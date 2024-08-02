AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:03 a.m. EDT

Federal judge overturns $4.7 billion jury verdict in ‘Sunday Ticket’ lawsuit and rules for NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overturned a jury’s $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and granted judgment to the NFL. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez ruled Thursday that the testimony of two witnesses for the subscribers had flawed methodologies and should have been excluded. The jury on June 27 awarded $4.7 billion in damages to residential and commercial subscribers after it ruled the NFL violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service.

Sha’Carri breezes through opening round at first-ever Olympics race, wins 100 heat in 10.94 seconds

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson blazed through a no-fuss opening round in the 100 meters, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals. The American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France. Unlike Olympic trials earlier this month, Richardson got off to a nice start, kicked into overdrive and cruised into the finish, tapping her chest with her hands as she crossed the line.

Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics. Khelif has fought at numerous major amateur boxing tournaments over the past six years, including the Tokyo Olympics. She’s a formidable athlete with respected fighting skills. She’s even won a few regional gold medals. But Khelif was decidedly not known as a dominant champion, an overpowering physical specimen or even a particularly hard puncher at her weight. The reality to those who actually watch Olympic-style boxing is quite different.

Who is Italian boxer Angela Carini and why did she quit her fight against Imane Khelif?

PARIS (AP) — Italian boxer Angela Carini quit her boxing match against Algerian opponent Imane Khelif after just 46 seconds. Carini said she wasn’t making a political statement about Khelif. The Algerian was disqualified from last year’s world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. But Carini’s move reopened debate about Khelif’s status. Carini was an Italian champion in clay pigeon shooting before she switched to boxing. She made the switch to boxing after her brother made the same move. Carini won silver medals at both the world and European championships in 2019.

Simone Biles says she loves her ‘black job,’ an apparent clapback at Donald Trump

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has entered the fray of the U.S. presidential race with a social media post that appears to clap back at Donald Trump’s comment about “Black jobs.” Responding to a photo of her posted on X on Friday, Biles writes, “I love my black job.” The Republican Trump has been criticized for arguing during his June debate with Democratic President Joe Biden that migrants are taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs” from Americans. Trump’s remark angered critics, who called it a racist and insulting attempt to expand his appeal beyond his white conservative base. Trump’s campaign hasn’t returned a message seeking comment on what Biles posted.

Simone Biles makes history with second all-around Olympic gymnastics title, 8 years after her first

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion. Biles’ total of 59.131 was just ahead of Andrade at 57.932. That’s one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event. Still, the meet ended just like all the ones Biles has started and finished over the last 11 years: with hugs and gold on the way. American Sunisa Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, earned the bronze.

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after 200M IM race at the Olympics following an asthma attack

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics. A Slovakian team spokesman says Potocka suffered an asthma attack after the race. She was given first aid and carried off on a stretcher. The spokesman says the 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in the Olympic Village, where the team doctor was waiting for her.

Brett Rypien throws 3 TD passes, leads the Bears to a 21-17 storm-shortened victory over the Texans

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — While Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud and other starters from both teams watched from the sideline, the NFL’s new kickoffs didn’t provide any excitement. Brett Rypien stole the show before lighting and heavy rain ended the game. The veteran quarterback threw three touchdown passes, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-17 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game. The NFL’s exhibition opener was stopped with 3:31 left in the third quarter and was called off after a 36-minute delay. All eyes were on the NFL’s radical new kickoffs rule at the start. The league dramatically redesigned the play, aiming to revive it after a record-low returns last season.

Carlos Alcaraz reaches the Olympics men’s tennis singles final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal. He beat Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday. Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who already owns four Grand Slam titles and is about a month younger than Vincent Richards of the U.S. was when he claimed the gold in Paris in 1924. Alcaraz won the French Open in June and Wimbledon last month. He will face Novak Djokovic of Serbia or Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

First two kickoff under NFL’s new rules are both returned to the 26

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The first two kickoffs under the NFL’s radical new rule were both returned a yard farther than the old touchback. Houston’s Steven Sims fielded Cairo Santos’ kickoff at the 5 and ran 21 yards before he was tackled at the 26 to open Thursday night’s preseason game between the Texans and Chicago Bears. Touchbacks used to result in the offense starting at the 25. After the Texans scored on the opening drive, Chicago’s Tyler Scott caught Ka’imi Fairbairn’s kickoff at the 7 and returned it 19 yards to the 26. With both teams sitting starters, all eyes were on the overhauled kickoffs during the annual Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Stadium.

