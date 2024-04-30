AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:00 p.m. EDT

James, Ham face uncertain futures with Lakers after being eliminated from playoffs by Nuggets again

DENVER (AP) — The futures of LeBron James and Darvin Ham with the Los Angeles Lakers remain murky. One might choose to leave and the other might not have a choice. For James, the decision is his on whether he wants to wear purple and gold again in his 22nd NBA season. For Ham, it’s about whether the team brings him back for a third season as coach after back-to-back series losses to Denver. Big decisions loom after the defending champion Nuggets eliminated Los Angeles from the playoffs with a 108-106 win in Game 5 on Monday.

Brad Stevens selected as NBA’s executive of the year after Celtics’ NBA-best regular season

Brad Stevens has been announced as the NBA’s executive of the year. It’s the first such award for Stevens, who is in his third season as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics after serving as their coach for eight seasons. The Celtics were an NBA-best 64-18 in the regular season. The voting panel for the award consisted of team basketball executives from around the NBA. Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti and Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly finished in second and third place on Tuesday.

Analysis: McIlroy had a blast in New Orleans. It was just what he needed

Rory McIlroy says it was during a drunken lunch after the Ryder Cup that he asked Shane Lowry to be his teammate in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. That was some six months ago and it worked out better than he could have imagined. It’s not so much he and Lowry won the PGA Tour’s only official team event. They rediscovered the joy of golf. McIlroy has been winning plenty. But he’s also caught in the middle of the battle with LIV Golf that has torn apart the sport. McIlroy says reinjecting fun into golf can always help.

Pac-12 posts an impressive haul in the NFL draft before the conference breaks up

The final season of the Pac-12 turned out to be as big a hit in the NFL draft as it was on the field. The conference that is breaking up with 10 schools joining new leagues next season produced a record haul over the draft weekend led by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of Southern California. The Pac-12 produced six of the top 15 players, eight overall first-rounders and 43 total players drafted for the most for the conference in the seven-round era that started in 1994. Only the SEC had more players picked with 59.

The Twins’ home-run sausage is fueling their eight-game winning streak

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are no stranger to unique home-run celebrations. Last season, the team introduced a fishing vest and toy fishing pole to the dugout. This year, it’s none other than a midwestern delicacy — the summer sausage — fueling the Twins’ eight-game winning streak. Hitting coach David Popkins brought a tangy summer sausage into the dugout and beckoned his players to tap it. The presence of the sausage ignited a flurry of hits, including back-to-back homers. After Carlos Santana homered in the eighth, Ryan Jeffers tossed the sausage to the first baseman and the home-run celebration was born.

ACL injuries are more common in women soccer players than men. We may learn why

An English study into the causes of ACL injuries to women soccer players has been launched. ‘Project ACL’ will focus on players in the Women’s Super League in England as part of a three-year study. The injury is suffered by a disproportionate number of female players compared to their male counterparts. Organizers of the project say women are two to six times more likely than men to suffer ACL injuries. The project is a joint partnership between FIFPRO, the Professional Footballers Association, Nike and Leeds Beckett University.

Unable to get on a WNBA roster, ex-LSU star Alexis Morris signs with Globetrotters, plays overseas

NEW YORK (AP) — Former LSU star Alexis Morris knows firsthand how hard it is to make a WNBA team. A few weeks after helping the Tigers win the national title in 2023, she was drafted in the second round by the Connecticut Sun. But she got cut before the season started. Morris hasn’t stopped playing basketball, though. She spent time overseas before signing with the Harlem Globetrotters in February. Known as “The Show” with the Globetrotters, Morris became the seventh female player for the organization in its 98-year history. She got the nickname from an AAU coach when she was 12 and it stuck.

Thunder brushed off questions about youth, inexperience, in first-round playoff sweep of Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the playoffs facing questions about their relative youth and playoff inexperience. Four games later, they’re on to the second round after a convincing sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. The average age on the Thunder roster was less than 24 years old when the playoffs began. But coach Mark Daigneault, named NBA coach of the year this week, has been quick to point out that youth and maturity are not mutually exclusive. That maturity was on full display in the way the Thunder have committed to defense, holding the Pelicans to 92 or fewer points in each game of the first round.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: defense of NBA title won’t get any easier against Wolves in Round 2

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets needed just five games to dispatch the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs for a second consecutive year. But it wasn’t that easy. They trailed by double digits in the first four games and by nine points Monday night before rallying for a 108-106 win on Jamal Murray’s second game-winning basket of the series. Up next is a another tough opponent in the Minneosta Timbewolves, who were the best team in the Western Conference for most of the season before Denver and Oklahoma City snuck past them in the final weekend of the regular season.

Florida Panthers march on in NHL playoffs after long-awaited series win against Tampa Bay Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Panthers will march on to the second round of the NHL playoffs after beating their in-state rivals the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 on Monday night. Florida won a playoff series against Tampa Bay for the first time in four tries. The Panthers won four of five games in the series thanks to stellar play on the penalty kill and some clutch performances from Sergei Bobrovsky and their other stars. They’ll face either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round. The Bruins lead their first-round series 3-1 with Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday.

