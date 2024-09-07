AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Northern Illinois stuns No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 with field goal in final minute

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kanon Woodill hit a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play, Cade Haberman blocked a 62-yard try as time expired and Northern Illinois stunned No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday. Haberman blocked the 62-yard attempt by Notre Dame’s Mitch Jeter, allowing the jubilant Huskies to claim their first nonconference victory against a ranked opponent since a 19-16 upset of No. 21 Alabama in 2003. Notre Dame looked like it was in position to get some separation from Northern Illinois, but an interception thrown by Riley Leonard set up the winning field goal for the Huskies.

Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 3 Texas to a 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan. The Longhorns moved the ball at will through the air and on the ground against the defending national champions, whose turnover-prone offense failed to throw or run the ball effectively. Michigan had won a Big Ten-record 29 consecutive regular-season games and 23 straight home games. Texas led 24-3 at halftime and didn’t give up a touchdown until Davis Warren threw a 31-yard pass to Semaj Morgan with 1:54 left.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: 3 years in at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman is again explaining a stunning loss

Marcus Freeman still has not mastered the most underrated part of being a college football coach at a blue-blood school: Beat the teams you’re supposed to beat. The Notre Dame coach can now add a stunning home loss to 28-point underdog Northern Illinois to a resume that already includes being upset at home by Marshall and a Stanford team that was in the midst of a 3-9 season back in 2022. The 38-year-old Freeman said afterward the Fighting Irish have been here before. Sort of. In Year 3, this one is far worse.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win the US Open for her third Grand Slam title

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the U.S. Open women’s final to win her first championship at Flushing Meadows and second Grand Slam title of the year. The victory on Saturday allowed the second-seeded Sabalenka to add to the trophy she earned at the Australian Open in January. Sabalenka is a 26-year-old from Belarus who was the runner-up to Coco Gauff at last year’s U.S. Open. The sixth-seeded Pegula is from New York and was participating in a major final for the first time at age 30. Pegula has won 15 of her past 17 matches over the past month but both losses came against Sabalenka, including in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for the rest of the WNBA season due to a wrist injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese’s historic rookie season is over. The Chicago Sky forward says on social media that she has a season-ending injury, which the team confirmed was to her wrist. Reese finishes the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. It’s the highest rebound average in the history of the WNBA. Reese also set the rookie record with 26 double-doubles — her last coming in a win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Packers QB Jordan Love has an MCL injury and should return this season, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love injured his medial collateral ligament in the team’s season-opening game but didn’t suffer damage to his ACL and should return at some point this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the severity of Love’s injury. A timetable for Love’s return wasn’t specified. ESPN and NFL Network first reported the update on Love,. ESPN reported Love could miss three to four weeks. NFL Network estimated it at three to six weeks.

Canada beats United States in U.S. for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly for its first win over the Americans on U.S. soil since 1957. Coming off defeats to Panama and Uruguay at the Copa America, the U.S. has lost three straight games for the first time since 2015 against Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica. Shaffelburg put Canada ahead in the 17th minute after Tim Ream’s pass bounced away from Johnny Cardoso and David added his 29th international goal in the 58th for the lead when Ream turned over the ball in front of his own goal.

Nuggets star Jamal Murray agrees to a 4-year, $208M max contract extension, AP source says

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that star point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with the Denver Nuggets. Murray made a remarkable comeback after missing the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL to help Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets to their first NBA title in 2023. Murray had an injury-filled 2023-24 season and postseason and that was followed by a disappointing run with the Canadian team at the Paris Olympics. But when teamed with Jokic, Murray makes the Nuggets a championship contender featuring arguably the best pick-and-roll duo in the league.

Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday. The last major singles title for a man from the United States was won by Andy Roddick at Flushing Meadows in 2003. Roddick was also the last U.S. man to appear in the final in New York, in 2006, and the last to participate in any Slam final, in 2009. The 12th-seeded Fritz is a 26-year-old from California. The No. 1-ranked Sinner is playing in his second major title match of the season after winning the Australian Open in January.

Saleh says it’s ‘fair’ to rule out holdout Reddick for Jets’ season opener at San Francisco

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Haason Reddick won’t play in the New York Jets’ season-opening game Monday night at San Francisco while he remains in a contract dispute with the team. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Saturday “that would be fair” to rule out Reddick, who has not been at the team’s facility since the Jets’ trade for him from Philadelphia became official on April 1. The two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher is seeking a contract extension and has requested a trade from New York — something general manager Joe Douglas has twice said the team won’t honor.

