AP sources: Vikings reach deals with DE Davenport, TE Oliver

By DAVE CAMPBELL The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver looks on before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Minnesota Vikings ramped up their run blocking on Monday, March 13, 2023, by agreeing to terms with Oliver on a three-year, $21 million contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilee Chinn]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ramped up their pass rush and run blocking by agreeing to terms with former New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport and former Baltimore tight end Josh Oliver. The deals were confirmed by two different people with direct knowledge of each deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agent contracts can’t be finalized until the new league year begins on Wednesday. Davenport was the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Oliver was the highest-ranked tight end in run blocking in 2022 by Pro Football Focus.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.