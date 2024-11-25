AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:01 p.m. EST

UConn loses its cool, then loses a game. And Dan Hurley had some thoughts afterward

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Dan Hurley fell. So did UConn. Hurley, the often-fiery coach of the two-time defending national champions, was livid over an over-the-back call in the final minute of overtime in what became No. 2 UConn’s 99-97 loss to Memphis in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The foul was called on UConn’s Liam McNeeley on an offensive rebound in what was a tie game with 40.3 seconds remaining. Hurley dropped to his knees and got a technical foul, and Memphis’ PJ Carter made all four free throws — two for the personal, two for the technical — to put the Tigers ahead for good.

A judge has rejected a request to block a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member from playing in a conference tournament on grounds that she’s transgender. Monday’s ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews in Denver will allow the player to continue competing in the Mountain West Conference women’s championship in Las Vegas this week. His order also upholds the seedings and pairings in the tournament. The ruling comes after a lawsuit was filed by nine current players against the Mountain West Conference challenging the league’s policies for allowing transgender players to participate. The players argued that letting her compete poses a safety risk and is unfair.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — John and Jim Harbaugh hugged at midfield during pregame warmups as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the third time the Harbaugh brothers have faced off as NFL coaches, but the first since Super Bowl 47 in 2013 when the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans. The other regular-season game took place on Thanksgiving night in 2011. The Ravens beat the Niners 16-6 in Baltimore. Jim Harbaugh left San Francisco after the 2014 season and went to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, before returning to the NFL this year.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical. An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30. Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros. He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons.

Tiger Woods will be going to Hero World Challenge as a tournament host only. Woods disclosed on social media channels that he won’t be playing in the Bahamas. Woods had a sixth back surgery on Sept. 13 and is still recovering. The surgery was to alleviate some of the back spasms. Still to be determined is whether Woods plays the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, on Dec. 14-15. Woods says the 20-man field in the Bahamas will be filled out by Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap and Jason Day. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel tied an NHL record with four assists in the opening period and finished with five as the Tampa Bay Lightning cruised past the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 on Monday. Jake Guentzel scored twice while Mikey Eyssimont, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Nick Perbix, Anthony Cirelli and Luke Glendening also scored for Tampa Bay. Hagel tied a franchise record with five assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots. Ivan Ivan scored both goals for Colorado. Justus Annunen, who was pulled in the first period but returned for the third, allowed five goals on 16 shots. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Indiana should be able to breathe easy. The Hoosiers have very little chance of making it to the Big Ten championship game. In the Southeastern Conference, Georgia has a spot in the league title game but with that comes a lot of worry. Conference title games give teams a chance to hang a banner, but for national title contenders it is an additional chance for a season-wrecking loss — even with an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field.

U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is retiring from international soccer. Naeher is on the team’s roster for a pair of upcoming matches in Europe but those will be her last after a full 11 years playing for the United States. Naeher was on the U.S. team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2019 and the gold medal at this year’s Olympics in France. She’s the only U.S. goalkeeper to earn a shutout in both a World Cup and an Olympic final.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula 1 will expand the grid in 2026 to make room for an American team that is partnered with General Motors. The approval ends years of wrangling that launched a federal investigation into why Colorado-based Liberty Media, would not approve the team initially started by Michael Andretti, who has since stepped aside. The 11th team will be called Cadillac F1 and be run by new Andretti Global majority owners Dan Towriss and Mark Walter. The team will use Ferrari engines its first two years until GM has a Cadillac engine built for competition in time for the 2028 season.

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone. Pierce said Aidan O’Connell is on injured reserve with a broken thumb. He could be available to start when the Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. The Raiders also could turn to Desmond Ridder. He replaced Minshew when he was injured late in Sunday’s 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

