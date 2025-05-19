AP News Summary at 9:26 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans who risk deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The court’s order Monday, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

Democratic Rep. McIver charged with assault after skirmish at ICE center, New Jersey prosecutor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor says she’s charging Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver with assault after a skirmish with federal officers who arrested the Newark mayor outside an immigration detention center. Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced the charge Monday on social media, but court papers providing details were not immediately released or publicly available online. Habba said McIver is charged with assaulting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement. Habba also announced that her office is dismissing a misdemeanor case brought against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. McIver denounced the charge as “purely political” and said prosecutors are distorting her actions in an effort to deter legislative oversight.

First few aid trucks enter Gaza but allies threaten Israel with sanctions and urge more

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The first few aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade of food, medicine and other supplies. That’s as Israel acknowledges growing pressure from allies including the United States. Five trucks carrying baby food and other desperately needed aid entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians on Monday. The U.N. humanitarian chief described it as a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.” The U.K., France and Canada sharply criticized Israel’s decision to allow just “minimal” aid. They are threatening “concrete actions” including sanctions for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations. Trump spoke Monday after separate calls with the leaders of both countries meant to spur progress toward ending the three-year war. The conversations did not appear to yield a major breakthrough. It was not clear when or where any talks might take place or who would participate. Trump made the announcement days after the first direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since 2022. Those negotiations Friday in Turkey brought about a limited exchange of prisoners but no pause in the fighting.

After a political career shaped by cancer, Biden faces his own grim diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The announcement that Joe Biden has prostate cancer is the latest example of how the final chapters of his political career have been shaped by the disease. One decade ago, his son Beau died from a brain tumor. Several years later, his wife Jill had two cancerous lesions removed in her own brush with the disease. Now the former president is facing his own diagnosis. Although the cancer can possibly be controlled with treatment, it is no longer curable. Biden wrote on social media that “cancer touches us all.” He had made increasing cancer research a priority for his administration.

Trump alleges ‘genocide’ in South Africa. At an agricultural fair, even Afrikaner farmers scoff

BOTHAVILLE, South Africa (AP) — Topping the agenda at President Donald Trump’s meeting with South Africa’s president at the White House this week is the extraordinary new U.S. refugee policy welcoming white Afrikaner farmers who the Trump administration claims are persecuted. The Associated Press visited a lively agricultural fair in South Africa’s heartland days ahead of the U.S. meeting. Both white and Black farmers and even conservative white Afrikaner groups debunked the Trump administration’s “genocide” and land seizure claims that led the U.S. to cut all financial aid to South Africa. Farmers agree that violent crime is a problem, but for everyone.

More storms threaten the central US as thousands recover from deadly tornadoes

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning of still more days of dangerous weather conditions across the central U.S. The agency issued the forecast Monday after four days of tornadoes, thunderstorms and heavy rain killed more than two dozen people. Worst hit is Kentucky, where residents around London were trying to clean up three days after the storm arrived near midnight. London’s airport is a beehive of activity as people pick up water, food, diapers and other supplies. Forecasters say more tornadoes could center around eastern Oklahoma on Monday and Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee are under the highest risk on Tuesday.

Singer Dawn Richard says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard has told the jury in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs that he threatened her with death if she told anyone that she saw the influential hip-hop promoter beat his longtime girlfriend, the singer Cassie. Prosecutors were using the testimony from Richard on Monday in Manhattan federal court to show that Combs used violence and threats to control others as he leveraged his fame to get what he wanted. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers say prosecutors are showing proof of domestic violence, but not the federal crimes with which he’s charged.

Trump looks to unite Republicans with visit to Capitol before key votes on tax cut bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will look to build momentum for his sweeping tax cut and immigration bill, meeting with House Republicans as they try to work out their differences. Trump will attend the GOP’s weekly conference meeting on Tuesday. That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. Republicans can afford only a few defections to get the bill through the House, and differences remain. Some deficit hawks are insisting on quicker cuts to Medicaid and green energy programs before giving their full support. Others are seeking a large increase in the state and local tax deduction.

NFL owners set to discuss tush push again, along with playoff and flag football proposals

The fate of the tush push will be up for discussion again along with the NFL’s history of giving division champions with mediocre records home field in the playoffs. There will be a new topic as well when NFL owners gather Tuesday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings. The league has proposed allowing its players to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. Owners were set to vote on Philadelphia’s famous tush push last month, but tabled the issue. The league also is discussing using records for playoff seeding rather than guaranteeing higher seeds for division champions.

