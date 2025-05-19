AP News Summary at 7:49 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans who risk deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The court’s order Monday, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

First few aid trucks enter Gaza but allies threaten Israel with sanctions and urge more

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The first few aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade of food, medicine and other supplies. That’s as Israel acknowledges growing pressure from allies including the United States. Five trucks carrying baby food and other desperately needed aid entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians on Monday. The U.N. humanitarian chief described it as a “drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.” The U.K., France and Canada sharply criticized Israel’s decision to allow just “minimal” aid. They are threatening “concrete actions” including sanctions for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

After a political career shaped by cancer, Biden faces his own grim diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The announcement that Joe Biden has prostate cancer is the latest example of how the final chapters of his political career have been shaped by the disease. One decade ago, his son Beau died from a brain tumor. Several years later, his wife Jill had two cancerous lesions removed in her own brush with the disease. Now the former president is facing his own diagnosis. Although the cancer can possibly be controlled with treatment, it is no longer curable. Biden wrote on social media that “cancer touches us all.” He had made increasing cancer research a priority for his administration.

The Latest: Putin says Russia is ready to work to end fighting in Ukraine after call with Trump

Moscow is ready to work toward ending the fighting in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday following a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Putin said Russia and Ukraine would need to find compromises to suit all parties. Trump has struggled to end a war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and that makes these conversations a serious test of his reputation as a dealmaker after having claimed he would quickly settle the conflict once he was back in the White House, if not even before he took office.

Thousands recover from deadly tornadoes as more storms threaten the central US

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning of still more days of dangerous weather conditions across the central U.S. The agency issued the forecast Monday after four days of tornadoes, thunderstorms and heavy rain killed more than two dozen people. Worst hit is Kentucky, where residents around London were trying to clean up three days after the storm arrived near midnight. London’s airport is a beehive of activity as people pick up water, food, diapers and other supplies. Forecasters say more tornadoes could center around eastern Oklahoma on Monday and Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee are under the highest risk on Tuesday.

Radio calls asked tugs for help 45 seconds before Mexican ship hit Brooklyn Bridge, officials say

The Mexican navy tall ship that struck the Brooklyn Bridge had departed less than 5 minutes before its masts crashed into the historic span. That’s according to a timeline laid out by investigators Monday. Meanwhile, many crew members have flown home from New York. The Mexican navy says seven officers and 172 cadets who were aboard the sailing ship arrived early Monday at the port of Veracruz, where Mexico’s naval school is. Two cadets were killed in Saturday’s crash while two remained in New York getting medical treatment. They were in stable condition.

Singer Dawn Richard says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dawn Richard has told the jury in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs that he threatened her with death if she told anyone that she saw the influential hip-hop promoter beat his longtime girlfriend, the singer Cassie. Prosecutors were using the testimony from Richard on Monday in Manhattan federal court to show that Combs used violence and threats to control others as he leveraged his fame to get what he wanted. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers say prosecutors are showing proof of domestic violence, but not the federal crimes with which he’s charged.

Trump looks to unite Republicans with visit to Capitol before key votes on tax cut bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will look to build momentum for his sweeping tax cut and immigration bill, meeting with House Republicans as they try to work out their differences. Trump will attend the GOP’s weekly conference meeting on Tuesday. That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. Republicans can afford only a few defections to get the bill through the House, and differences remain. Some deficit hawks are insisting on quicker cuts to Medicaid and green energy programs before giving their full support. Others are seeking a large increase in the state and local tax deduction.

NFL owners set to discuss tush push again, along with playoff and flag football proposals

The fate of the tush push will be up for discussion again along with the NFL’s history of giving division champions with mediocre records home field in the playoffs. There will be a new topic as well when NFL owners gather Tuesday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings. The league has proposed allowing its players to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. Owners were set to vote on Philadelphia’s famous tush push last month, but tabled the issue. The league also is discussing using records for playoff seeding rather than guaranteeing higher seeds for division champions.

‘Sesame Street’ moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has thrown “Sesame Street” a safety net with a new streaming deal. The deal announced Monday offers the popular children’s staple a broad reach while keeping it on its long-standing home, PBS, at the same time. Starting later this year, new episodes will run on Netflix, PBS and the PBS Kids app on the same day. No specific premiere date was immediately announced. The change for the more than 50-year-old show comes after Warner Bros. Discovery last year decided not to renew its deal for new episodes on HBO and Max. Episodes will remain there until 2027.

