first round Monday in New York to Victoria Azarenka, who offered kind words afterward.

No one in college football has bigger shoes to fill than Georgia’s Carson Beck.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No one in college football has bigger shoes to fill than Carson Beck. His predecessor as Georgia’s starting quarterback was Stetson Bennett, who guided the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships and was always at his best in the biggest games. Now, after three years spent watching mostly from the sidelines, Beck is finally getting his chance to lead the No. 1 Bulldogs. Coach Kirby Smart is confident that he’s got the right man for a daunting job. But Beck knows if the Bulldogs slip the least bit offensively, it will be easy to pin the blame on the new guy.

Bronny James is doing well and ‘we just have to be patient,’ says USC coach Andy Enfield

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield says Bronny James is doing well and attending classes after the highly regarded freshman guard went into cardiac arrest during a workout last month. The James family previously released a statement saying a congenital heart defect was the probable cause. The statement says the heart defect can be treated and that the family is confident the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will have a full recovery and return to the court in the near future.

Liberty beat Aces 94-85, tighten up race for top seed in WNBA playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 25 points and Breanna Stewart added 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 94-85 in the final regular season meeting between the teams. The Liberty cut the Aces’ lead for the top overall seed in the playoffs to 1 1/2 games with only a handful left to play. The teams potentially wouldn’t meet again until the WNBA Finals. They split their four regular-season games. New York (28-7) has won four straight since losing in Las Vegas on Aug. 17. Jackie Young scored 24 points to lead the Aces (30-6).

