AP Source: Cardinals agree to $10 million deal with RHP Lance Lynn that includes club option

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a $10 million deal with right-hander Lance Lynn for the upcoming season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a physical. Lynn began his career with the Cardinals before stints with the Twins, Yankees, Rangers and White Sox. He finished this past season with the Dodgers. His contract includes a club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. The Cardinals hope the veteran can help a retooled rotation that was among the worst in the majors last season.

