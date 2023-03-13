AP sources: Vikings reach deals with DE Davenport, TE Oliver

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ramped up their pass rush and run blocking by agreeing to terms with former New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport and former Baltimore tight end Josh Oliver. The deals were confirmed by two different people with direct knowledge of each deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agent contracts can’t be finalized until the new league year begins on Wednesday. Davenport was the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Oliver was the highest-ranked tight end in run blocking in 2022 by Pro Football Focus.

