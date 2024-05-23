AP News Summary at 8:40 a.m. EDT

How does this end? With Hamas holding firm and fighting back in Gaza, Israel faces only bad options

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas is still putting up a fight after seven brutal months of war with Israel, regrouping in some of the hardest-hit areas in northern Gaza and resuming rocket attacks into nearby Israeli communities. Israel initially made tactical advances against Hamas after a devastating aerial bombardment paved the way for its ground troops. But those early gains have given way to a grinding struggle against an adaptable insurgency — and a growing feeling among many Israelis that their military faces only bad options, drawing comparisons with U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The other two members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s three-man War Cabinet are demanding that he come up with detailed postwar plans.

The Latest | 12 Palestinians killed and 25 wounded in Israel’s 2-day West Bank operation

The Israeli military says it has completed a two-day operation in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian Health Ministry says killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 25. Rippling tensions from the Israel-Hamas war are also being felt in the Red Sea and in Lebanon. A missile splashed down in the water near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Thursday, but caused no damage. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says an Israeli drone strike killed one person and wounded three school students who were passing nearby in a bus. More than 400 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging fire the day after Israel launched its war in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Leaders of Northwestern, UCLA and Rutgers to testify before Congress on campus protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have summoned the leaders of Northwestern University and Rutgers University to testify about concessions they gave to pro-Palestinian protesters to end demonstrations on their campus. The chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles, also was scheduled to appear Thursday in the latest in a series of hearings by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce into how colleges have responded to the protests and allegations of antisemitism. Tensions over the Israel-Hamas war have been high on campuses since the fall and spiked in recent weeks with a wave of pro-Palestinian tent encampments that led to over 3,000 arrests nationwide.

Strong winds topple stage at a campaign rally in northern Mexico, killing at least 9 people

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico (AP) — At least nine people are dead and 63 more injured after the collapse of a stage during a campaign rally in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon. The state’s governor confirmed the tragedy and said among the dead was a child. A strong gust of wind caused the stage to collapse during an event attended by presidential long-shot candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez. Videos of the dramatic collapse were posted to social media Wednesday night. The clips showed people screaming and running away, and later climbing out from under metal polls. Afterward, soldiers, police and other officials roamed the grounds of the park where the event took place.

A comment from Trump and GOP actions in the states put contraceptive access in the 2024 spotlight

CHICAGO (AP) — Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. have been knocking down efforts by Democrats to ensure access to various forms of birth control. Former President Donald Trump put contraception in the election year spotlight this week when he said he was open to restrictions on it, then backed away from that statement. The focus on contraception provides an opening for Democrats, who are seeking to capitalize on the issue as a potent driver of voter turnout in the fall — just as they did with abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to the procedure. Already this year, Republican legislatures and governors in numerous states have defeated Democratic attempts to protect access to contraception.

Trump is holding a rally in the South Bronx as he tries to woo Black and Hispanic voters

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will campaign in one of the most Democratic counties in the nation, holding a rally in the South Bronx in New York as he tries to woo minority voters. Trump will address supporters Thursday in Crotona Park, a public green space in a borough that is among the city’s most diverse and its most impoverished. His campaign said he is expected to draw a crowd of several thousand. The rally comes during a pause in Trump’s criminal hush money trial after both sides rested their cases Tuesday.

Takeaways: How intelligence agencies’ are cautiously embracing generative AI

ARLINGTON, Virginia (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies are scrambling to embrace the AI revolution, convinced they’ll otherwise be smothered in data as sensor-generated surveillance tech further blankets the planet. They also need to keep pace with competitors, who are already using AI to seed social media platforms with deepfakes. But the tech is young and brittle, and officials are acutely aware that generative AI is anything but tailor-made for a trade steeped in danger and deception.

Wind towers crumpled after Iowa wind farm suffers rare direct hit from powerful twister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A wind farm in southwest Iowa suffered a direct hit from a powerful tornado that crumpled five of the massive power-producing towers, including one that burst into flames. Video of the direct hit on the wind farm near Greenfield on Tuesday showed frightening images of the violent twister tearing through the Iowa countryside. The MidAmerican Energy Company says several of the towers reported wind speeds of more than 100 mph as the tornado approached. Wind industry experts say the giant structures are built to withstand severe weather, but not a direct hit from a powerful tornado.

Remember last year’s Memorial Day travel jams? Chances are they will be much worse this year

Highways and airports are likely to be jammed in the coming days as Americans head out on and home from Memorial Day weekend getaways. AAA predicts this will be the busiest start-of-summer weekend in nearly 20 years. The Transportation Security Administration says up to 3 million people may pass through airport checkpoints on Friday alone. And that’s just a sample of what’s to come. U.S. airlines expect to carry a record number of passengers this summer. The national expression of wanderlust is happening at a time when Americans tell pollsters they are worried about the economy and the direction of the country.

Doncic leads strong close by Mavericks for 108-105 win over Wolves in Game 1 of West finals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Kyrie Irving scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half for the Mavericks. They trailed 102-98 after a 3-pointer by Anthony Edwards with 3:37 left before an 8-0 run the Wolves didn’t stop until a tip-in with 10.5 seconds to go. Jaden McDaniels had 24 points for the Wolves. Edwards was stifled for 19 points in a team effort from the Mavericks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.