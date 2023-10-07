AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:02 a.m. EDT

Chiefs’ Kelce: ‘Just got to keep living’ as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he has to keep “living and enjoying the moments” while his budding relationship with Taylor Swift has thrown the latest celebrity power couple into the spotlight. Kelce spoke to the media Friday for the first time since Swift first attended one of his games on Sept. 24 against Chicago. He says that he has always been able to compartmentalize his personal life and his private life, though it has become much more challenging given Swift’s status as a global pop superstar. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have won three straight games as they head to Minnesota on Sunday.

Megan Rapinoe honored by team OL Reign in front of record NWSL crowd of 34,130

SEATTLE (AP) — Retiring star Megan Rapinoe was honored by club team OL Reign in front of a National Women’s Soccer League record crowd of 34,130, many of whom wore pink wigs in her honor. With her family and fiancé Sue Bird looking on, Rapinoe started for the Reign in a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit as Lumen Field’s public address system played “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” when she took to the field. Rapinoe had already played her final match with the U.S. national team last month, but Friday marked her final regular-season home game for the Reign. The team is on the bubble to make the NWSL playoffs.

Clayton Kershaw overcomes shoulder injury to will himself into another Dodgers postseason

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their NL Division Series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. At age 35 and in his 16th season, the left-hander may be making his final postseason appearance. Kershaw missed over a month with a shoulder injury that he and the team have said little about. Besides Kershaw and veteran Lance Lynn, the Dodgers will be relying on rookie starters against the dynamic D-backs duo of Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen. With a day off between Games 1 and 2, Kelly and Gallen could return to start Games 4 and 5 if the series goes the distance.

Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024

LONDON (AP) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league could stage a game in yet another international location “as early as next year.” Goodell spoke at a fans’ forum in London, which is hosting three games this season before the international slate switches to Germany for two games in November. The league recently confirmed that cities in Spain and Brazil are under review as potential hosts in the future. League officials have made site visits to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and Madrid in Spain to examine stadiums and talk to local stakeholders. The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Swiatek ends Gauff’s 16-match winning streak in Beijing, Alcaraz breezes through in Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek has ended Coco Gauff’s 16-match winning streak to advance to the China Open final with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over the U.S. Open champion. It was the 19-year-old Gauff’s first loss since the quarterfinals in Montreal, a span that included titles in Cincinnati and at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No.22-ranked Liudmila Samsonova in Sunday’s final after the Russian ousted fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-6, 6-3. At the Shanghai Masters, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz beat Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 7-5 in the second round. Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 for his 60th win of the season.

Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time to become the most decorated gymnast in history. Ten years after she won her first in the same Belgian city as a 16-year-old, Biles scored 58.399 points across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to beat Rebeca Andrade of Brazil by 1.633 points. Biles’ U.S. teammate Shilese Jones took the bronze medal, with 56.332 points. Biles now has 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast ever — male or female — at the sport’s two signature events ahead of the retired Vitaly Scherbo.

The Orioles and Rangers took different paths to recover after losing over 100 games in 2021

BALTIMORE (AP) — In two years, the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers went from triple-digit losses to the postseason. That’s about the extent of their similarities. Baltimore rebuilt through high draft picks and a loaded farm system. Texas was aggressive in free agency. The Orioles have the lowest payroll of any American League playoff team. The Rangers have the highest. Even in the dugout, it’s a battle of youth vs. experience. Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde is managing in the postseason for the first time. Texas’ Bruce Bochy is trying to win his fourth World Series. The Orioles and Rangers begin their AL Division Series on Saturday in Baltimore.

Braves face Phillies in NLDS looking for payback after shocking playoff loss a year ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves walked off the field a year ago a thoroughly beaten team, their defense of the World Series championship wiped out in less than a week. Now, they’ve got another shot at the team that delivered the playoff heartache. The 104-win Braves take their power-packed lineup into the NL Division Series for a much-anticipated postseason rematch against the Phillies. Last year, Philadelphia stunned the Braves in a series that wasn’t all that close. After splitting the first two games in Atlanta, the Phillies won the final two on their home field by a combined score of 17-4.

Rebeca Andrade wins vault’s world title, denies Biles another gold medal at world championships

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil has denied Simone Biles a 22nd world title by winning the women’s vault competition ahead of the American superstar. A day after she became the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles hoped she could claim back the vault title she last won in 2019 by performing her extremely difficult signature Yurchenko double pike. But she fell on her back on the landing. Biles then delivered a near-flawless Cheng to finish with a combined score of 14.549. Andrade delivered two nearly flawless efforts to snatch the gold medal with a margin of 0.201 points. Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea took the bronze medal with 14.416.

Correa leads Twins in ALDS against his former team the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker admitted this week that Carlos Correa is one of his favorite players. That goodwill toward the former Astro-turned Minnesota star won’t extend into this weekend when Houston hosts the Twins in the AL Division Series. The Twins beat the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series to win a playoff series for the first time in 21 years and get the chance to face the defending champion Astros, who are in their seventh-consecutive division series.

